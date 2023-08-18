Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Dear Villagers has released a playable demo for its upcoming Paper Mario-inspired RPG Born of Bread, and it's available to download right now on the European eShop (so if you're in another region, get yourself an additional European account).

The game currently doesn't have a release date, so it's actually quite refreshing to be able to play a sample of something that, for now at least, might still be quite a way off. You play as a 'Flour Golem' who must team up with a colourful cast of characters and use his eclectic range of abilities to succeed in combat. Attacks require specific button prompts in order to maximise damage, and of course, knowledge of what your enemies are weak against will also give you a much-needed edge.

Here's some more information from Dear Villagers:

Artistic direction

Unique artistic direction

Born of Bread's visuals are a nice mix of 2D characters evolving in a 3D world.

While the camera angle is fixed like in a side-scroller, the environment features a lot of depth and players are encouraged to explore the vast levels. A light-hearted storyline

Born of Bread is packed with humor and likable characters.

The storyline while tackling serious topics, such as characters growth and the consequences of choices, always manages to remain joyful and funny.

A wonderful cast of buddies!

Loaf quest will take him to every corners of the kingdom, where he will meet new buddies who will tag along on his adventure.

Each buddy will bring their own set of abilities to the party to help, either in combat or during exploration. Weapon types

Born of Bread's combat system features different type of weapons with a combination of physical damage types that enemies can resist & special damage types to which enemies are weak to. Find the most efficient combination to overcome villains in style. QTE turn-based combats

In addition to weaknesses and resistances, each type of weapon comes with a QTE that makes combat more interactive and fun.

We've tried the demo out for ourselves and it's really quite charming. The writing is on point and the combat system is very reminiscent of Paper Mario. We like it!

What do you make of Born of Bread? Have you tried out the demo yet? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.