The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

EA SPORTS FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 29th Sep, $59.99) - EA SPORTS FC 24 is a new era for The World’s Game, with a revolutionized Frostbite Engine powering the most true-to-football experience ever. Plus, a full Ultimate Team experience which welcomes women’s footballers to the pitch, VOLTA FOOTBALL and Clubs onto the Nintendo Switch system. EA SPORTS FC 24 is available Sept. 29. - Read our EA SPORTS FC 24 review

COCOON (Annapurna Interactive, 29th Sep, $24.99) - From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE, COCOON is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists within an orb that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the core mechanic of leaping between worlds — and combine, manipulate and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles and unravel a cosmic mystery. COCOON is available Sept. 29.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (NIS America, 3rd Oct, $59.99) - The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy warrior Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption! Begin your epic SRPG adventure Oct. 3. - Read our Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless review

Silent Hope (Marvelous Inc., 3rd Oct, $39.99) - Seven wordless warriors must work together to find the reclusive King. In this action RPG, you’ll explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons with seven silent heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. After each dungeon run, you’ll return with your treasures and craft better equipment to dive deeper and grow stronger, leveling up your heroes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths. Silent Hope launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 3.

Switch eShop - New Releases

4x4 Mud – Offroad Car Simulator & Truck (GameToTop Corp., 30th Sep, $11.99) - Unleash Your Off-Road Passion and Leave Rivals in Your Dust! Prepare for the ultimate off-road racing adventure! This highly-anticipated game redefines off-road racing, taking it to exhilarating new heights.

A Tiny Sticker Tale (Ogre Pixel, 4th Oct, $9.99) - A Tiny Sticker Tale is a cozy miniature adventure about changing the world, using the power of stickers! In A Tiny Sticker Tale, take anything from the world around you, turn it into a sticker, and use your creativity to stick it back in different places, solving puzzles, and helping your new friends! In this wholesome bite-sized adventure, step into the tiny boots of Flynn, the donkey, and journey across Figori Island, discovering the vibrant quests that will require the power of a very special magical sticker album. Unique gameplay - Use your creativity to solve puzzles by taking and placing stickers in different places Change your surroundings by placing stickers Customize and decorate your Island however you want! Gorgeous, inviting art style - Figori Island is the perfect place to rest up after a long day of adventuring Discover a detailed and fascinating Island full of mystery and adventure Collect all stickers from the Island

Abomi Nation (DANGEN Entertainment, 28th Sep, $19.99) - Abomi Nation is a roguelike monster-taming RPG. Every playthrough will create a new version of Abomi Nation and provide a unique world with different Abomis for you to find. Explore your universe, watch your Abomis bond, and battle it out as your adventure unfolds in a way totally unique to you! Build your party from over 175 Abomis to recruit, evolve and master! No two teams will be alike! Master a unique turn-based battle system that emphasizes 1-on-1 combat, but allows for tactics that impact benched Abomis before they even enter the fray. Unleash devastating attacks such as ‘Infernal Blast’ and ‘Quivering Quake’ to exploit your opponents' weaknesses, or rally your own teammates with moves like ‘Speech! ’ You'll also be able to unlock new Abomi forms, new areas, and new items the more runs you play. This island is truly always changing! There will always be ways to tweak your game's settings to keep each new run feeling fresh.

Afterdream (Feardemic, 28th Sep, $10.99) - Get lost in a lucid dream, bending the lines between reality and fiction. Utilize the strange camera to navigate through the ghosts' mysterious residence. Find the purpose of your nocturnal visit in a vivid and dreamlike setting. Navigate the obscure location populated by ghosts, and collect items to solve puzzles as you move further through the intriguing story. Look through the lens of your strange camera and photograph highlighted objects to interact with them. - Read our Afterdream review

AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 22nd Sep, $13.99) - Get ready to dive into the heart-pounding world of high-flying action in "AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault" This adrenaline-pumping airjet game combines strategic shooting and explosive chaos, challenging players to become the ultimate skyborne ace. Set in a dystopian future where rival factions battle for supremacy, you'll take control of a cutting-edge airjet armed to the teeth with devastating weaponry. Your mission? Obliterate enemy warships, relentless drones, hostile airjets, and towering buildings that stand as fortresses against your advance. The fate of the skies rests upon your shoulders.

ALTF4 (HIKE, 21st Sep, $5.99) - The gameplay is simple! ! Play as a clumsy knight in Paradise of Madness and avoid all traps! ! However, the journey ahead of you won't be without its challenges. Do you have what it takes to get through various obstacles and vexing terrain? Test your control! ALTF4 does not support a save feature! ! Experience a game filled with exciting background music and vexing obstacles! Don't you feel like you can perform better after experiencing death? Various types of obstacles will relentlessly challenge you to confront death! Imagine the sense of accomplishment when you finally get through all of the obstacles and clear the game! Once you clear the game, challenge yourself to finish the game in one go! Switch-exclusive content "Knight Training" has been added. The quest may seem easy at first glance, but I wonder if that really is the case!

