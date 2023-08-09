Following the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast, Nintendo has today updated some of its Switch Online apps. One of these happens to be the N64 library - bumping this app up to Version 2.11.0. So what's changed?

Well, according to dataminers as well as some eagle-eyed fans, there are a number of updates. Dataminer and Nintendo Life user LuigiBlood has highlighted these changes via social media, which includes possible adjustments to Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2. Here's the summary:

- N64 NSO emulator seems to have updated to some extent since there are new functions for Lua hacks now

- I think Pokémon Stadium 2 is the first game where they use the RomPatch Lua function so that's kind of interesting, at first glance it looks like graphical changes

And yes, I checked the state of emulation of certain things:

- Controller Pak emulation is still present but unused.

- Transfer Pak emulation still the same as before, just turning it ON/OFF and nothing else (unusable).

- Real Time Clock emulation for Animal Crossing still there.

- Also they updated Pokémon Stadium 1 a bit, changes about graphics rendering (and related to soft reset stuff it seems)

It seems GoldenEye 007 for the N64 app has also received some updates, although it's not entirely clear when exactly this was released. These updates include some texture fixes, but there are also some claims the audio "is now worse" in the game after this most recent update.





- Texture tiling on Dam fixed

- Dark textures on Bunker fixed

- The audio quality is... worse?

- Smoke is still broken on some maps

- Caverns still running at a locked 15FPS

With Pokémon Stadium 2 now available on the NSO's N64 service, this means there are just a few titles left in the remaining lineup to add. Here in the West, this includes 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64.