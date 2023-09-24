It's time to witness a clash of the covers as we dive into another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we hop into the ring with this week's competition, however, let's quickly recap what happened last time. It was a match-up against two different pieces of cover art for the GBA's Mario vs. Donkey Kong — which had been playing on our mind ever since the remaster was announced for Switch — and boy, was it a one-sided affair. The North American/European box art walked away with a staggering 86% of the vote, leaving the colourful Japanese edition with the remaining 16%.

We're keeping the GBA vibes going this week with another title that will soon be coming to Switch (albeit in the NSO Expansion Pack variety) as we look at two different pieces of cover art for Kirby & the Amazing Mirror. This pixel art platformer let you hook up four of the Nintendo handhelds for some colourful co-op as you each took control of a different Kirby, inhaling enemies and gaining some swash-buckling abilities.

With Europe and Japan opting for very similar designs (though the Japanese release did get a sweet landscape-oriented box), we have decided to keep this one as a duel, with Europe/Japan facing off against the North American design.

Let's get to it!