Following another update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom earlier this week, Nintendo has now posted a new story on the Switch news channel about shield surfing.

Yes, in this latest post, players will be able to redeem a Soldier's Shield and Cart to go shield surfing in the land of Hyrule. Just follow these steps to redeem these items:

How to redeem items from the Switch News Channel

1. On your Switch Home Menu select the 'News' icon

2. Scroll to the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news story "Shield Surfing: the Speedier Way to Get Around"

3. Click 'Play Now' within the news article

4. Boot up Zelda, load your game file

5. "Receive a Soldier's Shield and a Cart"

Here is Nintendo's rundown about shield surfing:

Greetings, all! When you think of using a shield, what's the first thing that comes to mind?

You're probably thinking "blocking attacks", but your trusty shield doesn't have to be a one-trick pony! With a shield out, press the X Button to jump and then the A Button to mid-jump to shield surf down a slope.

But that's not all - fusing a shield with a cart will get you all the fun of shield surfing, plus a speed boost from being on wheels! Rumour has it that you can even fuse a frozen ingredient for a smoother ride...

