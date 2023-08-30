Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have been excited about the retro-inspired RPG Born of Bread ever since we first heard that it would be launching on Switch this summer. We got a slice of the action earlier this month when a demo rose onto the eShop, but now developer WildArts and publisher Dear Villagers have announced that the game will need a little more time to prove, as it will now be served up on Switch 'this Fall'.

This is a shame, to be sure — we love that little bread boy — but it is always better to see a game get pushed and come out working than have it rushed and broken. To lighten the mood, the team has released a brand-new gameplay trailer (above), showing off some more of the game's Paper Mario-style gameplay, comical writing and rather catchy soundtrack.

If this is the first time that you have come across this bread-based RPG (roll-playing game... sorry) then you can find some of the title's unique features and a handful of screenshots below.

The full recipe to bake Born of Bread requires the following ingredients:

- One flour golem who possesses a never-ending childlike wonder and a set of odd abilities

- A wonderful world ripe with mysteries

- An eclectic cast of fleshed-out characters

- A wacky storyline

- A pinch of light puzzles

- Turn-based battles with a dash of real-time minigames

- Bright, colorful 2.5D graphics

- Side-missions (add to taste)

- A captive audience granting you bonuses in battle

There is no precise date for this one just yet outside of 'this Fall', but we'll be sure to update you when we see any more details.

Here's hoping that Born of Bread can come out of the oven as a perfect bake with no soggy bottoms in sight.