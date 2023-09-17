Mario Vs. Donkey Kong - Box Art Brawl
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello one and all, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Before we check out this week's competitors, let's take a look at how we fared last time. We took a look at New Super Mario Bros. on the Nintendo DS, the first entry in the polarising platforming sub-series. It was actually a fairly close battle, but in the end, the North American variant featuring a giant Mario won out with 58% of the vote.

This week, we're going to check out Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Game Boy Advance. Initially launched back in 2004, the original is now making a grand return on the Nintendo Switch via a full remake. Seems a great opportunity to chuck it into the Box Art Brawl ring then, no?

The Western design for this one is pretty similar across regions, so it's going to be a duel this week between North America/Europe and Japan. Let's get cracking!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong - US / UK
Image: Nintendo

So this one is pretty straightforward in its design, depicting Mario facing off against, well, Donkey Kong. It's a pretty neat illustration with a strong composition, drawing the viewers' eyes to all corners of the box. Very nice!

Japan

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong - JP
Image: Nintendo

The Japanese version, meanwhile, is wild. It acts as a fictional advertisement for the Mini-Mario toy, showcasing the figure in all its glory while plastering a bunch of buzzwords across the bottom half of the image. Oh, and look at Donkey Kong peeking out of the top right corner! Adorable.

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.