Ancient Mahjong (Pix Arts, 29th Sep, $2.99) - Mahjong is the world famous Asian solitaire game to be played casually. In this simple yet very effective version, you will have to match 2 tiles at a time with same figures. Designed for young and older, this game will introduce you to the Ancient Art Of Chinese Games.

ANGEL WHISPER – The Suspense Visual Novel Left Behind by a Game Creator. (Mamekujira, 28th Sep, $9.99) - This is the last work of a certain game creator who mysteriously disappeared. The cross reality ADV, known for its shocking conclusion. "ANGEL WHISPER", released by Child-Dream in 1999, became a major topic of conversation with its system of playing the posthumous game while browsing actual websites, raising the question, "Did this really happen?".

Anime Poly Puzzle – Sci-Fi Maidens (EpiXR, 28th Sep, $2.99) - Anime Poly Puzzle - Sci-Fi Maidens is an exciting fusion of mind-bending low-poly puzzles and visually captivating anime girls set in a futuristic sci-fi environment. This game offers a plethora of adorable anime characters waiting to be unlocked, accompanied by numerous puzzles and delightful surprises. Challenge your brain and unleash your creativity as you explore the perfect perspectives.

Arcade Archives STRIKE GUNNER (HAMSTER, 21st Sep, $7.99) - "STRIKE GUNNER" is a shooter released by ATHENA in 1991. Manipulate the "S. T. G. Strike Gunner" and challenge the aliens to a battle to recapture the earth! Select from a total of 10 weapon unit types to find one for each stage, with each weapon unit usable for one stage only.

Autumn Hike (Ultimate Games, 26th Sep, $4.99) - Are you ready to experience the beauty and serenity of the autumn forest in Autumn Hike? Lace up your boots and step into the adventure today! Explore a Stunning World: Traverse through picturesque landscapes adorned with a stunning palette of autumn hues. From majestic mountains to serene groves, every step reveals a new breathtaking vista. Discover Hidden Secrets: Uncover hidden paths, ancient ruins, and mysterious landmarks as you wander deeper into the wilderness. What treasures and surprises lie beyond the next bend? Serene Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the tranquillity of nature with a captivating soundtrack that perfectly complements the beauty of the autumn landscape. Let the soothing melodies transport you to a world of peace and serenity. Immersive Location Hunt: Seek out a plethora of exquisite locations, including Pine forests, camping sites, giant plants, stone monuments like Sapphire and more.

Battle Sea (Soroka Games, 23rd Sep, $7.99) - The sea is not calm today because the battle has begun! Choose your captain and play with your friends. You can choose between 5 characters in pro mode, each one has their own special ability. All battles are unique! If you prefer old school - classic mode is your choice! Fight with AI in single player mode or play with your friends in online or local wireless multiplayer.

Before the Night (CFK, 28th Sep, $22.99) - "I swear to repay all the kindness you showed me. " Visit a world where the roles of humans and animals have been reversed. Lisa, a pet human, misses her deceased owner, a rabbit called Alice, dearly. Lisa sets out on an adventure into the animal world to find the Flowers of Life, the keys to bringing someone back from the dead. The larger Lisa's desire to bring back Alice, the more gruesome the incidents that occur in the animal world...

Bilkins’ Folly (Armor Games Studios, 2nd Oct, $19.99) - Bilkins’ Folly is a narrative adventure game about a boy and his dog. Team up with your canine best friend to uncover every nook and cranny of this region. With the help of Percy’s expert cartography skills, you can customize your map to help you solve puzzles and unlock other secrets. But be warned: some puzzles in this world are harder than others, and you might need to return to them later in your journey. Your friendship with Drayton will be your biggest asset when navigating through the world of Bilkins’ Folly. By spending quality time together, you can level up your bond and earn points to spend on new skills that can be used to clear obstacles. This will aid you in your search for family and riches and take you to places previously unseen.

Boaty Tanks (EpiXR, 28th Sep, $9.99) - Get ready for an exciting aquatic adventure in this action-packed game! Take control of a small boat as you navigate through various arenas, armed with your trusty weapons. But be warned - the enemy pool floats are out to get you! Engage in intense battles as you shoot and destroy these inflatable foes, testing your reflexes and aiming skills. Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of boat combat. Survive challenging fights and show off your boat-shooting skills today!

Chipmonk! (QUByte Interactive, 28th Sep, $9.99) - The gluttonous gray squirrel has stolen all the land's food stores, threatening the forest’s inhabitants with starvation. Embark on a perilous journey as a chipmunk martial arts master — Grey, Cheeks or Red — as you battle a multitude of foes in a heroic attempt to recover the stolen food. Are you nutty enough to take on this venture?

CounterAttack: Uprising (Relative, 27th Sep, $14.99) - There's also 3 endless survival modes, multi-crew ships, special levels, a campaign and level editor, several difficulties, and several play modes.

