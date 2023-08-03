The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Brotato (Seaven Studio, 3rd Aug, $4.99) - Play as a potato wielding up to six weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens in this top-down arena shooter roguelite! A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and hold out until help arrives. Brotato is available to play today.

WrestleQuest (Skybound Games, 8th Aug, $29.99) - Take a hero’s journey ... in tights! Powerbomb and piledrive your way through a massive pixel art universe where professional wrestling and RPG fantasy collide. Upgrade from aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming and SLAMMING to the top of the pro-wrestling food chain. Draw inspiration from wrestling icons like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jake the Snake Roberts and even Andre the Giant while exploring worlds based on their lofty careers. Wrestle your way to the top on Aug. 8.

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Guidebook of Babel (Pixmain, 3rd Aug, $15.99) - A Guidebook of Babel is a plot adventure game with butterfly effect at the core. After death, you will soon realize you've boarded the Babel...and while this may feel like the twilight zone, you will be given a pen to rewrite the past so future events can unfold.

Action SuperCross (Infinite Zone, 27th Jul, $2.99) - Action SuperCross is the first of its kind - a physics-based motorbike simulator, inspiring many famous franchises. It is the direct predecessor of Elasto Mania, showcasing the evolution of countless fascinating, unique and experimental concepts and gameplay mechanics. Maybe you can get through the levels, but can you beat world records? Compete with your friends or watch the replays of the world's top players. Going fast is easy, but being the best of the best is the real challenge. Dive into the world of Action SuperCross, where the classic gameplay that captivated a generation awaits players both old and new. The timeless appeal of its physics-based motorbike simulation and thrilling level designs continue to entertain and challenge gamers of all ages. Rediscover the excitement of mastering each level, honing your skills, and striving for personal bests.

Adore (QUByte Interactive, 3rd Aug, $19.99) - Adore is a Monster-Taming Action game where the main character, Lukha, is able to summon and control creatures to fight by his side in a simple and innovative way! In Adore, you can customize your gameplay according to the creatures you capture. Each of them has very different characteristics and abilities. Traits, Special Abilities and the Synergy System allows even more varied playstyles and powerful combos!

Alchemy POIPOI SS (AlignmentSharp, 3rd Aug, $1.00) - Throw away the blocks and line up 3 or more blocks of the same color to get materials that can be used for alchemy. Various items can be synthesized by combining materials. Use items to strengthen your heroes and deal damage to your enemies to defeat them.

Arcade Archives GROWL (HAMSTER, 27th Jul, $7.99) - "GROWL" is an action game released by TAITO in 1990. Choose one of the four rangers to control and save the animals from the evil poachers. Use weapons you can pick up along the way, such as swords, guns, and rocket launchers, as well as a variety of techniques that you can perform by combining buttons to defeat the poachers.

Backbeat + Hexagroove Music Strategy Bundle (Ichigoichie, 27th Jul, $39.99) - Grab Ichigoichie's two fresh musical strategy titles in one package, and control your own soundtrack at a great price! Each game is built with Ichigoichie's Original Music Engine (OME) which creates the game's soundtrack directly from each choice you make while clearing levels. No two play-throughs ever sound the same!

BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted (City Connection, 27th Jul, $29.99) - BATSUGUN: a shoot-em-up! Level up by defeating enemies and become stronger with experience! Wipe out enemies with a storm of shots and bombers! Aggressive bullet barrage shooter! BATSUGUN: a dramatic shoot-em-up! Experience a story with 6 unique pilots. Depending on the character and teams you play with, dialogues and endings change! Witness the war drama of the BATSUGUN crew! BATSUGUN: a mechanical shoot-em-up! The Revolutionary Army's battle tanks, fighter planes, and bipedal robots are approaching on land, at sea, and in the air!. - Read our BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted review

Brain On: Dot Physics (Entity3, 29th Jul, $0.99) - Draw on the screen to guide the dot to the cup and complete the level Use all of your brain power to work out the physics and get the dot where it needs to be. Packed with a variety of different mind boggling puzzles to test your skills and work out your brain. Lots of mind bending levels to try and complete Superb physics and drawing controls Put your brain to the test and solve each puzzle as you work out how to move the dot to the goal.

Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio, 3rd Aug, $17.49) - Brotato is a top-down arena shooter roguelite where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives. -------- Ever dreamt of being a space potato? Now’s your chance! Space Gladiators is a 2D hand-drawn roguelite platformer following a bunch of captives fighting their way out of a planet prison. Defeat hordes of aliens in the gladiatorial arenas and earn your freedom!

Chickenoidz Super Party (Redblack Spade, 8th Aug, $9.99) - Smash your opponents to smithereens, rip everything around you to shreds. Ruffle some feathers and become the ultimate winner of chicken battles! Fight against other players in fast-paced battles. This is perfect for playing with friends at your house party. Just in case, there is always an advanced AI on standby. Snack on the secret DNA formula and mutate into a frenzied burly bro. Scatter the other chickens around, unleash the ultimate massive attack ability, destroy everything within your reach - feel the power of being a gigantic freak. Knock yourself out, go through the entire available arsenal of weapons - from a squirt gun to an egg launching slingshot. Just pick up a weapon and obliterate all the other chickens! Stun 'em with a hammer, punch with a boxing glove - this is just a little sneak peek of all the special moves available in the game.

Contraptions 3 (Funbox Media, 20th Jul, $6.99) - How many steps does it take to change a light bulb? If your answer is 10 or more, then you are ready for "Contraptions" - a game where the goal is to fix whacky contraptions that perform simple tasks in indirect and convoluted ways, Rube Goldberg style. Use camels as trampolines, champagne bottles as cannons, balloons to lift objects, fireworks wheels to drive conveyor belts, magnets to attract metal objects, and many more gadgets to solve the puzzles and clear the levels.

Cooking Arena (Baltoro Games, 4th Aug, $4.99) - Your journey starts with Food Truck Tycoon, a feast of fun that will have you chopping, grilling, and sizzling your way through hundreds of unique dishes. But remember, the journey of a thousand dishes just begins! As you master your culinary skills and make your food truck the talk of the town, you'll have the opportunity to step up to the plate and explore more gourmet games as DLCs. Customize your kitchen with countless upgrades and serve your delectable dishes in various settings. Keep the grills sizzling and your customers smiling as you sauté, stir, and serve your way to the top. Can you rise to the culinary challenge and become the ultimate chef in the city? So, strap on your apron, sharpen your knives, and dive into Cooking Arena. After all, life's a feast - cook it up!

Counter Delta 2: Eastern Crisis (TROOOZE, 27th Jul, $14/99) - “Counter Delta 2: Eastern Crisis” is a solo single player/Third-Person Shooter. Team up with our soldiers to complete the battlefield mission. Enjoy a thrilling TPS game with a diverse play mode and various weapons that can be unlocked by leveling up. ・You can fight in cooperation with AI allies on the battlefield.

Cricket Captain 2023 (Childish Things, 27th Jul, $24.99) - A packed international schedule awaits, including the oldest Test Match rivalry as Australia tour England, the Test Championship Final and the 2023 World Cup. Cricket Captain 2023, the immersive gaming experience that takes you to the heart of professional management. Whether you're a seasoned cricket strategist or a newcomer to the sport, this game offers endless possibilities and challenges that will keep you hooked for hours on end. With an extensive player database featuring real-world cricketers, you'll have the power to recruit, train, and nurture your own squad of talented players. Analyse their strengths, weaknesses, and form to create the perfect combination of batting, bowling, and fielding prowess. The decisions you make off the field will determine your team's success on the field. The new aggression system, inspired by Bazball, uses batting ability and natural aggression based on the current batting tactic, rather than the type of match being played.

Death Becomes You (Ratalaika Games, 3rd Aug, $7.99) - Death Becomes You is a murder mystery visual novel set in a magical university. Who murdered your best friend? You find 4 suspicious students at the scene. As all of them turn on you and accuse you of the murder, how can you find the truth and prove your innocence? Untangle the reasons behind Lyra's death by building friendships with 4 of your fellow magic students. What dark motives and complicated relationships will you discover?

DELTAZEAL (TriangleService, 3rd Aug, $13.00) - The graphics that embrace the elaborate pixel art techniques of the 1990s. Shots and bombs, and the power-up system that inherits the virtue of the classic shmup. Newly recorded gameplay commentary by the developer, who also looks back and reveals what was in his eyes and on his mind at the time of development!

