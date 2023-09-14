The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Mortal Kombat 1 (WB Games, 19th Sep, $69.99) - Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes and fatalities! Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Start your fighting journey on Sept. 19. Pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 to get playable character Shang Tsung and Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for Shang Tsung and access to the game five days early.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Bandai Namco, 14th Sep, $49.99) - Wings of the Heart take flight once more. A remastered collection of both Baten Kaitos games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, is coming to Nintendo Switch! These emotional journeys feature a distinct card-based RPG system where split-second decisions edge you closer to victory. What revelations will come to light in the skies above and the lands below? Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster soars onto Nintendo Switch today!

Gloomhaven (Twin Sails Interactive, 18th Sep, $39.99) - Lead your mercenaries to riches or doom in this adaptation of the hit board game, featuring turn-based card battles with RPG elements. You’ll explore cursed dungeons with unsavory mercenaries, choose from 17 different characters and learn more than 1,000 unique abilities. Hone your deck, set up synergies and face an ever-growing challenge where each choice matters. Gloomhaven launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 18. Pre-orders for the Mercenaries Edition and Gold Edition are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

Switch eShop - New Releases

AK-xolotl (PlayStack, 14th Sep, $18.99) - AK-xolotl is a top-down roguelite featuring the cutest amphibian. You're an axolotl with an AK (duh!) that goes on a rampage, shooting down their next meal. Hunt, die, regenerate, repeat!

All That Remains: Part 1 (Glitch Games, 11th Sep, $5.99) “Duncan Price is paranoid” they used to say. He’s just a “local nut” they said. They used to say a lot of things about him. Now they don’t say anything. Because they’re dead. Waking up in what appears to be his father’s old bunker, Campbell Price is confused. Last night was pretty crazy, but not THAT crazy. How did he end up here? Hearing a familiar voice over a 2-way radio, your sister says you’ve been put in the bunker for your own safety. Fearing for your sister’s life, who has also been locked up for her protection, you must escape the bunker and find her before it’s too late. Before you’re … all that remains.

Another Crusade (Limited Run Games, 15th Sep, $19.99) - Discover a 3D wooden puppet style world while exploring as a platformer, and taking battles in a turn-based combat as an old school RPG where timing and strategy is all! Play as Rai Reysend and his companions through a series of comical events and epic battles to reveal the mystery of the cosmic barriers that were created after a meteor shower. Will you be able to save the land and uncover the truth? -Traditional turn-based combat RPG! -Execute commands with timing to increase your attacks and defenses! -Cast powerful magic attacks and amplify them with fun button sequences! -Run and jump your way through various stages while finding treasures! -Solve puzzles and complete quests! -Meet a wonderful cast of funny characters in comical situations! -Tons of secrets to discover!

Arcade Archives ZING ZING ZIP (HAMSTER, 7th Sep, $7.99) - "ZING ZING ZIP" is a shooter released by ALLUMER in 1992. Operate the 1P aircraft with fast vertical movement speed or the 2P aircraft with fast horizontal movement speed to defeat the evil empire. Aim to clear the screen by making full use of various items and rolling special moves that make you invincible or power up while activated.

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party (Outright Games, 15th Sep, $39.99) - Swim across the wide waters with the Shark Family to enjoy the Fin-tastic Festival where you can watch performers sing, dance, and rock! Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party. Sing and swim to fin-omenal songs from original videos including Baby Shark Dance and more. Journey through iconic ocean locations, like Tropical Bay, Ocean City, and more. Choose from five customizable playable characters! Play your way with either runner or rhythmic modes and get rewarded with tons of musical cards that can be added to your album. Are you ready to journey across the amazing sea? Jaw-some, let’s go!

Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 4 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 7th Sep, $14.99) - You’ll visit the Greek islands Tinos and Mykonos, bath in Calidario terme Etrusche, see the Chapiteau circus in Malaga and walk on the Embankment in Cannes. You’ll enjoy visiting several national parks, go around Budapest, experience the European music culture, have a look in the luxurious casino in Monaco, visit interesting museums, ancient castles and much more. This hidden objects game is full of new and popular touristic places. Use your skills and knowledge to play mini-games and find all the hidden objects.

Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles (QubicGames, 15th Sep, $7.99) - Who is lying? Who will survive? Which way is safe? Watch unusual stories and solve tricky riddles with your friends or solo. Boost your creative thinking skills and make your free time more interesting. Choose video, listen to the story, analyse information, pay attention to details and make quick decisions because you don't have much time to answer. Compete against your family or friends, score as many points as possible and become the riddle master!

Candlebook Island (mazette!, 8th Sep, $5.99) - Welcome to Candlebook Island! You play Fiona, the new monster veterinarian that just landed. Make friends with your coworkers, discover their lives and history. Treat sick monsters, and research mysterious illnesses you're not sure how to cure at the library. Most of all - take care of yourself and Fiona. Keep her well rested, not overworked, and happy, and the game rewards you. All together with perfectly cozy music to match the mood. Fiona's job isn't easy! There are over thirteen unique monsters to care for with tons of various silly illnesses to treat, like Sloopy Poops and Graveyard Itch. You'll need to stay on good terms with Fiona's coworkers! They can always help when you get in a pickle. The island is pretty big, and it's easy to get lost. Check your map often until you get your bearings The monsters move around at night, so you have to search them out each day. Make sure you unwind and relax in the evening with your coworkers. You worked hard, you deserve it!

Champion of Fighters (Gametry, 8th Sep, $2.99) - Champion of Fighters is a thrilling retro-style arcade fighting game that combines the nostalgia of classic gaming with modern excitement. Choose from a variety of mighty characters, each with unique moves, and fight with various opponents. With its pixelated charm and dynamic action, Champion of Fighters is the ultimate homage to arcade classics, revitalising the genre for both newcomers and nostalgic gamers alike.

City of Beats (Freedom Games, 14th Sep, $19.99) - Embark on endless expeditions across procedurally generated maps. No two playthroughs are the same, meaning different enemies, encounters, and upgrades each and every time. Experiment with different builds during each run. What will the beat bring tonight? Damage modifiers? Shield boosts? Quirky mutators that can completely alter the flow of combat? Only the music knows! Make an orchestra of funky friends. Rogue repair-bots down on their luck! Surprisingly honest merchants! Shady robotic bonesaws looking to take some of your juice in exchange for illicit upgrades! The beat brings together all walks of synthetic life.

Cube Merge 2048 (Halva Studio, 7th Sep, $2.99) - Embark on a captivating journey through the heart of a mystical magical forest, where the power of merging and strategy collide in the ultimate puzzle adventure. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of cubes, strategy, and enchantment as you play Cube Merge 2048.

DYNABLASTER (BBG Entertainment, 14th Sep, $19.99) - Having been a blockbuster, DYNABLASTER® is a game for the strategic thinker whose smart tactics will instil fear in his competitors – playing online or local against others or against the computer. In this captivating action game, destroy your enemies with cleverly placed bombs. Playing in groups of up to 4 players total, he who survives longest wins! You always have to be on your toes and be extremely swift. But being fast is not enough.

Elasto Mania Trilogy Pack (Infinite Zone, 10th Sep, $21.99) - All your favorite ELMA titles in one iconic collection including Elasto Mania, Elasto Mania II and Action SuperCross. Whether you are a long-time fan of this cult classic indie motorbike universe or meeting our enduro simulator series for the first time, the Elasto Mania Trilogy Pack is a great deal and an epic experience in one neat bundle. Action SuperCross - Where it all began Action SuperCross is the direct predecessor of Elasto Mania, the grandfather of all physics-based motorbike simulators. This experimental piece of gaming history is not only a fascinating backstory to a number of famous franchises, but it also massively feels like time travel at your fingertips. The challenge is not in speed, but in beating actual world records. Do you have what it takes? Elasto Mania Remastered - The original cult classic 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of our beloved indie motorbike simulation game, a colorful 2D racing experience and a true blast from the past.

Enraged Red Ogre (Akaoni Studio, 14th Sep, $16.99) - In a faraway land, the yokai are suddenly rising and running out of control. A small human village is in danger, but Akaoni, a short-tempered red ogre that lives in it, is going on a rampage to defeat the yokai! Akaoni will run, jump, and bash with his trusty kanabō on a journey to stop the yokai menace, hoping to also find a missing old friend. Along the way he will met Blu, a small onibi that will help him in his adventure for selfish reasons, allowing Akaoni to use the elemental powers of his enemies!

