Update [Mon 11th Sep, 2023 16:45 BST]: Enchanted Portals will now be releasing "a few weeks later" alongside the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, developer Xixo Games Studio has revealed on Twitter.
The Cuphead-inspired title was originally meant to be released on Switch last week, on 6th September, but given how packed the last few months have been, the delay totally slipped by us and many others until we spotted a report by Nintendo Everything.
Now, those looking forward to more difficult running-and-gunning boss rushing on Switch will need to wait a bit longer. No new date was specified.
The PC version did make its release date of 5th September, with PS5 and Xbox Series versions dropping two days later. Early impressions of the game haven't exactly been glowing, however. Steam user reviews currently sit at Mostly Negative, and while we know that may not be an entirely accurate metric, issues point towards control problems.
Hopefully, the Switch version will give the developers time to look into these problems.
Original article [Thu 10th Aug, 2023 16:30 BST]: Enchanted Portals, a 2D platformer heavily inspired by Cuphead, finally has a release date, four years after first being announced. Publisher Perp Games revealed that the game will be heading to Switch (including PC and other consoles) on 6th September 2023.
Initially gaining a bit of a reputation for looking a fair bit like its inspiration, Enchanted Portals has recently brought in a variety of art styles and level designs which hope to move away from the comparisons a little bit more. But in today's release date trailer, you can certainly see the throughline, with similar jumping and shooting animations along with that handdrawn-esque art style.
A physical edition has been announced for PS5 too, which launches on 28th September, but perhaps Switch owners will get the chance to grab one further down the line.
Here's what you need to know about Xixo Game Studio's homage, from the game's Steam page:
Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book.
With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!
* CO-OP and SOLO modes.
* A collection of challenging PLATFORM STAGES, set in a variety of worlds across dimensions.
* Thrilling BOSS BATTLES: each featuring a colorful unique setting and multiple different phases to go through.
* A powerful arsenal of SPELLS and MOVES: fire, ice and wind ready to use from the very beginning, a handy double-jump for extra air control, a magic bubble that blocks any attack, and the ability to fly with your broom and swim underwater.
* Players can be affected by a variety of STATUS EFFECTS: jump restriction, inability to attack… all of which will pose an extra challenge and spice up the gameplay.
Will you be pulling Enchanted Portals out of a hat on 6th September? Conjure up your comments below.
Looks awful. Bargain bin Cuphead. Minus the charm, effort, and inspiration.
That is a very bad trailer. Just one of the game's fights in its entirety, with no sound effects?
'Get ready for an adventure like no other...'
Lol, some folk think game creation is that easy!
checked in on this a while back and thought their newer trailer was worse than the reveal, guess it was a trend. i think the trailer is just bad, but will have to see.
It doesn't look like most of the hits are even registering.
I'm all for being inspired by great games - but this one looks particularly bad.
I don’t have a problem with other developers making games that look like Cuphead but to just make it play like Cuphead too…what’s the point. Do something new with it.
...I thought this was cancelled, wtf? Go back to being cancelled. >:c
Yeah, it's a low-budget and much slower ripoff of Cuphead, but I'm fine with that. Cheap clones can still be good games. I'll be keeping my eye on this.
It's not the same artstyle that upsets me here, because its not like Cuphead owns that oldschool aesthetic, in fact all they were doing was imitating old art themselves. No, what bothers me is that it's the same exact gameplay as Cuphead on top of having the same kind of artstyle. It's about as close to plagiarism of a game as you get without being a true direct copy, there is no shame here. You know what I would respect though? Taking this kind of artstyle and making like a Metroidvania or like a Sonic-speed kind of platformer. That would be so much more interesting and so much less of a direct ripoff.
@Quarbit You are right. If it gets well recieved then I'm in
at best, an adequate clone for folks who find Cuphead too difficult to enjoy
at worst, a cheap, shameless knock-off cash grab.
Straight-up clones have existed since the beginning of video games, so there’s no getting righteous on them at this point. Let them be, I say..
