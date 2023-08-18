Publisher Dear Villagers has released a playable demo for its upcoming Paper Mario-inspired RPG Born of Bread, and it's available to download right now on the European eShop (so if you're in another region, get yourself an additional European account).
The game currently doesn't have a release date, so it's actually quite refreshing to be able to play a sample of something that, for now at least, might still be quite a way off. You play as a 'Flour Golem' who must team up with a colourful cast of characters and use his eclectic range of abilities to succeed in combat. Attacks require specific button prompts in order to maximise damage, and of course, knowledge of what your enemies are weak against will also give you a much-needed edge.
Here's some more information from Dear Villagers:
Artistic direction
Unique artistic direction
Born of Bread's visuals are a nice mix of 2D characters evolving in a 3D world.
While the camera angle is fixed like in a side-scroller, the environment features a lot of depth and players are encouraged to explore the vast levels.
A light-hearted storyline
Born of Bread is packed with humor and likable characters.
The storyline while tackling serious topics, such as characters growth and the consequences of choices, always manages to remain joyful and funny.
A wonderful cast of buddies!
Loaf quest will take him to every corners of the kingdom, where he will meet new buddies who will tag along on his adventure.
Each buddy will bring their own set of abilities to the party to help, either in combat or during exploration.
Weapon types
Born of Bread's combat system features different type of weapons with a combination of physical damage types that enemies can resist & special damage types to which enemies are weak to. Find the most efficient combination to overcome villains in style.
QTE turn-based combats
In addition to weaknesses and resistances, each type of weapon comes with a QTE that makes combat more interactive and fun.
We've tried the demo out for ourselves and it's really quite charming. The writing is on point and the combat system is very reminiscent of Paper Mario. We like it!
I played this on the Steam Deck about a month ago, and I really enjoyed.
I know Bug Fables gets all the talk of being the best Paper Mario style game in years, but from what I've played of Born of Bread, I feel it is closer to the feel of a Paper Mario than Bug Fables.
I'm really looking forward to its full release, and I hope the full game is as good as the demo.
Oh wow this looks really nice. Will definitely give this a try.
I have also Kickstarted a game called "Flynt Buckler Wakes the Sleepy Castle" which I recommend people keep an eye on if they enjoy Paper Mario games
Oooh! This looks nice!
Big fan of this genre with Paper Mario, Bug Fables and even South Park: Stick of Truth, so definitely will give this demo a whirl. Hopefully it's good.
If I wanted to play a Paper Mario like game I will just play Paper Mario games
WOW this looks freaking awesome!! Downloading the demo NOW!!
@bluemage1989 Oh, ok. So for your Metroidvania itch, I guess you just stick to either Metroid or Castlevania? Just stick to Pong when you fancy a tennis game eh?
Looks like my weekend gaming plans are sorted out with this and the MK1 beta
This looks fantastic. As a huge paper mario fan, I will support this and any iteration that supports the series that was once my favorite series of all time.
As a big Paper Mario fan I definitely have my eye on this, Flynt Buckler etc., will play the demo when I have time for it and looking forward to reviews of these games!
This art style is… a choice 😑
This already looks better than any of the previous three Paper Mario ''''''games''''''
I'll probably try out the demo if it comes to NA, but man... I really just want an actual, classic Paper Mario game. It's one of the few missteps in the Switch's otherwise incredible legacy. These indie games just don't feel the void, imo. I bought Bug Fables while it was on sale a couple months ago, but I haven't gotten around to playing it. It just isn't a high priority to me because I don't think I'll be able yo connect with the characters. Super Mario RPG gives me hope Nintendo will eventually remaster Thousand-Year Door. One Paper Mario clone I am quite impressed with, though, is Scrap Story.
Edit: Having watched the trailer, this game certainly looks a lot prettier than Bug Fables, which I don't even think surpasses the N64 Paper Mario in terms of graphics. It still isn't the same, but I can't deny the level of quality that's gone into this.
I had great hopes for Outbound Ghost, but hopefully, the release of this one will go more smoothly.