Finger Football: Goal in One + Two (Bearded Ants, 7th Sep, $3.29) - Finger Football: Goal In One is a minimalist finger football puzzle game where you have one shot the make the goal. Each level has a different setup and solution. Can you solve all the levels? Finger Football: Goal in Two is the sequel to the puzzle game Finger Football: Goal in One. Take on 70 brand new levels, where the objective is simple but the execution is anything but. Your mission is to score a goal in just two moves! With each level presenting a new challenge, you'll need to plan your moves carefully to outwit your opponents to shoot the goal. This game features: * 70 levels to solve in a single shot * Unlock an extra mode with more powerful shots * Choose a field to your liking

Forest Crash Party (APOLLŌN, 7th Sep, $30.00) - Mini-games and difficulty will change depending on the stage! Let's clear a lot of mini-games while cooperating or getting in the way. After clearing all the stages, a brutal stage will be unlocked at the end. . . From many unique characters Find your favorite character. And now. . . it's an adventure with friends!

Fresh Start (Merge Games, 13th Sep, $19.99) - Fresh Start is a relaxing single player game, in which you embark on a mission to clean up the world and restore nature to its fresh and colorful shape. Watch as the world changes in front of your eyes as you help animals, solve puzzles and grow plants around you. Travel all over the world and give it a Fresh Start it deserves! SAVE THE WORLD AROUND YOU! A wonderful machine has been put into your hands - a combination of a vacuum cleaner and a watering hose! While traveling the world, you’ll be able to wash away piles of mud and dirt from the surface of the earth. All vacuumed up and collected rubbish can then be recycled into valuable experience points. GROW YOUR SKILLS! As you gather experience from restoring the world, you can choose to spend them on a variety of upgrades from the skill shop. Your hard earned experience points can be put to use to make your work more efficient.

HexaWars (Nami Tentou, 15th Sep, $9.99) - HexaWars is a twin stick shooter where you attempt to defeat all the shape enemies on each wave stage. The overall goal is to see how long you can last in the game, attempting to beat your previous high score. It has a very retro arcade feel that is meant to bring countless experiences of play. The gameplay is simple to grasp and will continue to get gradually harder throughout. It is a fun challenge to try and see how many boss's you are able to defeat every 10 wave's of enemies.

Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party (Microids, 14th Sep, $39.99) - Metro City has fallen into the hands of the evil Dr. Claw and his M.A.D. agents. To save the city, Inspector Gadget must travel into the past using a time machine. Unfortunately, it breaks down and his ancestors find themselves teleported to the present. Your mission: Explore Metro City and compete with your ancestors to collect the time machine's missing parts. You will need to complete mini-games to unlock the bolts needed to repair the machine. Play against three Gadget's ancestors to earn the bolts. Visit iconic places from the famous original series, meet characters such as Chef Quimby, Penny, and the M.A.D. agents, and use the inspector's various gadgets to fight back against the M.A.D. forces. Embark on a thrilling adventure where you play as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from the grip of Dr. Claw! Explore the iconic Metro City and complete quests and challenges in Solo mode. Discover 16 fun mini-games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe! Have fun with family and friends in Multiplayer mode. Enjoy the superb soundtrack from Tanis Chalopin, the daughter of Inspector Gadget's creator, Jean Chalopin.

Isekai Rondo (KEMCO, 14th Sep, $14.99) - Sho, a young man who spends his days in an exploitative company in modern Japan, is reincarnated into a parallel universe as Shaw, due to an accident! While the job given in his new life is 'Unemployed' and hardships continue with a bad luck party, one day he acquires the ultimate job as a Sage, suddenly becoming the strongest with ultra rare passive skills! Aiming for the long-awaited mellow life he finds himself in a battle to defeat the Overlord after meeting the Hero Viola. With exceptional passive skills that for example can change the future by returning before Game Over, get rid of enemies in turn-based battles by summoning spirits or managing mana plants, or even use the skills of monsters! Complete quests and raise the guild rank so you can challenge deeper dungeon or other adventuring parties, too!