Crazy Bus (Entity3, 23rd Sep, $0.99) - Collect as many people as possible and take them to their destination grow your bus and upgrade it by earning coins Hit into other buses to steal their passengers, but be careful you don't get the police on your tail

Crimson Song – Yuri Visual Novel (Nejcraft, 21st Sep, $1.99) - It was only meant to be another annual visit to his mother's grave, but midway through Diandrir's story was shrouded in darkness. A Kinect visual novel about darkness and girls' love

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (Thunderful, 28th Sep, $19.99) - Crowns and Pawns is a modern-day point and click adventure. The game highlights the less explored history of Europe to the world of adventurers. Experience the legendary stories of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, bring to light the villainous branch of the KGB, solve puzzles and follow hints to reveal the secrets of the King who was never crowned. The story follows a girl from Chicago, Milda, who unexpectedly receives an inheritance from her grandfather – a house in Lithuania. She sets off to Europe, but upon arrival she is threatened by an unknown man, demanding that she gives up her inheritance. Determined and intrigued, she explores the run-down house, discovering old documents and clues dating back to the 15th century. Before long, Milda gets dragged into a dangerous search for a long-lost mysterious relic...

CyberTD (Clockwork Origins, 28th Sep, $19.99) - Think you have what it takes to save cyberspace? Mutant viruses have invaded its core and are threatening to destroy it. It’s up to you to take on these waves of viruses and defend the core of cyberspace in a way that prevents any of them from reaching it. But there’s no need to fret – you'll have countless upgrades and a split-personality killer drone to (more or less) help you out! Innovative tower defense experience CyberTD takes the classic tower defense experience and combines it with roguelite elements, creating a captivating mix. With each level-up, you'll unlock new upgrades and gain access to more options for customizing your defense according to your own unique style. Easy to learn, tough to master Though learning the game's simple mechanics is easy, you'll need to come up with an elaborate strategy if you're looking to reach high-score territory.

Deflector (RedDeer, 29th Sep, $22.99) - Deflector is a hack and slash game, where you will experience a dynamic gameplay with an unlimited and unique combo system. Test your reflex and don’t let your guard down – enemies will have no mercy. Jump into the future, select your loadout, and save the world from the enormous and well known danger in history – viruses. FUTURISTIC WORLD Explore locations controlled by viruses and set them free from evil. Progress through the run and choose your path. Use the environment to your advantage, and beware of toxic water, spikes, or electrical fences. Each location offers its unique layouts and traps – so watch your every step. ENTERTAINING COMBAT SYSTEM Pick your character and defeat enemies with style. Each hero has a different set of skills and abilities. If you are a fan of melee combat, pick up a sword or put on your boxing gloves. Do you prefer to keep a distance from enemies?

Digitris (Pix Arts, 29th Sep, $9.99) - In the best tradition of the worlwide known Russian puzzle game, Digitris will test your agility and dexterity. Align digits so their sum equals a target sum that increases at each level, making the game increasingly difficult. Try to make combos (2 lines or more equalling target at same time) for best reward. While fairly simple at beginning, Digitris will make a storm in your brain as levels pill up. It is also a very good brain excercise while having much fun. You can play solo or compete against friend/family in the local 2 players game.

Dinobreak (Dead Drop Studios, 4th Oct, $19.99) - The crises of the past return in DINOBREAK as dinosaurs overwhelm a metropolitan city on a fateful night in 1999. Band together with survivors across the city to uncover the origins of the onslaught, and find a path to safety. DINOBREAK looks, sounds and plays like a '90s-era survival horror game. Cheesy acting, extreme gore, exhilarating action, and resource management await as you fight through hordes of dinosaurs to escape alive. Take one last trip to the world of survival horror in this one-of-a-kind adventure.

Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle (eastasiasoft, 4th Oct, $9.99) - Inspired by 16-bit action games, Diorama Dungeoncrawl brings old-school challenge and style to low-poly 3D set pieces! Battle monsters and avoid traps in your quest to claim the heart of the Living Castle. Explore shrouded forests, mysterious halls, towers and dungeons to face off against the powerful Necromancer who commands the forces of darkness! As a side-scrolling hack and slash adventure at its heart, Diorama Dungeoncrawl brings a fresh artistic direction to familiar action mechanics! Face off against hordes of skeletons, bats and goblins! Deftly avoid devious traps and confront fearsome bosses. Run, jump and swing your mightier hammer, but beware of enemy projectiles that fly at you from all directions! Can you survive and restore peace to your kingdom?

Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission (Microids, 28th Sep, $29.99) - Embark on an amazing adventure on the tropical island of Maupiroa! Take to the seas and discover the secrets that surround the island! Dive into the ocean's depths, teeming with life and color, with your dolphin friend Keanu. Learn about marine life and ecology while helping the local environmentalists save the island from impending disaster

Encore Rally (Ultimate Games, 28th Sep, $4.99) - Survive the warm "welcome" of the music-loving aliens. Unlock new means of entertaining them. New planets to visit and conquer with your tune! Keep sharp on that Rally but don't be too worried, there is always an Encore! Take it to the extreme!

Faerie Afterlight (Mastiff, 28th Sep, $19.99) - Inspired by Indonesian philosophy and folk art, Faerie Afterlight is a beautifully stylized 2D Metroidvania game filled with an abundance of heart, courage, camaraderie, and a delightful soundtrack complimentary to the game's lush world. Simultaneously control Kimo and Wispy as this unlikely but (literally) inseparable duo explores Lumina’s infested caverns, deep seas, and ghostly cities to reclaim the scattered, broken shards of Light. Along the way, the pair will solve puzzles, befriend locals, engage and enchant enemies, and face off against fierce Titans to gain powerful new abilities that will grant greater access to Lumina!

Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 29th Sep, $59.99) - In Fate/Samurai Remnant, players control Miyamoto Iori, a master who studied the Niten Ichiryu style of swordsmanship. He fights alongside Saber, a servant who possesses strength beyond that of humans! When facing enemies beyond human control, players will be able to instruct their servant to attack with powerful magical techniques, or even take direct control of the servant to attack the enemy swarm. Dynamic battle scenes between servants help elevate the action to new heights and are must-see contests for fans of the series!

Final Exerion (City Connection, 20th Sep, $14.99) - The renaissance of a classic sci-fi shooting game! Year 3000 of the Integration era. The invasion from outer space of genetically mutant monsters called "Gene Beast" put Earth in unprecedented danger. As a countermeasure, the Earth Protection Army completed the Ex Fighter, an ultra-state-of-art fighter with forbidden technology excavated from ancient ruins. Our mission now is to claim Earth back from the Gene Beasts! Dominate the battlefield with the EX CELL ON system. Master powerful shots with the 7 CELLs 1. Max out the CELL gauge During a battle, the CELL gauge rises little by little. When the gauge is maxed out, call on a new CELL. 2. The carrier comes out of the base The item carrier comes to you with a countdown. Wait for it to reach you. 3. Carrier's arrival&Support attack activated! As soon as the carrier arrives, it covers you with fire attacks. You're invincible so go catch the item you requested! 4.

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (astragon, 28th Sep, $34.99) - Become a firefighter in a major US city in Firefighting Simulator – The Squad. Fight dangerous fires with your friends in co-op multiplayer mode or by yourself in single-player mode. Get behind the wheel of an officially licensed fire truck, grab your hose, and fight realistic fires to save lives. Discover over 40 diverse deployment locations spread throughout a huge city inspired by the North American West Coast. Equip yourself with authentic firefighting gear, such as helmets, firefighter boots, and breathing apparatus from well-known firefighting equipment manufacturers. Every second counts. Your city needs you

Foot Clinic (QubicGames, 29th Sep, $4.99) - Step into the shoes of a doctor and podiatrist as you indulge in the foot clinic experience. Scrub, scrape, pluck, and pull all kinds of feet. Perform foot treatments for conditions like calluses, corns and ingrown toenails. Each patient presents a new problem, so you'll never get bored of your work! When you're ready to take a break, head to the on-site nail salon for a pampering session. Give someone's feet the attention they deserve with a various of nail polishes, tattoos and foot mask.

Forgive Me Father (Fulqrum, 28th Sep, $24.99) - Draw your boomstick and obliterate Lovecraftian abominations in this unique FPS! Watch your madness level which dynamically changes and gives you additional power. Choose your skills depending on your play style and use them to fight against the eternal evil. Explore a Lovecraft-inspired world that is full of secret areas, and uncover its story to solve the mystery of this crazy place.

Freak Crossing (Wildbus Studio, 28th Sep, $.99) - The game tells the story of your second uncle, who has been hospitalized unexpectedly and entrusted you with replacing him as the temporary Village Head. The village is in a sparsely populated wilderness where years of mismanagement have led to most residents becoming unruly. The game features multiple endings, but only one automatic save slot is available. Your choice will determine the fate of the villagers. Disabling the Save/Load feature aims to provide a unique gaming experience with each save, forcing players to seize every moment.

Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises (Mindscape, 28th Sep, $14.99) - In GAMES ADVENT CALENDAR, immerse yourself in that fantastic Christmas spirit, an exciting new game, every day for 25 days! Every morning when you wake up you can open a new festive gaming surprise. Can’t wait? No problem! You can just open all the games right away. Every game can be played immediately if you don’t mind missing out on that unique Advent experience... All games can be played indefinitely. The festive months have never been so much fun!

Gothic Classic (THQ Nordic, 28th Sep, $29.99) - The classic that revolutionized roleplaying games. Return to Myrtana as the Nameless Hero in Gothic Classic, the award-winning RPG that shaped and inspired countless roleplaying games. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

Haunted Zombie Slaughter 2 (TROOOZE, 21st Sep, $14.99) - The last nightmare is back! It's A TOP DOWN game with a movie-like story that the main characters escape from the zombie world. Escape from the zombies and survive with a variety of modes and of a number of weapons that are leveled up and released! The long-awaited ending is waiting for you. You have to survive from the zombies! Survival shooting! The tragic survival of the two main characters begins in the world destroyed by the appearance of zombies. In the episode mode, you can do a single play while enjoying the story. In the multi-play mode, you can play a variety of two-person modes, from one to two people. Hand over one Joy-Con™ Controller to another player to 'share', you can start a battle or collaborative play anywhere. ・Enjoy the exciting action of killing the zombies pouring out with various weapons. ・Each stage has a story-based mission, so you can enjoy a tense play.