I wait for reviews on this one. I don’t have a problem with other devs making as some would call "discount Cuphead" games, among other names, as long as they are actually good but so far I haven't gotten that kind of vibe from EP.
The fact that we haven't (far as I'm aware) heard any in-game sounds yet doesn't help either.
I honestly feel bad for the devs. They've been working on this game for years now and people have been crapping on it since the beginning. That's on top of accusations of racism because one of the bosses happened to be dressed in Native American attire. Not sure why that's controversial when plenty of the other enemies in the game are white. I guess forcing the devs to get rid of representation is somehow progress, eh?
You can call it a shameless knockoff, and while some aspects are a blatant copy like the design and animations of the main characters, there's a lot of originality in the bosses here. A frog princess, Mozart piano guy, 1950's greaser chicken, and anouter space boss are all thematically very different from the bosses found in Cuphead. Even if the final product sucks, there was a lot of love and passion that went into this game. Aspects like the way the crinkles on the princess' dress are animated are really fluid and well-done. That had to have taken a lot of time to get right.
Maybe it won't all come together to form a cohesive whole, but there was genuine effort that went into many facets of the game. That said, I hope the game is good. Maybe the seeming unresponsiveness from the boss taking damage is due to the frame rate of the capture footage or something. We'll know soon enough. I really hope this is good though, but either way, people will dunk on this game till the end of time, which is a shame.
Hopefully it's a bit easier than Cuphead.
Honestly what puts me off isn’t because it’s a “clone” I want more games like cuphead, but it does seem to lack the time that mdhr put into there video game, just the dlc alone we didn’t get for years, cancelation after cancellation, and I can see why, I think it’s cool that we getting another game like it, but there is a polish that is missing, and I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s the animations which I honestly like, or the way the background enemies are placed, just something feels off.
I do however hope the game does well, and I really hope to hear this game is a 8/10 game, I really do, as the developers have been trying, and it has been pretty rough for em.
I don't mind a clone. On some levels this is figuring out what made Cuphead work. But this doesn't feel like they really get it.
Also I will argue people who like Cuphead already have Cuphead, so it needs to hit as good as Cuphead or the prime audience won't care.
My thoughts exactly @duffmmann
@Not_Soos
I‘m pretty sure the devs put a lot of honest work into it but can you really blame people for crapping on a game that looks flat out stolen? The creative director of this game must have just said: make it look and feel like Cuphead. They are basically cashing in on the huge amount of ground work that was laid by the Cuphead developers and that is simply a bit unfair. Why not take a different art style from later or even earlier cartoons? Why not add in different gameplay mechanics?
Maybe 15 to 20 years after Cuphead people would call something like this a nice callback to the original game but given that Cuphead is fairly recent this will go down as a shameless ripoff.
@Duffman92
I dunno, I'm just not that bothered by "clones" as long as they aren't directly stealing assets. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Multiversus are Smash clones at their core, but with a roster of characters from different properties than the ones found in Smash. Crash Team Racing, Disney Speedstorm, and the DreamWorks game coming out all boil down to Mario Kart clones.
Often with games I love (Cuphead being a prime example), I can only replay it so many times before I get burned out. Sometimes I just want another game that gives me... more of the same. It doesn't need to re-invent the wheel. If it takes Studio MDHR six years to make a Cuphead sequel (which given their track record, it will probably take them that long), I'll gladly take something with the same gameplay loop to keep me pacified in the meantime.
It's not like this game is gonna take away from Cuphead's sales, so they've hardly "stolen" anything from Studio MDHR. If I were the creator of Cuphead, I think I'd be flattered to see other games taking inspiration from mine, like all the "Breath of the Wild copies" we've gotten such as Immortals Fenyx Rising and Genshin Impact.
Every game dev has to start somewhere. Nintendo's first arcade game was largely a clone of all the popular space shooters at the time. It was a big flop, they made Donkey Kong, and the rest is history. Nintendo couldn't get by with something like that nowadays, but back then, they were nobodies in the gaming industry just like the makers of this game. (I don't even know who the company is.) For theirI presume is their first game, I'd say it's more impressive than what most of us would be able to accomplish, and I respect it. If they were a bajillion-dollar corporation, I'd expect them to set a higher bar for themselves, but they're not.
Maybe you're right that they're just capitalizing off the success of Cuphead, but to me, I feel like this is a passion project from people who genuinely love Cuphead from both a mechanical and artistic perspective and want to try and capture that same magic. Doesn't mean the end product will be good, but I commend the effort. As long as they're not stealing assets like Flappy Bird did, I'm not bothered. Too much work went into this game to chalk it up to laziness. Making a clone of CUPHEAD of all things has to be one of the most difficult games to clone, with every frame being hand-drawn. If I really wanted to be lazy, I'd make like an Undertale clone since that game basically already has Atari graphics, lol.
@Snatcher I have a feeling this game is going to be a similar story to Clive 'N' Wrench, a labor of love that ultimately gets critic scores of like 3/10 but still manages to find a cult following from players like myself who can look past the jank and appreciate it for what it is--a charming homage to a beloved classic.
Won't buy it on principle for ripping off Cuphead.
@Not_Soos Honestly I think so as well, hopefully the lack of sound effect messed it over that much, and honestly if the game reviews well or if it didn’t I will just get on sale, either way, Im totally getting it one way or another.
@Not_Soos
You got a few valid points there, here‘s hoping it will actually turn out to be decent.
@Cashews "It doesn't look like most of the hits are even registering." — that was one of my main gripes with Cuphead - every enemy just felt like an actual bullet sponge, it never felt like any impact was being made, and you're essentially just dodging projectiles until a timer runs out
Where did this find the funding after the Kickstarter(s?) tanked?
Comparing the original trailer with the above, it looks like the step away from trying to look like Cuphead has made it a lesser version of what it already was.
Better to have been an unashamed Cuphead clone than an ashamed one methinks. At least with the former they can go "Like Cuphead? Here's more like that" cause Cuphead 2 isn't happening anytime soon.
=
"an adventure like no other"
Okay, mostly ashamed!
Glad it was delayed, now all of the potential Switch customers have the opportunity to read the overwhelmingly negative reviews of the PS5/XBX/Steam version and avoid this steaming pile.
So it's basically Cuphead, with slightly less impressive visuals. Hey, if they tone down Cuphead's absolutely uncompromising difficulty I might give it a chance.
@OldManHermit
It's just like Cuphead.... except significantly worse in every possible aspect.
even copying Cuphead's delays now.
WOW! Hard to please crowd here, I suppose. Everyone is a critic now-a-days.
couldn't they have just made a straight platformer or...something? it's just so blatantly a ripoff as is
This game got so many negative reviews on PS5 and Steam, maybe it wasn't the Cuphead competitor we were hoping for.
I know I'm clearly in the minority here, and the game could very well be terrible, but I'm actually kind of interested in a game that looks and plays like Cuphead but is less dark, twist, and difficult. So, if that's the case, I'd want to check it out.
Weird, I was under the impression Enchanted Portals was already released, I saw a full game walkthrough on Youtube last week.
Also, not surprised at the low scores. I don't mind people making Cuphead "inspired" games, nothing wrong with competitors, but it was already clear for me a long while ago that EP was gonna be nothing more than 'big discount' Cuphead. EP isn't that bad but it is really as basic as it gets and should be recommanded for people wanting to kill some time for around an hour or so.
If I can't beat Cuphead, I definitely won't touch this.
I am usually not negative on this site, but this game looks like garbage. Always have since I saw it way back in 2019, those early trailers were bad. They should just cancel this game altogether for switch with the way it’s being received.
I feel bad for the parents who would buy this game for their kids because they think its like Cuphead
Gotta pile up the mounds of shovel ware I suppose.
Personally, even as a big Cuphead fan, I don't have any strong feelings towards this game either way but I can already see the What Happened episode on this game popping up on Matt McMuscles' YouTube page.