Labyrinth (TREVA, 14th Sep, $19.99) - The aMAZEing Labyrinth fully updated: for more than 35 years, the simple and unique gameplay of the board game has inspired more than 20 million people worldwide. In search of mysterious objects and creatures, players roam the labyrinth as a magician, witch, fortune teller and sorcerer's apprentice. Whoever finds the way first wins. Luckily, they can use magic to move the walls of the maze. On the way through constantly changing paths, however, each player must first reach secret locations. The mystery cards reveal whether the next target is a ghost, a bunch of keys, an owl or something else. The first to discover all the secrets and return to their starting point is the winner. The random arrangement of the maze cards makes each game different. Endless fun guaranteed!

League of Champions Soccer 2024 (Pix Arts, 15th Sep, $7.99) - Live the new Champions European League Soccer Competition like real players do. Choose your team and play the matches of the real draw until the final. Served by superbs 3D graphics, animations and sounds, League Of Champions Soccer 2024 is based on a highly realistic physic engine in which soccer moves have been coded by soccer fans for soccer fans .

Lies as a Starting Point (Mamekujira, 14th Sep, $8.00) - The story progresses around a conversation between the main characters Kanata and Nozomi on a train, and the story branches into three different routes (junior high school, high school, and college) by tracing Nozomi's past. The heroine and protagonist differ depending on the chapter. The heroine and the main character differ depending on the chapter. Reaching the true end of each chapter reveals Nozomi's past, and the grand finale is reached. Kanata takes the same train at the same time today to meet her. The story about three pairs of men and women's "lies" told through the mouth of her girlfriend "Nozomi," whom she met and became close to on the train. Listening to Nozomi's words, I and my girlfriend I and Nozomi face a "big lie" hidden in her words. . . . This is an original scenario by Nike, who won the "Runner-up Grand Prix" and "Excellence Award in the Mystery and Riddle Solving Category" at a game festival in Japan.

Love Love School Days (Waku Waku, 14th Sep, $10.49) - Can you flee from fellow student Makina Sabuki--gone mad with jealousy--in the now-dim, dungeon of a schoolhouse? Don't be fooled--Makina doesn't just prowl the hallways; she breaks through walls, kicks through glass, and even crawls through maintenance hatches. . . There's nothing she won't do to hunt you down in the survival horror game Love Love School Days complete edition. STORY: "Brain Ring"--the revolutionary gaming device of gamers' dreams that synchs with your brain waves--has just been released, and an onslaught of compatible games have quickly followed, including the popular Love Love School Days. At long last, humanity can now completely be immersed in the world of dating sims. What's more--the heroines of this game operate entirely on AI, enabling them to think and feel for themselves. You, having played through the game to the final day, fumble in your conquest of the main heroine. You then attempt to capture the heart of the sub-heroine Makina Sabuki.

Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator (Success, 16th Sep, $9.99) - Welcome to the world of Moto Racer 2044, where you will experience the adrenaline rush of high-speed motorcycle racing in a cyberpunk universe. Fight on the rooftops of the city, dodging drones and wind turbines. Or speed through dense forests, manoeuvring around trees and performing daring jumps. And if you're ready for a real challenge, take to the neon-lit streets of the city, where you'll navigate through and out of traffic at breathtaking speeds. As you play, you will earn rewards that can be used to upgrade your motorcycle and take on even stronger opponents.

Mugen Souls Double Pack (eastasiasoft, 14th Sep, $69.99) - Join Chou-Chou and her motley crew as they journey across the galaxy subjugating each world’s most powerful heroes! In this bundle, you’ll get the complete and definitive experience of Mugen Souls and its sequel Mugen Souls Z for Nintendo Switch™. Both cult classic JRPGs are updated with content true to their original Japanese release including hot springs mini games and gallery images, plus all prior extras and full English support for text and voiceovers! In Mugen Souls, take command of the G-Castle as “Undisputed God” Chou-Chou and shift between multiple moe forms to woo your enemies into becoming your peons! Then in Mugen Souls Z, control new “Ultimate Goddess” Syrma after she inadvertently absorbs most of Chou-Chou’s powers and team up with both returning friends and fresh faces as you attempt to stop an ancient evil threatening the galaxy.

