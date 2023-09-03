Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get cracking with this week's brawl, let's take a look at how we got on last time.

With the launch of Excitebike 64 on Nintendo Switch Online, we looked at the original release on N64, pitting the Western design against Japan. In the end, Japan took the prize with an impressive 64% of the vote, though the North American / European design certainly had its fair share of fans.

This time, we'll be checking out Sea of Stars on the Nintendo Switch. The game, developed by Sabotage Studio, launched digitally on the eShop at the end of August, but with physical editions coming in 2024 from iam8bit and Kakehashi Games, we thought it would give us the perfect opportunity to scroll our peepers over the gorgeous box art.

It's worth keeping in mind, however, that the artwork for both regional options here may be subject to change ahead of launch. Heck, if nothing else, it'll give us the opportunity to do this again at a later date!

It's another duel this week, so get your votes and let your voice be heard, Solstice Warriors!