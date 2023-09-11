Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Mon 11th Sep, 2023 16:45 BST]: Enchanted Portals will now be releasing "a few weeks later" alongside the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, developer Xixo Games Studio has revealed on Twitter.

The Cuphead-inspired title was originally meant to be released on Switch last week, on 6th September, but given how packed the last few months have been, the delay totally slipped by us and many others until we spotted a report by Nintendo Everything.

Now, those looking forward to more difficult running-and-gunning boss rushing on Switch will need to wait a bit longer. No new date was specified.

The PC version did make its release date of 5th September, with PS5 and Xbox Series versions dropping two days later. Early impressions of the game haven't exactly been glowing, however. Steam user reviews currently sit at Mostly Negative, and while we know that may not be an entirely accurate metric, issues point towards control problems.

Hopefully, the Switch version will give the developers time to look into these problems.

Original article [Thu 10th Aug, 2023 16:30 BST]: Enchanted Portals, a 2D platformer heavily inspired by Cuphead, finally has a release date, four years after first being announced. Publisher Perp Games revealed that the game will be heading to Switch (including PC and other consoles) on 6th September 2023.

Initially gaining a bit of a reputation for looking a fair bit like its inspiration, Enchanted Portals has recently brought in a variety of art styles and level designs which hope to move away from the comparisons a little bit more. But in today's release date trailer, you can certainly see the throughline, with similar jumping and shooting animations along with that handdrawn-esque art style.

A physical edition has been announced for PS5 too, which launches on 28th September, but perhaps Switch owners will get the chance to grab one further down the line.

Here's what you need to know about Xixo Game Studio's homage, from the game's Steam page:

Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book. With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!

* CO-OP and SOLO modes.

* A collection of challenging PLATFORM STAGES, set in a variety of worlds across dimensions.

* Thrilling BOSS BATTLES: each featuring a colorful unique setting and multiple different phases to go through.

* A powerful arsenal of SPELLS and MOVES: fire, ice and wind ready to use from the very beginning, a handy double-jump for extra air control, a magic bubble that blocks any attack, and the ability to fly with your broom and swim underwater.

* Players can be affected by a variety of STATUS EFFECTS: jump restriction, inability to attack… all of which will pose an extra challenge and spice up the gameplay.

Will you be pulling Enchanted Portals out of a hat on 6th September? Conjure up your comments below.