Farm Frenzy: Refreshed (ChiliDog Interactive, 4th Aug, $9.99) - The time has come for the legendary game to get the second life. Farm Frenzy is back and it's for real - the world famous arcade time management sim franchise is coming to consoles for the first time as a special Refreshed Edition! Time to get your own virtual barn with plenty of livestock to take care of. Everyone's favorite casual "farming game" appears before players in a new guise to give a unique experience of the most exciting and popular economic simulator! This time, "Farm Frenzy" came out in three-dimensional space, and all this in order for you to get the maximum pleasure from the game! Trust us, you've earned the luxuries of farming daily leisure.

Fluffy Milo (eastasiasoft, 9th Aug, $4.99) - Embark on a pushing puzzle adventure through the seasons in Fluffy Milo! Featuring 60 stages of casual brainteasing fun presented in top-down 3D style, Fluffy Milo puts you in control of an adorable feline as you help him fill his bowls with delicious milk. Things start simple on a small arrangement of tiles with a single milk jug and one bowl, then get progressively larger and harder as you progress. For every 15 stages you clear, your surroundings will change from tropical themes and forests to snowy fields as the seasons shift. Will you help Milo satisfy his milk cravings?

Flutter Away (Runaway Play, 3rd Aug, $12.99) - Accept a thrilling opportunity as a butterfly researcher going on a brief five-day camping trip in the Amazon. Take stunning snapshots and meet fuzzy friends deep in the teeming jungle. Photograph a variety of flora and fauna, noting their special qualities and habits, and get acquainted with an especially shy Capybara. Explore untouched paths and find hidden secrets at an entirely customizable pace in the depths of the rainforest.

GigaBash (Passion Republic Games, 3rd Aug, $24.99) - GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of arena brawlers with the jaw-dropping scale of classic kaiju movies and games. Play as either a rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha; summon lightning from the heavens, use a radio tower as a baton, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball. Wreak enough havoc and you'll evolve into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class.

Heist Force (Halva Studio, 24th Jul, $9.99) - Become the ultimate master thief in "Heist Force" an adrenaline-pumping, action-packed adventure that will test your reaction, strategy, and shooting skills. Immerse yourself in a world of high-stakes heists as you embark on a daring mission to infiltrate a heavily guarded bank and make off with as much loot as you can. In this captivating third-person shooter, you'll assume the role of a seasoned thief, equipped with cunning tactics and a deadly arsenal. Navigate through a dynamic, procedurally generated map that ensures each heist is a unique experience. Use your wit and agility to outsmart security systems and dodge patrolling guards. But beware, you're not alone in this daring escapade. The bank is heavily fortified, and your path to riches is littered with relentless enemies.

Hyper Torque Racing (Granzella, 27th Jul, $6.99) - Move the kart with just the accelerator, brake, and steering wheel. The simplified driving operations give you a deep, authentic racer experience you can enjoy. "Hyper Torque Mode" is the main mode to which you will belong as a racer to join the events in many countries. Win and progress through the competitions and aim for victory in the world championship. The ranking function allows you to compete against racers from around the world for the best time.

Leafy Trails (Ultimate Games, 1st Aug, $4.99) - Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Leafy Trail, a mesmerizing walking simulator that tells a silent story about a fox running through the serene landscapes. Let your worries melt away as you embark on a tranquil journey through lush forests, babbling brooks, and tranquil meadows. A Silent Story: Experience a wordless narrative that unfolds as you explore the enchanting world of Leafy Trail. Discover hidden secrets and stumble upon remnants of a forgotten civilization. Breathtaking Environments: Traverse stunning hand-painted landscapes, each reflecting the changing seasons. Lose yourself in the beauty of vibrant forests, serene waterways, and picturesque meadows. Relaxing Gameplay: Take a break from the chaos of everyday life and indulge in a soothing and meditative experience. Let the ambient soundtrack and immersive atmosphere wash over you as you walk at your own pace.

