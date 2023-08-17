So, what's the reception elsewhere? Here's the round up so far:

Nintendo World Report - 8/10: "Vampire Survivors is not an especially challenging or substantive game, but it is one that feels good to relax and unwind with for a half hour at a time."

Destructoid - 8.5/10: "Vampire Survivors is well worth checking out, whether you’re playing it on Switch or any other platform. Its simple gameplay hides an irresistible depth. Just keep in mind that once you’re in its clutches, it can be a struggle to get free."

God is a Geek - 10/10: "The Switch is a great place to experience this sensational survival game, and for less than the price of a fancy coffee you too can fight waves of monsters when you should be working or doing the washing up."

The Gamer: "Vampire Survivors is better than ever on Nintendo Switch and is one of the most replayable and rewarding games...It embraces its retro aesthetic as it introduces gameplay ideas that are startlingly forward-thinking in how they keep the player engaged and wanting to put in just one more run. Before you know it, hours have vanished into thin air with no way of getting them back."

GameXplain: "For $5 there's easily tons of content if not more in this game. Even if you only plan on dipping in for a run here or there, it's still a great price... it's a cheap fun game, nothing more, nothing less.

Will you be giving this game a go, or perhaps even revisiting it on the Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.