Mugen Souls Z (eastasiasoft, 14th Sep, $39.99) - Undisputed goddess Chou-Chou is back for an all-new adventure as she attempts to conquer the twelve Zodiac worlds with the help of new and returning frenemies! This beloved sequel to Mugen Souls features free-roaming battle maps in strategic turn-based combat, a level cap of 9999 and the ability to deal billions of hit points worth of damage! As Chou-Chou, you can charm enemies to transform them into shampuru minions, customize party members’ appearance and abilities, create new peons and much more! As Chou-Chou and crew navigate between worlds in their spacefaring ship the G-Castle, they’ll need to cooperate with new ultimate goddess Syrma to put an end to an ancient evil that’s recently awakened. Explore expansive worlds packed with field challenges, face off against enemy ships and meet loads of memorable characters, all presented in the anime-style “moe” aesthetic that fans adore! - Read our Mugen Souls Z review

NASCAR Arcade Rush (GameMill Entertainment, 15th Sep, $49.99) - The thrill of NASCAR meets the rush of arcade racing in a new game that puts you in the driver’s seat of a completely new NASCAR experience with re-imagined, iconic racetracks in unmatched high-speed, wheel-to-wheel action!

Nathan Jones and The Eternal Myth (Aldora, 8th Sep, $4.99) - In this captivating visual novel, take on the role of Nathan Jones, an intrepid adventurer, as you unravel the threads of a timeless myth. Immerse yourself in a rich and immersive narrative that combines exploration of exquisitely detailed worlds with impactful decisions that will shape Nathan's destiny. As you unravel puzzles and challenge intriguing characters, you must balance strategic and emotional skills to overcome both physical and emotional obstacles. The pleasing graphics and evocative soundtrack will immerse you in an epic journey, where every choice you make will influence the outcome of the story. With memorable characters and unexpected twists, "Nathan Jones and The Eternal Myth" offers a unique and captivating experience that will keep you glued to your console screen. Are you ready to uncover the secrets of an ancient myth and forge the fate of two worlds?

Persha and the Magic Labyrinth -Arabian Nyaights- (BeXide, 19th Sep, $9.99) - Persha and the Magic Labyrinth is a novel kind of puzzle RPG that combines 3-match puzzles and dungeon RPGs. Take control of the main character, a young girl named "Persha," to unravel the mysteries of the tower and catch your nemesis, "Rock"! The fundamental rule of this puzzle game is to match three identical pieces vertically or horizontally to make them disappear. The main character, "Persha," can be moved freely up, down, left, and right, regardless of the 3-match mechanics. Use Persha as a starting point to erase pieces, defeat enemies, and conquer the puzzle! Each stage has a hidden "Magic Cat" with special powers. When you solve the riddles concealed within the tower, the "Magic Cat" will reveal itself and assist Persha. Let's conquer all 120 stages together with the Magic Cat!

Pinocchio: Interactive Book (Aldora, 5th Sep, $3.99) - A different way of reading stories. Immerse yourself in the books and interact with them, with this installment you will be able to enjoy the adventure of Pinocchio. Simple and attractive, with full color illustrations and available in two languages. Drink a potion and change the language, learn while enjoying one of the best classic tales in the world.

Princess Bubble Story (RuWaMo, 15th Sep, $10.00) - Welcome to Princess Bubble Story - a Magical Adventure for Kids! Embark on a Bubbletastic Journey with Princess Bubble! Dive into a whimsical world of enchantment and fun with our delightful game, Princess Bubble Story! Designed especially for kids, this captivating adventure will transport your young ones to a realm of magical bubbles and exciting challenges. Why Choose Princess Bubble Story? Meet Princess Bubble: Join the charming Princess Bubble in her quest to save the Bubble Kingdom! With her magical bubble wand, she needs your help to burst the bubbles and restore peace to her kingdom. Bubble-Popping Fun: Princess Bubble Story offers hours of entertainment with its addictive bubble-popping gameplay. Kids will love the simple yet engaging mechanics that make it easy to pick up and play. Stunning Graphics: Immerse yourself in a visually stunning world filled with vibrant colours, adorable characters, and breathtaking landscapes.

Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2 (Drageus Games, 15th Sep, $14.99) - TARDY Ramto isn’t the smartest guy in the Universe. He enjoys finding troubles - and solving them, but when woke up on a spaceship it was too much even for him. Alone on the ship he had no idea how to pilot, among heaps of weird devices created by a schizophrenic engineer. ONE PERSON STORY You will evolve and grow up in a minimalist and beautiful environment full of characters, objects and events that represent life situations. Sometimes there is pain, like when our little hero crushes on spikes. But friends always help and open the doors that stop us – so we can keep moving on. Thinking hard always offers solutions to our problems. Discover and make your own journey now with us! GIRABOX This minimalist puzzler offers a unique premise for an innovative and deep gameplay: here you don’t control your character, but rather the world around it.

qrth-phyl (Verran, 14th Sep, $10.99) - In qrth-phyl you manoeuvre around, and within, three dimensional stages, leaving a persistent tail behind you that you must avoid. The stages are algorithmically generated and adapted according to how you play. Hidden in the game are documentary elements that chart the development and inception of Blockade/snake/worm videogames from 1976 to today. The game plays in 3D, is adaptive and fuses elements of documentary. qrth-phyl continues the algorithmic, generative and metaphorical arcade game design ideas last seen in previous hermitgames/Verran release Leave Home.

Raindrop Sprinters (Mediascape, 6th Sep, $8.70) - Raindrop Sprinters is a retro fixed-screen action game where you run across passages while avoiding the rain. Move left and right. Press a button for slow-motion. The controls are simple, but the game is filled with fun secrets! You'll need to make risky plays to find them. First, try running non-stop to the goal four times! This game has four different game modes. - Standard: Just avoid the rain - Customize: Choose your own items and obstacles - Onrush: Enjoy playing with slow-motion - Maverick: Keep catching the rain Get the hang of each mode and aim for one million points! Reach the goal five times at the max level to see the ending!

Rayland 2 (eastasiasoft, 20th Sep, $4.99) - Welcome to Rayland. The inhabitants of this island use the energy coming from special laser beams to survive, and to transport this energy they use something called repeating cubes. Your mission is to help the inhabitants of Rayland move the energy of the transmitter, known as a Domus, through different lands by reflecting lasers to their target. To do this, you will have to correctly position repeating cubes and rotate them so that the energy rays reach the receptacle that matches their colour. Rayland 2 is a positional puzzle game played on a rotatable isometric field. Different block types and stage gimmicks must be utilized to redirect the laser beams and hit their intended targets, with challenge and complexity gradually increasing across 50 stages!

Retro Mystery Club Vol.1: The Ise-Shima Case (Shinyuden, 14th Sep, $9.90) - Solve a murder case from Tokyo to the fabulous landscapes of Ise-Shima, rendered in beautiful 8-bit pixel art with illustrations by Kiyokazu Arai. Immerse yourself in the world of mystery adventures and experience the thrill of solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries in this retro-style adventure game. Embark on a journey unlike any other as you play as a detective tasked with solving the case of a missing pearl. Explore the traditional villages and stunning landscapes of Ise Shima as you gather evidence, interview suspects, and solve puzzles to uncover the truth. Unravel the mystery of a murder in Tokyo and the mysterious black pearl known as the Indigo Moon. Explore and investigate key locations, gather clues and make choices, as you work to solve the case with your partner Ken. With 9 episodes and an epilogue included in the "cartridge", you'll be fully immersed in the story.

Retro Revengers (Shinyuden, 14th Sep, $9.90) - Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of Central Japan lies Ludens Castle, where five friends, the Retro Revengers, get isekai'd into a strange land that threatens the existence of not just their games, but their world too. Embark on a journey with Ossan, Mao, Taicho, Matchan and Notchi as you harness their newfound abilities bestowed upon them by the Retro Goddess. Meet companions from the past, defend yourself from enemies, and overcome the bosses blocking your way to the Demon Overlord of Triple-A. Explore diverse stage environments and different powers with each companion, all in beautiful 16-bit pixel art and accompanied by retro music. Master the characters' different powers as you traverse diverse environments full of unforgiving enemies in this retro-style platformer. With the stages and their mechanics changing as you progress through the game, switch between the characters to find the fastest way through each level.

