It seems the visual upgrades in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch may come at a cost. An early tech analysis by Nintendo World Report seemingly reveals the new version of this turn-based RPG classic will target 30FPS.

This analysis is based on the Nintendo Direct video upload and it apparently isn't "an issue with the trailer simply being rendered at 30FPS". It may come as a surprise to fans of the original GameCube classic, as the 2004 version ran at 60FPS. In saying this, it might not be all that surprising if you played the newest entry Paper Mario: The Origami King, which was also capped at 30FPS.

As for other parts of the game, the resolution is reportedly 900p in docked mode, and it's estimated the handheld mode resolution could be about 720p.





Further, into the analysis, it's mentioned how The Thousand-Year Door for Switch appears to be utilising subtle reflections, ambient occlusion and global illumination. One thing that may be missing though is anti-aliasing. In addition to the changes that are there, there's obviously the updated art style and textures as well.

It's worth noting this game won't be released until sometime in 2024, so there's no guarantee anything Nintendo has shown in the announcement trailer for the Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door remaster is necessarily final. It's all subject to change prior to launch and this includes the title's performance and resolution.