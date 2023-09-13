Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have received a brand new update today bumping both games up to Version 2.0.1 and introducing 'The Teal Mask' DLC.

As part of this update, Nintendo has released patch notes documenting all of the changes in this new update. As long as you've purchased 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' you should be good to go. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official support page:

Ver. 2.0.1 (Released September 12, 2023)

Release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet

Trainers who have purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will now be able to enjoy adventures in Part 1: The Teal Mask.

Additional Pokémon

For Trainers who have not purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, additional Pokémon may appear via local or online communication modes.

Newly Added Features

You will now be able lock the mini map that appears while you are out in the field so that up is always north. You can do this by pressing the Right Stick twice while you have the map app open to select the App and mini maps locked setting.

setting. Camera settings have been added to the Options menu. These settings will let you adjust how the camera works while you are out in the field.

We have added a feature that allows you to signal a Pokémon accompanying you in the field to stop and wait where it is. To give this signal, press the Left Stick.

You can now take pictures by pressing the A Button in the camera app.

You can now play music by pressing the ZL Button or ZR Button while the camera app is open. You may find that Pokémon accompanying you in the field and people around you will react to the music.

While using the Union Circle, Trainers can now share photos they have taken with the camera app during that Union Circle session with the friends they are playing with.

We have added a feature to TM Machines that allows you to filter for moves your Pokémon can learn. By interacting with a TM Machine and selecting the option to filter for learnable moves, you will be able to display only TMs containing moves that a specific Pokémon can learn.

Bug Fixes and Feature Adjustments

Incorrect descriptive text for the moves Ceaseless Edge, Dire Claw, and Stone Axe has been corrected. The descriptions for these moves previously included the words “aiming to land a critical hit,” but these moves do not increase the critical-hit ratio in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. This wording has been removed from these descriptions.

We have fixed a bug where the Itemfinder Mark would not be applied to a Pokémon even if the conditions were met.

Wild Pokémon that have the Titan Mark will now reappear in the field after a certain amount of time if they have been defeated.

We have made adjustments to the way Pokémon icons are displayed in the Boxes.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

As part of this update, players can also redeem a Hisuian Zoroark as well as a new school uniform bundle.