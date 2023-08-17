Red Dead Redemption is out on the Switch eShop today — with a physical release coming later in the year. There's been controversy around the port's price point and concerns over the game's quality (given the state of the GTA Trilogy's launch...), so what is this port like?

We'll have a review of the Switch version of the game out soon here at Nintendo Life, but in the meantime, the venerable Felix over on our YouTube channel pulled a fast draw on the eShop and rode into the Wild West today to check out just how Rockstar's critically acclaimed Western runs on the console.

And the footage below should speak for itself — it's looking and running pretty darn smoothly. Rockstar has said that the game should run at a consistent 30fps, and at least from what we've played so far, that seems to be the case. Time will tell, of course, but for now, check out eight minutes of our time with Red Dead Redemption on Switch.