LEGEND BOWL (Top Hat Studios, 9th Aug, $24.99) - LEGEND BOWL brings you back to the glory days of pixel style football games of the past! Enjoy a hybrid of arcade-style football and simulation aspects on and off the field. Fully customize players and teams to create an endless amount of variety in your league. Take to the gridiron, where sim-based controls with challenging gameplay mechanics bring the fight to your doorstep! Legend Bowl includes an Exhibition Mode, Tournament Mode, Franchise Mode, Training Camp Mode, and a boat load of customization options. Will you rise to the top of the Legend Bowl? Pick from any of 32 unique teams in the league, each with unique players and their own stats, abilities, and needs. Instantly jump into a game with exhibition matches, or live the life of a franchise manager in franchise mode!

LOST EGG 3: The Final (KIMIDORI SOFT, 3rd Aug, $2.99) - A hard action adventure game about the fragility, bravery, and sometimes friendship of raw eggs. Aim for the frying pan at the end of rolling through various stages with sad and touching melody. Game goals: The aim is to operate fried eggs, aim at the pan while making full use of movements and jumps, and become fried eggs. However, since raw eggs are fragile, their durability decreases as they encounter walls and floors. The game is over when the durability disappears. Feature: Online Multiplayer: Raw eggs have friends, and those friends (raw eggs) are also brave enough to go on adventures at their own pace. Every once in a while, you'll run into one of them. When you do, be sure to exchange greetings and enjoy each encounter and parting of the ways. Of course, silence is fine. Also, I can't say this out loud, but when your companion breaks up (not a breakup), he will drop a recovery item. A maximum of 10 people can play together.

MistWorld the after (Regista, 3rd Aug, $13.98) - "MistWorld the after" is a classic-style RPG that takes place in a vast, open 3D field. The story unfolds in the aftermath of "MistWorld," but "MistWorld the after" can be enjoyed as a stand-alone title. The Story: Ignaz is a hunter who manages the forest where he lived with his late grandfather. Recently, he has noticed an increase in the number of strange "monsters. " In order to investigate the cause of this, he heads to the capital. Meanwhile, a forbidden book related to the "Evil Deity Nisfor" has been stolen in the capital. . . Ignaz and Marie, the capital librarian, are in pursuit of the missing forbidden book, where a plot to resurrect the evil deity is revealed. Can Ignaz prevent the resurrection of the evil deity?

Nova Strike (Nacon, 27th Jul, $9.99) - Nova Strike is a retro shoot 'em up that transports you to a distant galaxy where you face waves of increasingly powerful enemies. Because it is easy to pick up and play, has addictive gameplay, and generates different levels with each new game, you can enjoy hours of challenging fun. Every time you take off is a chance to unlock new upgrades and improve your ship. Try to beat your high score! FIGHT FORMIDABLE FOES Destroy as many enemy ships as possible while skilfully dodging their attacking fire. After defeating mighty armadas, a formidable boss stands in your way. You need to watch, learn and anticipate the attacks of each boss to stand a chance of defeating them. Push yourself to your limits to complete the perfect run and beat the high score. CUSTOMIZE YOUR WEAPON LOADOUT Your ship has nine secondary weapons to unlock and equip as well as some 40 defensive and attacking skills.

Puzzle Boys (Nerd Games, 5th Aug, $5.99) - The goal of this puzzle is to drag the pieces to create a whole image. Then you can move on to the next level. Each time you win 3 stages, you unlock a new difficulty level.

Running Fable (Seashell Studio, 9th Aug, $7.99) - Running Fable presents a new take on the racing genre, adding a fresh item placement mechanic that enhances the experience from just going from point A to B, while keeping rounds fast-paced.

Each round consists of two phases:

Secret Summoner (Waku Waku, 3rd Aug, $7.99) - Story: Little Hero has set out on a journey to teach misbehaving monsters a lesson. Worried for his safety, his mother and trusty canine secretly tag along. But can Little Hero and his clandestine companions truly restore peace to their land? An adventure of mother and child⁠—and pooch⁠—begins. . . How to Play: Various monsters stand in the way, but Little Hero is much too young to handle them all himself. Support him in being victorious by first weakening the monsters with your summoning powers. Little Hero will gain Confidence to defeat more monsters and grow stronger. Help Little Hero increase his level and prepare for the final boss showdown! System: - Partnership Chance This event increases your chances of landing a contract with a defeated boss, with any remaining HP increasing your chance of success. Here's your opportunity to twist boss monsters' arms into signing away!

