Early last month, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got another update - bumping the game up to a new build and adding a special feature allowing Switch users to redeem items from the system's news channel in the game.

Nintendo has been making use of this feature ever since - with a number of free item giveaways. In case you missed it, the latest Zelda news channel post is now live. This time it runs players through the basics of taking a selfie, using a picture of Link with Purah as an example. If you read through the story, at the bottom you'll be able to redeem a special "Golden Apple" in the game.

Here's a description and how to redeem this item:

Nintendo: "We'd like to present you with a Golden Apple. Maybe you can use it in your cooking...? To claim it, simply launch the game using the link"

How to redeem items from the Switch News Channel

1. On your Switch Home Menu select the 'News' icon

2. Scroll to the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news story "Smile for the Camera!"

3. Click 'Play Now' within the news article

4. Boot up Zelda, load your game file

5. Receive a "Golden Apple"

And here's a description of the Golden Apple, via Zelda Dungeon:

"Golden Apples grow on the same trees as regular Apples, but are much rarer. They will restore an extra ½ heart if eaten raw compared to a normal Apple. They can be cooked over an open flame to make a Baked Golden Apple. A Golden Apple can sometimes be obtained as a reward for defeating an Evermean."

As we've mentioned in previous stories, you'll need to be running the latest version of Tears of the Kingdom (1.2.0) to redeem news channel items. You can learn more about this game update in our existing Nintendo Life post: