Sega's presence at Gamescom has been keeping Sonic the Hedgehog fans very happy. And as expected, the booth for Sonic Superstars is appropriately decked out with the blue blur's newest adventure. However, there are a couple of other attractions that have been catching fans' attention — a rather gigantic LEGO display.

We already know about the iconic London Sonic statue, which our sister site Time Extension reported on, but LEGO has given Sega a helping hand by sizing the adorable Sonic LEGO Minifigure alongside Robotnik's iconic Death Egg Robot.

In fact, Sonic's designer and Sonic Superstars producer Naoto Oshima has been taking snaps of the awesome-looking statue while attending the show himself. He shared the snaps on Twitter earlier today:

The display was created with 383,217 elements of LEGO and it weighs over an incredible 844 kg. So no one is going to be trying to steal this anytime soon.

The impressive statue is on display at Gamescom at the Sonic Superstars booth until the end of the show, and you can see how LEGO put it all together in the clip below.

Sonic Superstars launches on Nintendo Switch on 17th October. Have you seen the giant Death Egg Robot at Gamescom? Do you want your own one? Let us know in the comments.

