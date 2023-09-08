The My Nintendo Store has been updated with an "exclusive" new "Super Mario Shopping Bag". This offer is available to My Nintendo members located in the US and will set you back 800 Platinum Points. If you do end up purchasing this reward, shipping fees apply.
"Jump into your next adventure in style with this Super Mario Shopping Bag! This colorful bag features a selection of Super Mario characters on one side and the classic Super Mario series logo on the other. You can also fold it into an iconic "Question Mark Box" pocket that makes it compact and easy to throw in your bag and take Mario and friends wherever you go!"
Size: 18’’ x 14’’ x 3.2’’(4.8’’ x 4.8’’ folded)