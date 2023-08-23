Following a Switch firmware update yesterday including the usual stability improvements, Nintendo has now how rolled out a new patch update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Version 1.2.1 resolves a map problem and sorts out an issue tied to "treasure chest attached to Flux Constructs". This update will also fix a glitch where a certain event does not trigger. And as usual "several other issues" have been resolved to improve the overall experience.

You can get the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official patch notes below:

Ver. 1.2.1 (Released August 22, 2023)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker intensely when large amounts of stamps were placed on the Map.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from obtaining the contents of treasure chests attached to Flux Constructs when the treasure chests vanished as a result of the Flux Construct’s attacks. If the treasure chest vanished, reloading the save data will either restore the treasure chest or cause the chest’s contents to automatically appear in your Pouch.

If a certain event does not trigger when talking to Koltin after collecting all of the Bubbul Gems, downloading this update data will fix it so that the event triggers.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If we discover anything else about this latest update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we'll let you know. Be sure to also check out yesterday's Switch firmware update, if you haven't already: