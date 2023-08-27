The Tokyo Game Show kicks off next month and as part of this, Sega and Atlus have announced they'll be hosting a "special" broadcast on 21st September.

No specific games have been mentioned, but according to a small description on the TGS website, fans will be able to learn about all the newest titles from Sega as well as the Persona developer Atlus. This event also lines up with "Sega New" - a monthly broadcast held on the official Sega channel.

"Tune in to the special TGS broadcast on September 21, 19:00 (UTC+8) to learn all about the newest titles from SEGA and ATLUS!"

Sega and Atlus will be in Hall 5 of TGS, with the show running from 21st September until 24th September. Earlier this week at Gamescom, Sega locked in release dates for Sonic Superstars and the final Sonic Frontiers DLC. As for Atlus, Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on Switch this November.

Some of the other exhibitors who will be attending the Tokyo Game Show this year include Bandai Namco, Capcom, Konami, Level-5 and Square Enix. Nintendo will also be present, but will only be in the Business Meeting Area.