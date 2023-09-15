Nintendo dropped quite the surprise at the end of the latest Direct, revealing the GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door would be returning with updated graphics on the Switch.
If you're curious to see just how good this version looks alongside the original 2004 role-playing game, GameXplain has now released a side-by-side comparison video. The new version as you can see in the video above certainly looks more vibrant. It appears some paper patterns have also been changed, there seems to be some improved water effects and in general, it's all looking a lot sharper.
You can learn more about the return of Paper Mario's GameCube adventure in our original announcement post: