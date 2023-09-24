Kirby & the Amazing Mirror - Box Art Brawl
It's time to witness a clash of the covers as we dive into another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we hop into the ring with this week's competition, however, let's quickly recap what happened last time. It was a match-up against two different pieces of cover art for the GBA's Mario vs. Donkey Kong — which had been playing on our mind ever since the remaster was announced for Switch — and boy, was it a one-sided affair. The North American/European box art walked away with a staggering 86% of the vote, leaving the colourful Japanese edition with the remaining 16%.

We're keeping the GBA vibes going this week with another title that will soon be coming to Switch (albeit in the NSO Expansion Pack variety) as we look at two different pieces of cover art for Kirby & the Amazing Mirror. This pixel art platformer let you hook up four of the Nintendo handhelds for some colourful co-op as you each took control of a different Kirby, inhaling enemies and gaining some swash-buckling abilities.

With Europe and Japan opting for very similar designs (though the Japanese release did get a sweet landscape-oriented box), we have decided to keep this one as a duel, with Europe/Japan facing off against the North American design.

Let's get to it!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / Japan

Image: Nintendo

This one tells you everything that you need to know about The Amazing Mirror — there are four Kirbys, and they all have different abilities. Simple, right? Our main pink variant sits front and centre looking happy as ever, and we like the overall good feel of the box art, with a light blue sky and angelic castle floating in the background.

Japan

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror - NA
Image: Nintendo

Woah Kirby! Why is he angry? Who gave him that sword? Why is everything so dark? The NA cover art is a reasonable swing from the previous variant, with an overall darker tone and having your friendly neighbourhood Kirby replaced by his sword-swinging variant as the main image. We like the ominous Meta Knight profile in the background of this one, even if the darkness feels a little less 'Kirby'.

Which region got the best Kirby & the Amazing Mirror box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.