Side Decide (Blue Volcano, 2nd Aug, $6.99) - Each side of your wooden block features a different kind of shape and you can only roll onto a block with the corresponding shape and alignment. Rolling onto a circle allows you to rotate your cube, opening up branching pathways to help you achieve your goal. Teleporting, wildcards, and falling blocks all spice up the mix. Complimenting the gameplay is a relaxing melodic soundscape that evolves as you progress through the levels and aim to reach a state of zen. Can you achieve gold on all 121 levels?

Skabma – Snowfall (Plug In Digital, 9th Aug, $24.99) - Skábma - Snowfall is a never before seen representation of indigenous Sámi stories and culture. Explore Nordic beauty in a world where the old northern campfire tales come alive! Use your wits to solve environmental puzzles and platforming challenges in this narrative 3rd person adventure

Slime Girl Smoothies (eastasiasoft, 4th Aug, $14.99) - Enjoy a fresh blend of puzzle mechanics and character interplay as you visit Slimy’s bar, where all the lovely hostesses are slime girls with their own unique way of serving up drinks! Slime Girl Smoothies unites dating sim interaction and dialogue with puzzle elements where you act as a new floor manager at the bar, working with the girls to create wacky drink combinations and watching them entertain with their mixing skills! Every girl is passionately voiced, whether it’s Berry and her daughter Cherry or coworkers Mint and Plum! As drink orders come in, take your time making selections and getting the formula right, then enjoy the show! As you progress, you’ll talk with the girls and make new memories with them. Every few shifts, they’ll get crazier than usual and let their slime girl freak flags fly, unlocking new images to collect.

The Entropy Centre (PlayStack, 27th Jul, $24.99) - The Entropy Centre is a mind-bending puzzle adventure where you reverse objects through time to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles and conundrums. Think in Reverse Manipulate time to your will and solve ingeniously challenging puzzle rooms, each one taking you closer to the heart of a colossal space station in orbit of Earth. Outsmart the impossible An extinction level event has set the world ablaze. You appear to be the last remaining person alive. Mankind’s only hope lies at the core of the Entropy Centre. The truth behind The Entropy Centre’s imminent collapse, and the Earth’s demise, can be found at the heart of this sprawling dangerous facility. But will you accept the unfortunate truth that awaits? An epic adventure Deviously challenging with razor-sharp witty writing and outstanding voice acting performances, The Entropy Centre merges a brilliant puzzle game with an epic adventure.

The Scientists’ Secret – Hidden Object Game (Cooking & Publishing, 27th Jul, $3.99) - To find out what has happened in these mysterious investigations you need to be careful and pay attention to every detail, is everything as it should be? In this game finding all the differences is the key to find out what has happened. Will you be able to discover what details have changed in each scene? Only then will you be able to unravel the mysteries and learn the secrets of each investigation. During each level you will have to find the differences in 4 scenes, if you succeed you will find the key to solve the mystery and become the best scientist.

Tiny Thor (Gameforge, 3rd Aug, $19.99) - Tiny Thor is a platformer with a 16-bit aesthetic and fresh gameplay. Central to the game design and in the grip of the protagonist is Mjölnir, the legendary hammer. It can be freely aimed and bounces off of surfaces and enemies, enabling all kinds of trick shots. The game has been carefully designed around this premise: Hit enemies in their weak spots, trigger that switch behind the corner or jam it between a wall and the boss for consecutive hits, while you dodge its attacks. The combat takes turns with platforming, sometimes tight and precise, sometimes loose and flowing, and is regularly escalated into exhilarating boss battles, which will test your mettle. Some light physics puzzles which utilize the unique mechanics of our second, bouncy protagonist round off the experience. All of this happens within a meticulously crafted and beautifully rendered world that holds many surprises, secrets and wonders waiting for you. - Read our Tiny Thor review

TRAPPED in The Kanal (Regista, 3rd Aug, $9.99) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on. This rumor have you ever heard of There is a secret area underground The curiosity for its truth It drove me into the rumored underground waterway I just found myself lost in middle of nowhere And the place seems locked up The quiet sound of water makes me uncomfortable I need to get out of here anyhow……

Ultimate General: Gettysburg (Samustai, 4th Aug, $14.99) - Ultimate General: Gettysburg is a critically acclaimed tactical battle simulator that allows you to lead thousands of soldiers in the battle of Gettysburg as commander of either the Union or Confederate army. The game features the most accurately created map, complex morale, innovative control mechanics and smart AI. You have the freedom to use different strategies while the battle progresses. Your decisions and military performance play a crucial role in the result.