Humans vs Tigers (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, 29th Sep, $4.99) - Humans vs Tigers is not just a game; it's a test of your wit, reflexes, and determination. Gather your hunters, navigate intricate obstacle courses, and face the fearsome tiger.

Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS (DEMENCI, 24th Sep, $9.99) - Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS, one of the variety of war games. The game is very exciting and interesting. Each new level has something new, different effects for shooting, a variety of soldiers, etc. There is a garage with various strong military equipment. Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS is designed for people who are interested in military topics. The main goal of this game is to complete the level without leaving a single soldier alive. To win, you need to go through all the assault points and destroy all enemies. Losing comes when they exterminate you.

Indoor Kickball (Snow Day Software, 29th Sep, $14.99) - Indoor Kickball is a 1v1 game of kickball played in the rooms of your house! Play in the world's first Kickball Season Mode! Play 1v1 local multiplayer or challenge the CPU against one of a dozen playable characters!

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (Square Enix, 28th Sep, $59.99) - The legendary DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai manga and anime arrives as an exhilarating action RPG! Relive the events of the anime in INFINITY STRASH as you take charge of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army!

Kumakichi’s Birth ☆ Destruction God (AlignmentSharp, 28th Sep, $1.00) - Break it! Break it! ! Break it! !! Nyanzou doesn't always play what he plays. Kumakichi says that he can get rid of it, but Nyanzou has gone to play without cleaning up. Kumakichi, who was angry, decided to destroy everything. break down. break down. break down. Let's break it anyway. Kumakichi's destruction action game appears in Nintendo Switch ™!

Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars (ESDigital Games, 27th Sep, $4.99) - The time is here again to stretch your naughty fingers! Do you know why Lord of the Click appears for the fourth time before your discerning gaze? It's simple - players love Lord of the Click, because this series of games is more than the SPACE itself! How sparklingly I made a path to the main description, huh! ? Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars takes the endless conflict of good, evil and arthritis to a whole new cosmic level! Fight aliens and mutants, colonize new planets, reach for the stars, and all this under the measured and lulling creak of your joints. You haven't had so much fun yet and definitely won't until we release the fifth Lord of the Click game! (By the way, the games are not story related, you can start right with this one! )

Love Kuesuto (Ratalaika Games, 29th Sep, $4.99) - Take on the role of an old man whose life is flashing before his eyes. As you awaken, the goddess Aphrodite guides you through four game boards full of romantic trauma and relationship dilemmas. Be careful with your choices, because God and The Devil are watching! Love, heartache, and even the fate of the world all hang in the balance. The future of human relations is entirely in your hands!

Mechs V Kaijus (JanduSoft, 28th Sep, $12.99) - In Mechs V Kaijus you take on the role of the commander of a powerful Mechs squadron. Jump your mechs out of the Defense wall and control them on the battlefield. Strategically place towers and traps on the battlefield in tactical mode to create an impenetrable defense. Use powerful skills and deploy support units and create huge armies with Factories.

Metroidvania Bundle (PolarityFlow, 21st Sep) - GINSHA Discover a captivating Metroidvania anomaly full of secrets, dangers and constantly evolving possibilities Cryogear Control the reprogrammed clone G. 3. 4. R as he discovers the world, learns new abilities and unveils the mystery of the Emperor AI.

My Heart Grows Fonder (Gamuzumi, 28th Sep, $9.99) - Meet Cassius, a jilted man who's trying to move on from Maia, his ex, who broke his heart when she left. He is comforted by Ava, his best friend, who stayed behind to pick up the pieces. When these three are forced to cohabitate, how will their relationships begin to change? Will Cassius manage to mend his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and return to what they once had? Or will he leave the past behind and find happiness with someone else?

NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS (Selecta Play, 29th Sep, $19.99) - NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS is a 3D action beat 'em up game where players can play as the Ninja Kidz and save the world. STORY: The three greatest martial arts masters have been kidnapped and Dr Disaster and his henchmen have trapped them in different historical eras. The Ninja Kidz are the only ones able to cross the time vortex and use their abilities to rescue them and preserve the path of the ninja. Travel through time, from the Jurassic period to the future, to find and rescue the three martial arts masters.

