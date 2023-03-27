Samba de Amigo: Party Central will be getting Sonic the Hedgehog content when it launches exclusively on Switch this summer.

The blue blur will be joining the maraca-shaking monkey on the stage with two Sonic songs — 'Escape from the City' from Sonic Adventure 2 and 'Fist Bump' from Sonic Forces. There's also a stage based on City Escape from Sonic Adventure 2, and Sonic will be shaking down.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans of this series, which debuted on the Dreamcast in 2000 after a stint in the arcades in 1999. Sonic Team developed the original and the Wii rerelease, so the monkey and the hedgehog go hand in hand.

This brand new Samba de Amigo game was announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct in February 2023. In case you've not had a chance to check it out, here's a brief rundown of all of the game's features:

- Get up and shake it center stage in this vibrant and colorful rhythm action game with smooth Joy-Con controls that make the game fun for everyone.

- Groove to 40 hit songs from the world's most popular genres, with more arriving as post-launch DLC!

- Test your technique in a variety of minigames and challenges.

- Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

- Hit the dance floor and play online in World Party mode.

- Show the world what you've got by competing on the online leaderboards.

Will you be shaking with Amigo and Sonic this Summer on Switch? Swing on down to the comments and let us know.