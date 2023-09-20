Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Legendary Nintendo name Takaya Imamura's debut manga is being turned into a video game — in case you missed that announcement last year — and the first trailer has just dropped at the Tokyo Game Show.

Coming to Switch and Steam in 2024, Omega 6: The Video Game sees the 2022 manga being adapted into a text adventure game, but it looks like there will also be combat in the style of turn-based battles. Imamura-san is working on the game's art direction, which blends the French manga's style with retro pixel art visuals, with another Nintendo veteran — composer Shinobu Amayake, who worked on Wario Woods and Stunt Race FX — joining the team to bring this space-faring adventure to the world in a new format.

Despite being based on the popular manga, the game will actually follow an original story with new characters. And those at the 2023 Tokyo Game Show will be able to check out more of the game at the convention itself.

City Connection shared some photos of the booth over at the show, with Imamura-san also commenting, saying that he "would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone involved" for turning his hobby manga into a video game and being able to exhibit it at TGS (via Google Translate).

We can't help but look at those grid backgrounds and not think Star Fox, of course. Imamura-san was responsible for creating the iconic characters of the Star Fox series, alongside F-Zero. He was also the art director of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, just to name a few highlights.

But Omega 6: The Video Game is looking like something very different from the video game veteran — just check out the trailer up top and browse these screenshots below to see what we mean (Note: the trailer and screenshots are only available in Japanese at the time of writing).

Omega 6: The Video Game launches in 2024 on Switch. And yes, it has indeed been confirmed for a worldwide release!

Have you read the manga before? Will you be picking this game up next year? Let us know in the comments.