Pan-Dimensional Conga Combat (Thalamus Digital, 21st Sep, $9.99) - Pan-Dimensional Conga Combat is an old-school, rhythm-synchronised, score-chasing arcade game that plays like some alien coin-op from another dimension. Grab your Conganoid and join the competitive ceremonial slaughter of annoyingly happy (yet extremely deadly) geometric, pan-dimensional critters! Defend yourself using your bullet tail, close portals by looping around them, and charge up your hyper-destructive mega-lazor by laying a path of bullets in front of the mindless, drifting Purploids. Oh, and stay the hell away from the EVIL X - those dudes are BAD news! Play solo in Arcade or Survival mode - perfect for that coffee-break adrenaline blast! - or choose multiplayer mode to battle your friends and family for high-score supremacy!

PAW Patrol World (Outright Games, 29th Sep, $39.99) - The PAW Patrol Day festival is almost here, and everyone in Adventure Bay is excited – everyone except Mayor Humdinger and his Kitten Catastrophe Crew, that is. Humdinger has taken all the festival posters and he’s causing mayhem in his new super blimp! It’s going to take the whole bunch of good pups – Chase, Skye, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, Everest and Tracker – with their unique skills to stop Humdinger and make the festival PAWsome.

PictoPull (Bearded Ants, 2nd Oct, $4.99) - Each puzzle in PictoPull is created from pixel art. Puzzles are simple to learn, but complex to master as you learn how to create new paths, bridge gaps and understand the connections between the special block types. As puzzles get larger and more detailed, you’ll discover new mechanics to keep the fun going!

Pizza Possum (Raw Fury, 28th Sep, $6.99) - Life is good when you are a possum. You can eat all you want, and there is no one who can stop you. Well, except for all the guard dogs patrolling the village you're in. But really, who are they to stop you. Besides, if you get chased, a quick hide in the bushes will often do the trick and get them off your scent. So what are you waiting for? Time to eat!

Playroom Racer (IntuitiveComputers, 21st Sep, $4.00) - Small cars, big fun! Playroom Racer is a 3D toy car racer for all ages.

Puzzle Balls (Entity3, 23rd Sep, $0.99) - Puzzle Balls tests your brain in this simplistic puzzler. Move red balls out of the way, or use them to your advantage to reach the goal. Simple, fun and challenging!

Rayland 2 (eastasiasoft, 20th Sep, $4.99) - Welcome to Rayland. The inhabitants of this island use the energy coming from special laser beams to survive, and to transport this energy they use something called repeating cubes. Your mission is to help the inhabitants of Rayland move the energy of the transmitter, known as a Domus, through different lands by reflecting lasers to their target. To do this, you will have to correctly position repeating cubes and rotate them so that the energy rays reach the receptacle that matches their colour. Rayland 2 is a positional puzzle game played on a rotatable isometric field. Different block types and stage gimmicks must be utilized to redirect the laser beams and hit their intended targets, with challenge and complexity gradually increasing across 50 stages!

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition (Nightdive Studios, 29th Sep, $19.99) - Experience the FPS that revolutionized 1994 Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, the definitive release of the cult classic FPS by original developer and publisher Apogee Entertainment, the maniacal minds at New Blood Interactive, and the gaming treasure hunters at Nightdive Studios, is now available on Nintendo Switch™ for the very first time! - Read our Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition review

RPG Bundle (Drageus Games, 1st Sep, $14.99) - DIABOLIC This Slasher RPG takes you to a dark fantasy world where hordes of monsters now rule over a once prosperous land. Fight them with a dynamic and intuitive combat system and level up your skills to defeat all 10 levels and the final Dragon-boss. SKULL ROGUE Skull Rogue is a rogue-like RPG inspired by the classics. Start with an ordinary skeleton and skill up to an incredible warrior. Dive into a world of eternal battles and endless progression. The further you are, the harder and more unique your enemies become. . . and so do you! WEAKWOOD THRONE Something bad happened in WeakWood Kingdom… furious beasts wandering in the fields, people getting more miserable each day… it all started since the new King reigns. Find out what’s wrong in the throne room! EVENT HORIZON Take command of a space fleet and start your galaxy exploration mission.

Samurai – Japan Warrior Fighter (VG Games, 21st Sep, $11.99) - Samurai - Japan Warrior Fighter is an exhilarating action-adventure game that immerses players in the captivating world of feudal Japan. Assume the role of a young and determined samurai on a quest to master the art of the katana. Along this perilous journey, players will encounter countless challenges, formidable foes, and wise mentors, all while praying, collecting vital resources, and striving to upgrade their katana for ultimate mastery

Sentry City (Flynns Arcade, 27th Sep, $4.99) - Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is part trial-and-error, and part reaction time based shooter. Each level, and each section of each level is uniquely designed and not repetitive. It would sit at home with classic 8-bit/16-bit games, while also at the same time having it's own original mechanics and feel. Traverse the city using the motorcycle overworld map, blast and think your way through the levels, destroy the AI brain in each sector, fight tough robot bosses to uncover who is behind the city's AI disruption. *Game Features: - Blast and think your way through challenging levels and tough bosses in Sentry City's cyberpunk-esque setting - Unique side-scroller game-play that is part trial-and-error, part reaction time based, and part puzzle. Each section and level is uniquely designed and not repetitive.

