Hello one and all, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we check out this week's competitors, let's take a look at how we fared last time. We took a look at New Super Mario Bros. on the Nintendo DS, the first entry in the polarising platforming sub-series. It was actually a fairly close battle, but in the end, the North American variant featuring a giant Mario won out with 58% of the vote.

This week, we're going to check out Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Game Boy Advance. Initially launched back in 2004, the original is now making a grand return on the Nintendo Switch via a full remake. Seems a great opportunity to chuck it into the Box Art Brawl ring then, no?

The Western design for this one is pretty similar across regions, so it's going to be a duel this week between North America/Europe and Japan. Let's get cracking!