In case you missed it, Sega is reviving its rhythm series Samba de Amigo later this month with the release of Samba de Amigo: Party Central on the Nintendo Switch.

It will come packed with 40 hit songs, online play, character customisation, minigames, challenges and much more including cameos from characters like Sonic the Hedgehog. Now, ahead of the game's launch, Sega has released a new trailer introducing the main cast of characters. This includes the following:

Amigo, Linda, Rio, Max, Rudolph, Bingo Bongo, Chumba, Wanba and Amiga

Sega has also confirmed some special music packs which contain songs from Sega titles such as Space Channel 5, Super Monkey Ball and the Puyo Puyo series. You can catch up on this in our previous coverage: