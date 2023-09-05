In case you missed the initial announcement, the indie RPG Sea of Stars will be receiving some free DLC content in the future.

This was originally promised during the game's Kickstarter campaign, and in an update following the game's release (via Radio Canada), the game's director Thierry Boulanger has confirmed half of the team is already working on the DLC. As for the other half of the studio, it's been assigned to Sabotage's next project.

The DLC for Sea of Stars is titled "Throes of the Watchmaker" and could potentially link the developer's new RPG with its previous action-platformer The Messenger. As previously highlighted, the two games apparently take place within the same universe, thousands of years apart.

The original Kickstarter for Sea of Stars mentioned how it would the DLC would be a "fully fledged side-adventure" and would "expand even more on the world of Sea of Stars and provide additional insight on the narrative overarching all" of Sabotage's games.

Sea of Stars was released on the Switch and multiple other platforms at the end of August. On its first day, it managed to shift more than 100,000 copies. The game has also been highly praised by fans and critics alike. You can learn more in our own review here on Nintendo Life: