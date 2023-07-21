Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Marvelous Europe has shared a brand new trailer for the upcoming Rune Factory 3 Special on Switch, this time showcasing all of the bachelorettes you'll be meeting when you're not tending to your farm or exploring dungeons.

There are a fair few to choose from too, including Shara, Raven, Marian, Collette, Carmen, Pia, Daria, Sakuya, Sofia, Karina, and Kuruna. Of course, those who have played the DS original will know all this, as the Switch version is essentially a remaster boasting improved visuals and redesigned 3D character models.

Rune Factory 3 Special launches on September 5th, 2023 in both physical and digital formats. Here's a reminder of the key features:

An Adventure Spanning Two Worlds

Step into the shoes of Micah, a young man with amnesia and the mysterious ability to transform into a sheep-like monster, as he searches for a way for humans and monsters to coexist. Thrilling Action RPG Combat

Master swords, spears, hammers, and even magic to take on powerful monsters. Recruit townsfolk and monsters alike to explore treacherous dungeons. Sow the Seeds of Your New Life

Relax after a long day of adventuring with activities including farming, fishing, and more. Discover the many varieties of Magic Seeds, which grow into strange crops that aid in your adventure in fun and exciting ways!

Find That Special Someone

Meet 11 lovely bachelorettes, the most in series history! Learn more about them through daily conversations and quests, fall in love, then pop the question and get married. Before you know it, you'll have a wonderful family to join in on your adventures.

Will you be picking up Rune Factory 3 Special when it launches in September? Let us know with a comment down below.