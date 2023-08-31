The rumoured Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED has been announced by Nintendo, and it launches in stores on 6th October.

Revealed during today's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, the OLED comes with two red Joy-Cons, a red dock, and some hidden secrets on the back and the inside of the console.

It's simple, and sleek, and we love the coins that are hidden behind the back plate. Pre-orders are available at the link below, and you'll find some lovely close-ups of the console itself further down the page.