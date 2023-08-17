Vampire Survivors

Red Dead Redemption isn't the only big release arriving on the Switch this week. One other game that's well worth a look is the roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors, which originally made its debut on Windows and Xbox platforms last year.

Now, this indie success story has finally made its way across to Nintendo's hybrid platform, so how does this version hold up? Firstly, here's a bit from our own review here on Nintendo Life, where we awarded it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars:

"The Switch port only adds more to love with local co-op and updated content. It's so easy to slip into a blissful sense of flow in Vampire Survivors' Castlevania-inspired, comically named levels as its ripping soundtrack and satisfying sound design propel you into the horde that you'll surely lose track of time playing it."

So, what's the reception elsewhere? Here's the round up so far:

Nintendo World Report - 8/10: "Vampire Survivors is not an especially challenging or substantive game, but it is one that feels good to relax and unwind with for a half hour at a time."

Destructoid - 8.5/10: "Vampire Survivors is well worth checking out, whether you’re playing it on Switch or any other platform. Its simple gameplay hides an irresistible depth. Just keep in mind that once you’re in its clutches, it can be a struggle to get free."

God is a Geek - 10/10: "The Switch is a great place to experience this sensational survival game, and for less than the price of a fancy coffee you too can fight waves of monsters when you should be working or doing the washing up."

The Gamer: "Vampire Survivors is better than ever on Nintendo Switch and is one of the most replayable and rewarding games...It embraces its retro aesthetic as it introduces gameplay ideas that are startlingly forward-thinking in how they keep the player engaged and wanting to put in just one more run. Before you know it, hours have vanished into thin air with no way of getting them back."

GameXplain: "For $5 there's easily tons of content if not more in this game. Even if you only plan on dipping in for a run here or there, it's still a great price... it's a cheap fun game, nothing more, nothing less.

