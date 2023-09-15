@ModdedInkling

Honestly, this might sound crazy, but I think this game could do 10 million+ units. It's a Mario game, so it already has that going for it, and while Mario RPG's never sell that great, it's just SUCH a beloved game and one of those internet-breaking announcements because the fanbase is so passionate. There's been such a demand for traditional Paper Mario, there's literally been like a dozen really polished indie games trying to replicate that style.

Super Mario RPG is held in equally high regard. I worked with a couple guys who were about 10 years older than me, and while Thousand-Year Door is my favorite game of all-time, theirs was Super Mario RPG. These are the two most popular Mario RPG's for their respective generations who grew up with them and touched the lives of all who played them, so I think both titles are gonna do gangbusters.

EarthBound didn't sell very well initially, and we didn't even get Mother 3. But Toby Fox evidently wanted a new game in that style so badly, he did it himself, and Undertale became a cultural phenomenon. Never would've happened if it hadn't been for the niche, modestly-selling game that is EarthBound. If Nintendo plays their cards right, they can replicate that same success for themselves. The internet wasn't really a think back when EarthBound came out, and even by the time of Thousand-Year Door, social media wasn't an integral part of our lives like it is now. It made it a lot harder for these games to get out of obscurity. But now, it's so easy to get the word out, there's really no excuse for these games to sell poorly.

I'm going out on a limb here and predicting Super Mario RPG will sell approximately 7 million units, while Thousand-Year Door sells about 12 minutes. Call me crazy, but that would still be only a fraction of the Switch's install base and only like 1/4th as many units sold as Mario Kart. So I don't think it's too unrealistic. If Pikmin's poor selling streal can turn around, anything is possible!