It's been some time since we last got an update about the development of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Thankfully the series creator Yuji Horii has finally broken this silence.

Speaking to Japanese outlet Famitsu during Cosplay Summit 2023 back in August, Horii revealed the remake was "progressing quite steadily" (thanks, Gematsu).

When quizzed about the next major Dragon Quest title, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Horii mentioned how there was "still not much" he could say about this project and left it at that. The last development suggested the game's logo had been updated.

The Dragon Quest team is also apparently working on a "variety of things" according to Horii, and he hopes everyone looks forward to them.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake was originally revealed back in May 2021 during Dragon Quest's 35th Anniversary live stream. The Flames of Fate was also officially announced at the same time.