Red Dead Redemption isn't the only big release arriving on the Switch this week. One other game that's well worth a look is the roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors, which originally made its debut on Windows and Xbox platforms last year.
Now, this indie success story has finally made its way across to Nintendo's hybrid platform, so how does this version hold up? Firstly, here's a bit from our own review here on Nintendo Life, where we awarded it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars:
"The Switch port only adds more to love with local co-op and updated content. It's so easy to slip into a blissful sense of flow in Vampire Survivors' Castlevania-inspired, comically named levels as its ripping soundtrack and satisfying sound design propel you into the horde that you'll surely lose track of time playing it."