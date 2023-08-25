We've seen some pretty weird and wonderful builds in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but this one is most certainly one of the wildest out there.

Much like Breath of the Wild, the latest Zelda entry features dragons, all of which gently glide around the land of Hyrule, occasionally shooting down into a chasm leading to the Depths. They're undoubtedly among the most impressive creatures discoverable in the game, but one player apparently wanted to go one step further.

They created their own dragon.

Yes, by utilising a bunch of Zonai equipment (which appears to be mostly fans), it looks like you can actually create a reasonably authentic, fire-breathing dragon. In the above clip, you can see the creation bobbing along in the air next to a dragon whose name and purpose we shall not spoil here.

Granted, it doesn't look like this thing could actually be of any use in the game (and it looks absolutely ridiculous in motion, too), but it's a pretty cool creation nonetheless. It's just missing a few Koroks dangling from its tail.