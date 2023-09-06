Ahead of the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder next month, it seems the game is already dominating the charts on Amazon in certain parts of the world.

Following the special Direct presentation last week, revealing even more about the new entry, Wonder has now gone straight to the top of Amazon's best-selling video game in the US. It's ahead of games like Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI and other Switch games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Basically, it's a positive sign for this new chapter in Mario's 2D history.





Yesterday's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct clearly helped push people to preorder. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the #1 physical game sold on Amazon US right now.Yesterday's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct clearly helped push people to preorder. pic.twitter.com/lgQ0r8Vbd1 September 1, 2023

By default, it's also the leading Nintendo Switch title in the US. It's performing just as well in some other regions as well, placing ahead of games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 on the "best sellers" chart.

Pre-orders for Wonder are live on multiple other websites, and the game can be pre-purchased on the eShop as well. If you really want, you can also pick up this game with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher in certain regions.