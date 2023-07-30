Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo went out with a bang in the previous Direct with the reveal of its new platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

It's due out on the Switch this October, and ahead of release, North America's classification board the ESRB has recently rated this upcoming release. Unsurprisingly, it's 'E' for everyone and contains some mild fantasy violence, with a reference to "in-game purchases" on Switch also mentioned.

Perhaps most exciting of all though is the game's official rating summary, which reveals what else players can expect from Mario's new adventure, as well as the return of his arch-nemesis Bowser. Here's the summary in full:

"This is a platformer game in which players control characters from the Mario universe as they try to stop the villain Bowser. Players traverse whimsical environments while jumping on enemies' heads, throwing shells/objects at them, or tossing small fireballs to knock them off-screen. Boss battles contain more involved combat against giant enemies that breathe fire and smash parts of the scenery."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder arrives on 20th October this year, so this at the very least confirms it's well and truly on track for its scheduled launch. It follows the ESRB's rating of Sonic Superstars last week, with Sega's game rumoured to launch around the same time as Nintendo's new Mario title.

