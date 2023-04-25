Publisher Sega has revealed the first 20 songs in the tracklist for its upcoming rhythm sequel, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, with Ariana Grande at the top of the callsheet.

Featuring the patented music game mix of newer tunes with old classics, there are several things here we're not personally familiar with here at NLife Towers, but we'd wager there's probably something here to cater to all tastes (unless your artist of choice is Slipknot, or something).

Here's the batch of 20 songs from the game's tracklist:

- "Break Free ft. Zedd" by Ariana Grande

- "I Really Like You" by Carly Rae Jepsen

- "Payback (feat. Icona Pop)" by Cheat Codes

- "Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)" by Diplo & TSHA

- “I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)“ by Gloria Gaynor

- "I Love It" by Icona Pop

- “Centerfold’ by J Geils Band

- “Bang Bang“ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

- "Sucker" by Jonas Brothers

- ”TiK ToK“ by Kesha

- "Panama" by Matteo

- "Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus

- "Celebrate" by Pitbull

- “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)“ by Ricky Martin

- "XS" by Rina Sawayama

- "Bom Bom" by Sam and the Womp

- “Azukita“ by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

- “Macarena (Cover)”

- "Fugue (classic)"

- "La Bamba (Cover)"

Sega had previously revealed that iconic tracks from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise would also be making their way into the game, including the ever-popular "Escape from the City" from Sonic Adventure 2.