River Pirates (EntwicklerX, 14th Sep, $4.99) - River Pirates has an invading horde of pirates sailing up river to attack your stronghold. You defend your keep by placing a variety of defenses along the river's banks to prevent the pirates from navigating the river from one side of the screen to the other

RPG Alchemy (Error300, 8th Sep. $6.52) - What happens if an adventurer enters the dungeon? And if two adventurers meet? What monsters live in the sewers? . . . RPG Alchemy is a variation on the Alchemy genre, but instead of trying to connect water to sand and fire to air you will start with a basic adventurer and just as a basic mob. . . then the two meet and the fun begins. Discover nearly 200 unique team members, enemies, and locations. Try and see if you can defeat all the monsters.

Sakura MMO Extra (Gamuzumi, 14th Sep, $9.99) - Viola's life in the virtual fantasy world of Asaph might be perfect, but it's also perfectly boring. Dissatisfied with a lack of strong enemies to fight, Viola turns her attention to a business proposal brokered by her guild mistress, Maidie. Maidie plans to start up a maid café, and she recruits cute heroines Viola, Neve, Fion, and Eleri to lend her a helping hand! Viola agrees to her offer, and a brand new chapter of her life in Asaph begins. Join Viola as she works as a maid, and watch her embark upon a brand new adventure.

Show Ball: Tiger Life (Aldora, 7th Sep, $6.54) - Unlock upgrades and multiple skins with realistic physics. Experience 25 hand-illustrated and animated stagings. Enjoy classical music and an ultra realistic stage. Select “Extreme” mode to try to get through the show without missing a shot. Save your progress to pick up where you left off. Illo, will you be able to overcome all acts? Show Ball: Tiger Life… Let the show begin!

Skyhook (Megastorm Games, 14th Sep, $4.99) - Fight with grappling hooks in this party brawler for one to four players. Play as a treasure hunting cat or a land swimming shark as you swing around the stage taking out your opponents.

Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive, 14th Sep, $39.99) - From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. In this highly stylized action adventure unlike no other, will Rei persevere and make her way through the deadly encounters of this ravenous void in order to save her home? Will she learn the truth about these massive beasts that roam this strange land and uncover the mysteries of the Starseed and Echo?

Spectator (Neko Machine, 11th Sep, $15.99) - From your small office, you will monitor anomalous activity through CCTV cameras. You have to monitor the controlled location and apply countermeasures in case of manifestations of the anomaly. But be careful, if you miss too many anomalies, then your life will be in danger! Our audiovisual technologies heighten and deepen your experiences, helping you feel more. Realistic graphics, functional user interface, and deep spooky sound will ensure an immersive experience. Traverse through 6 unique levels based on popular creepypasta stories! Each level features more than 60 different procedural generated anomalies!

Summum Aeterna (Aeternum Game Studios, 14th Sep, $19.99) - Summum Aeterna is a Roguelite game that combines world crawler mechanics never seen before in the genre with a fast-paced combat system and a unique 2D art style. Taking the role of the King of Darkness, a mighty, powerful, and badass warlord condemned to eternal life, you'll explore uncharted worlds populated with treasures, traps, hordes of enemies and powerful bosses. Explore wild territories, descend into the most dangerous deeps of Aeterna, and fight your way to the end of each world... If you can!

Super Brawl Rush (Ratalaika Games, 14th Sep, $4.99) - In the devastating grandeur of the post-apocalypse thirst is all that remains. A thirst for. . . ACTION! A thirst for. . . VIOLENCE! And a thirst. . . for SPEED! This thirst is known as SUPER BRAWL RUSH! ! ! In SUPER BRAWL RUSH there are no losers, only legends. . . There is only one thing to remember: Race. Fight. Win! Super Brawl Rush is a beat'em up set in the scorched post-apocalyptic lands of the near future. Fight your way to the top between swarms of bloodthirsty thugs, mutants and cultists. Will you dethrone the Emperor and rule with an iron fist?

Tattoos and their meanings (Cooking And, 7th Sep, $2.99) - Explore the connection between tattoos and their deep meaning. Through vibrant illustrations and poignant storytelling, this game reveals how tattoos become windows into people's experiences, beliefs and emotions. A game that captures the essence of how art on skin can tell stories of identity and transformation from ancient ancestral cultures to modern expression.

Teocida + Estigma (QUByte Interactive, 14th Sep, $9.99) - Teocida+Estigma presents two completely bizarre 2D puzzle games, each with unique characteristics. Teocida is a psychological horror platform puzzle game with dark and psychedelic visuals. Classic and straightforward gameplay with simple and intuitive controls, uncomplicated mechanics, and progressively challenging puzzles. Explore the enigmatic corridors of a distorted microcosm filled with symbolic landscapes of faith and erotic nightmares. Estigma is a puzzle and action game with a surrealistic horror aesthetic, where anything can kill you! Relive the experience of a simple 80's arcade action-puzzle featuring a cute mascot traversing a dangerous meat wonderland.

The Hunt (Cooking & Publishing, 7th Sep, $3.99) - In the shadows of the night, a lethal killer with supernatural gifts lurks. Weaving deadly nightmares, he comes to life in the dreams of five camp monitors. The darkness of night unleashes his lethal hunt and the monitors will face multiple alternate endings to their nightmares. One killer, 5 days and a deadly psychological game where the line between reality and the subconscious blurs.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (NIS America, 19th Sep, $39.99) - Nayuta has always dreamed of exploring beyond the horizon of his island home. After a fateful encounter with a fairy-like creature by the name of Noi, he and his friend find themselves whisked away on an adventure through multiple worlds in order to stop an evil plot that has been set in motion.

The Myth Seekers: The Legacy of Vulcan (Artifex Mundi, 7th Sep, $14.99) - As the 1920’s draws to a close, political tensions run high in Italy. When a member of the top-secret Myth Seekers agency goes missing, you’re called in to discover the truth. Can you recover the Hammer of Vulcan before havoc is unleashed by the ancient gods? Explore picturesque locations across modern Italy and solve challenging puzzles as you clash with the deadly foe of the Myth Seekers!

Thunder Ray (Purple Tree, 14th Sep, $14.99) - Step into the ring and experience the adrenaline-pumping action of our retro arcade boxing game, but with a modern twist! Get ready to throw jabs, hooks, and uppercuts as you face off against a roster of colorful and eccentric opponents. The game features meticulously crafted HD animations, bringing each character to life with stunning detail and fluid movements. - Read our Thunder Ray review

True Virus (Ultimate Games, 5th Sep. $8.99) - In True Virus, you play the role of a mental hospital patient who has awoken in a world devastated by a deadly pandemic. Your job is to explore the psychiatric hospital and its surroundings in search of clues to find out what really happened. Featuring stylized graphics, "True Virus" creates a visually striking and atmospheric environment that enhances the sense of anxiety and trepidation.

Word Quest (Gametry, 8th Sep, $2.99) - Dive into the captivating world of Word Quest, the ultimate word puzzle game. Discover concealed words among letter grids across 200+ levels while guiding a valiant knight. Unveil hidden words to empower the knight in battles against foes. With escalating challenges and immersive visuals, challenge yourself or compete globally to become the ultimate wordsmith and defender. Word Quest is more than a game; it's an immersive journey to sharpen your mind and vocabulary skills.

You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano, 12th Sep, $19.99) - Get ready to heat things up and experience You Suck at Parking®, the only game where parking your ride is more important than your driving skills. It’s a hot race against the clock as you drift, cruise, and occasionally go airborne over 140 frustratingly fun wild levels. Progress in campaigns or take on daily multiplayer challenges to unlock and earn new customization options to spice up your ride. Show off your moves and prove to your friends your parking skills can change the world by climbing global leaderboards. If your friends are ragging about your real parking abilities, settle the score in Friends Party where you can host a session with 3 pals in a game of 8 other players for some chaotically fun times. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. But one way or another you’ll discover, You Suck at Parking®.

Yummy Jewels (EpiXR, 14th Sep, $2.99) - Try this candy-matching puzzle game. Enjoy the sweet adventure full of candies and try to finish all levels. Be rewarded with delicious candy combos.

