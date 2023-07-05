Nintendo has today rolled out a new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Switch, bumping the game up to Version 1.2.0.

This latest update now allows Switch users to redeem items from the system's news channel. This was also a feature for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Apart from this, the latest update includes a number of quest fixes and resolves several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released July 4, 2023)

General Updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items. Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.



Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins”, the side adventures “Hateno Village Research Lab” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project”, the shrine quest “Dyeing to Find It”, and the side quests “Village Attacked by Pirates”, “The Incomplete Stable”, and “Seeking the Pirate Hideout”. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.

Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

It's not known what exact issues have been resolved, but if there are any datamines or discoveries, we'll let you know. Previous Tears of the Kingdom software updates have removed duplication glitches, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.