SHARK! SHARK! (BBG Entertainment, 28th Sep, $14.99) - This reimagined version for up to four players offers you a modern and addictive gameplay, fantastic graphics, great sounds, lots of levels and many underwater characters. You are a very ambitious little fish … surrounded by the gulping underwater crowd! These are nasty, sneaky, big-mouthed aquatic devils that would swallow you up in no time … plus the real-slick, fast-turning sharks and other enemies as well that just love keeping you in their stomachs. But you´re smarter … and sly-mouthed too! … and why let them DEVOUR you? In SHARK! SHARK! ® you control a fish! Your goal is to earn as many points as possible while staying alive. Swimming in the ocean with you are other fish of various sizes, lobsters, crabs, jellyfish, kraken, puffer fish, orca, electric eel, and a very fast shark. You are able to eat any fish that is smaller in size than you are, and any fish that is larger will eat you!

Sudoku for Kids (RedDeer, 22nd Sep, $9,99) - Take your first steps in Sudoku, and practice your skills everyday. If you feel more advanced, this game is also perfect for you! FOR THE YOUNGEST… AND NOT ONLY Sudoku For Kids offers 3 levels of difficulty: easy, medium and hard. Test yourself in all of them and find the one that suits you the best. Don’t worry if you get stuck at any point. Use available hints and move on to the next square. CLEAR AND SIMPLE INTERFACE If you feel overwhelmed by many unnecessary buttons or texts, then this game is designed for your needs. Simple colors, no extra elements on the screen that might distract you from playing.

Supfly Delivery Simulator (SOURCE BYTE, 29th Sep, $9.99) - Deliver everything what is needed in the moment. As a robot you have one simple job - to deliver. But remember, you have to be punctual and precise - you don't want to make customers angry. Watch out for your battery level - if it ran out, you would be in trouble. So jump in the game, catch some parcels and try yourself as a deliverer! Game modes: - Career - Your road to being the best deliverer. Unlock new maps and stages. For your payments you'll be able to buy a better drone. Each of them has got his own specification and special bonuses - Solo Mode - Casual flying with delivering without a hurry - Two Players Mode - Compete with your friends and see who can deliver more parcels in the same time

Survivor – Castaway Island (Microids, 3rd Oct, $29.99) - In Survivor: Castaway Island, get ready to experience the ultimate test of survival, just like in the TV show! As you navigate the treacherous landscape, you'll need to rely on your survival instinct and strategy to remain in competition. Every decision you make will be crucial to your fate. Are you cunning, strategic, and ruthless enough to outwit, outplay and outlast your opponents? Look for resources and form alliances with other castaways to survive, but remember that trust is hard to come by in the game of Survivor. Choose your allies wisely and watch your back for betrayals. In team or individual challenges, you'll need to push yourself to the limit to avoid being voted off

Synergia – NextGen Edition (Top hat Studios, 3rd Oct, $19.99) - At the end of the world, love is sometimes the ultimate crime. Now remastered in high resolution, also featuring the SUNRISE expansion and bonus OST and in-game Artbook. A neon-lit dystopian cityscape becomes the stage for thrilling adventure and deep yuri romance in this cyberpunk-themed visual novel. The complex personalities and experiences of more than 20 characters are interwoven across multiple paths and possible endings. Your choices matter, not only to you, but to all those with whom you struggle to connect.

TAISHO x ALICE: HEADS & TAILS (PROTOTYPE, 21st Sep, $34.99) - TAISHO x ALICE ALL IN ONE introduced us to the topsy-turvy fairytale land of Looking-Glass World, where we encountered gender-flipped characters inspired by Cinderella, Red Riding Hood, and more, and unraveled their twisted tales!

Now, the fandisk TAISHO x ALICE: HEADS & TAILS gives the fans more to love on the Nintendo Switch™!

Discover previously untold tales of the Looking-Glass World

Telenet Shooting Collection (Edia, 21st Sep, $4.99) - Enjoy a variety of battles with tanks, helicopters, and space fighters! Experience the multi-directional scrolling shooter "Granada" where you control a tank-like mobile weapon, the strategic futuristic shooter "Avenger" where you complete missions in a combat helicopter, the unique shooter "Gaiares" where you can absorb enemy weapons and use them as your own, and the exhilarating shooting game "Psychic Storm" which allows for two-player simultaneous play. This collection includes four classic shooting games full of character from the legendary game maker, Telenet Japan . Reunite with these nostalgic games!

The Crisis Zone (Halva Studio, 22nd Sep, $4.99) - Welcome to the captivating world of our game, "The Crisis Zone"! This thrilling exploration game combines elements of horror and nostalgic intrigue to immerse you in a gripping and perilous adventure. As a player, you'll assume the role of a mysterious character who awakens in a remote quarantine zone, completely cut off from the outside world. Surrounded by ruins and darkness, you'll experience a mixture of fear and curiosity about what has transpired here and the hidden secrets that await discovery. As you venture through the desolate locations of the quarantine zone, you'll encounter various dangers and challenges. Terrifying monsters and malevolent creatures will stalk you, while the dark secrets of the past will try to impede your quest for truth. However, you are not alone— a military drone will accompany you, patrolling the territory, alerting you to any detected movement, and providing vital survival information.

Tiny Whaley (Weakfish Studio, 28th Sep, $0.99) - Embark on an exciting 2D adventure under the ocean! In this puzzle-heavy game, where we manage a magical and unusual whale, we not only overcome obstacles by jumping, but also create our own path by positioning your dead bodies at the right points. In this adventure you have to prove not only your reflexes and speed but also your strategic skills. Determine your own strategy through trial and error and try to finish the level as fast as possible!

Tough Law (Cledman, 21st Sep, $2.99) - A beat ‘em up adventure with paperboard style characters in which you can punch a lot and feel your adrenaline soar with so much action and rock and roll!

Virtual Mom – Job Simulator Manager (GameToTo Corp., 1st Oct, $11.99) - Step into the everyday life of a modern mom and experience the thrilling moments she faces! You are a true superhero, balancing between raising children and a successful career. You'll have to overcome numerous challenges, starting from the moment the morning sun rises...

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ‘23 Edition (iRacing, 3rd Oct, $49.99) - Race in the premier World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model Series, as well as 9 additional series including the all new Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Presented by Toyota, UMP Modifieds, and Big Block Modifieds. Upgrade your cars, build your team, and expand your facilities to stay competitive with the best of the best on your way to becoming a World of Outlaws Champion in Career Mode! Then, prove you're Outlaw Tough when you take on up to 16 other racers in Online Multiplayer! With over 40 total tracks to race, including 19 licensed venues, there's something for every dirt racing fan!

What will you be downloading this week? EA Sports FC 24 COCOON Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Silent Hope A Tiny Sticker Tale Abomi Nation Afterdream AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault Altf4 Ancient Mahjong ANGEL WHISPER - The Suspense Visual Novel Left Behind by a Game Creator. Arcade Archives STRIKE GUNNER Autumn Hike Battle Sea Before the Night Bilkins' Folly Chipmonk! CounterAttack: Uprising Crimson Song - Yuri Visual Novel Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit CyberTD Deflector Digitris Dinobreak Diorama Dungeoncrawl - Master of the Living Castle Dolphin Spirit - Ocean Mission Encore Rally Faerie Afterlight Fate/Samurai Remnant Final Exerion Forgive Me Father Freak Crossing Gothic Classic Haunted Zombie Slaughter 2 Humans vs Tigers Indoor Kickball Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars Love Kuesuto Mechs V Kaijus My Heart Grows Fonder Ninja Kidz: Time Masters Paw Patrol World PictoPull Pizza Possum Rayland 2 Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition Samurai - Japan Warrior Fighter Sentry City Supfly Delivery Simulator Survivor: Castaway Island Synergia - NextGen Edition TAISHO x ALICE: HEADS & TAILS Telenet Shooting Collection The Crisis Zone Tiny Whaley Tough Law World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing '23 Edition Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (34 votes) EA Sports FC 24 6 % COCOON 9 % Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless 3 % Silent Hope 3 % A Tiny Sticker Tale 3 % Abomi Nation 0% Afterdream 0% AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault 0% Altf4 0% Ancient Mahjong 0% ANGEL WHISPER - The Suspense Visual Novel Left Behind by a Game Creator. 0% Arcade Archives STRIKE GUNNER 0% Autumn Hike 0% Battle Sea 0% Before the Night 0% Bilkins' Folly 3 % Chipmonk! 0% CounterAttack: Uprising 0% Crimson Song - Yuri Visual Novel 0% Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit 0% CyberTD 0% Deflector 0% Digitris 0% Dinobreak 3 % Diorama Dungeoncrawl - Master of the Living Castle 0% Dolphin Spirit - Ocean Mission 3 % Encore Rally 0% Faerie Afterlight 0% Fate/Samurai Remnant 12 % Final Exerion 0% Forgive Me Father 6 % Freak Crossing 0% Gothic Classic 6 % Haunted Zombie Slaughter 2 0% Humans vs Tigers 0% Indoor Kickball 0% Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai 0% Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars 0% Love Kuesuto 0% Mechs V Kaijus 0% My Heart Grows Fonder 0% Ninja Kidz: Time Masters 0% Paw Patrol World 0% PictoPull 3 % Pizza Possum 3 % Rayland 2 0% Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition 3 % Samurai - Japan Warrior Fighter 0% Sentry City 0% Supfly Delivery Simulator 0% Survivor: Castaway Island 0% Synergia - NextGen Edition 0% TAISHO x ALICE: HEADS & TAILS 0% Telenet Shooting Collection 0% The Crisis Zone 0% Tiny Whaley 0% Tough Law 0% World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing '23 Edition 0% Nothing for me this week 35 %

Note: We have cut some entries from the poll due to the sheer amount of games launching on the eShop in this week's edition of the Download.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!