Sea of Stars - Box Art Brawl
Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get cracking with this week's brawl, let's take a look at how we got on last time.

With the launch of Excitebike 64 on Nintendo Switch Online, we looked at the original release on N64, pitting the Western design against Japan. In the end, Japan took the prize with an impressive 64% of the vote, though the North American / European design certainly had its fair share of fans.

This time, we'll be checking out Sea of Stars on the Nintendo Switch. The game, developed by Sabotage Studio, launched digitally on the eShop at the end of August, but with physical editions coming in 2024 from iam8bit and Kakehashi Games, we thought it would give us the perfect opportunity to scroll our peepers over the gorgeous box art.

It's worth keeping in mind, however, that the artwork for both regional options here may be subject to change ahead of launch. Heck, if nothing else, it'll give us the opportunity to do this again at a later date!

It's another duel this week, so get your votes and let your voice be heard, Solstice Warriors!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

Excitebike 64 - NA
Image: Sabotage Studio/iam8bit

The Western design for Sea of Stars uses the standard key art that we're all likely familiar with at this point. It showcases our Solstice Warriors Valere and Zale (poor Garl) looking suitably grand and imposing against an impressive blue moon in the background.

It's a great composition, with the moon drawing the viewers' eyes down toward the characters and the logo at the bottom. It's neat, it's clean, and we love it.

Japan

Excitebike 64 - JP
Image: Sabotage Studio/Kakehashi Games

Japan's approach, meanwhile, goes for something a touch busier and features a whole bunch of additional playable characters that you'll be meeting on your journey. Valere and Zale are front and centre again, but Garl has joined them this time, and the overall colour palette is a lot softer and brighter than its Western counterpart.

This is going to be a tough one, for sure. Who will take the crown this week?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.