Unidentified Falling Objects (Gearbox Publishing SF, 9th Aug, $14.99) - Unidentified Falling Objects is a unique mashup of platforming and puzzle destroying gameplay. Players are dropped into the puzzle where they must dodge the falling obstacles and destroy blocks to make big combos. Many different things will fall from above, and the player must act quickly to remove them to level up and get the highest score. Compete for highscores or play with friends in local and online multiplayer modes.

Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons (DEZVOLT GAMES, 5th Aug, $14.99) - Welcome to the ultimate cleaning adventure, where cleanliness is your path to success! In Wash Simulator, you're the savvy entrepreneur, ready to conquer the world of washing and cleaning.

Windstorm Double Pack (Mindscape, 27th Jul, $44.99) - Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship Discover the fascinating story of Mika, a girl known as a horse whisperer, as she tries to befriend the black stallion called Windstorm. Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival In the official game based on the movie ’Windstorm: Ari’s Arrival’, experience the story of Ari as she arrives in the Alpine area and quickly befriends Windstorm. Together they will go on exciting horse riding adventures and discover the true meaning of friendship!

Wizardry School: Escape Room (Mc2games, 3rd Aug, $10.99) - The School Headmaster needs your help to recover the Philosopher's Stone. Wizardry School is an escape room that will put your wizard skills to the test. Solve puzzles, decipher magical artifacts, learn new spells, find hidden objects, and investigate the rooms of the wizardry school you study at. You will have to overcome complex trials to recover the Philosopher's Stone. Will you save the School? -All puzzles can be solved using logic (and your wizard skills! ). -Explore the different rooms of the magic school where you study, such as the common room, the headmaster's office, or the potions class. -Find out more about your magical skills, learn new spells, and put them to the test. -Enjoy the mysterious setting of the castle where the magic school is.

Would you like to run an idol cafe? 3 (Gamuzumi, 2nd Aug, $9.99) - When Yokoyama Naoya learns that his beloved Seaside Cafe is struggling on the brink of closure, he helps his cute friends Ichigo, Mayuki and Kuu form an idol group to help promote the cafe. Their idol group is called Sweet Shoreline and their first music video is a massive viral success. Due to their newfound popularity, the group is invited to an idol competition in Tokyo. Will the girls be victorious, or will their rivals, Honey Devil, take them down? The fate of Sweet Shoreline, and of The Seaside Café, rests, once again, upon Naoya's shoulders.

X-Force Under Attack (Cube Games, 5th Aug, $10.00) - X-Force Under Attack is the sequel to the X-Force Genesis game. In this game, the X-Force squad will fight to prevent General Lava and his troops from invading and dominating the planet Genesis

What will you be downloading this week? Brotato WrestleQuest A Guidebook Of Babel Action SuperCross Adore Alchemy POIPOI SS Arcade Archives Growl Backbeat + Hexagroove Music Strategy Bundle BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted Brain On: Dot Physics Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle Chickenoidz Super Party Contraptions 3 Cooking Arena Counter Delta 2: Eastern Crisis Cricket Captain 2023 Death Becomes You Deltazeal Farm Frenzy: Refreshed Fluffy Milo Flutter Away GigaBash Heist Force Hyper Torque Racing Leafy Trails Legend Bowl LOST EGG 3: The Final MistWorld the after Nova Strike Puzzle Boys Running Fable Secret Summoner Side Decide Skabma - Snowfall Slime Girl Smoothies The Entropy Centre The Scientists' Secret - Hidden Object Game Tiny Thor TRAPPED in The Kanal Ultimate General: Gettysburg Unidentified Falling Objects Wash Simulator - Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons Windstorm Double Pack Wizardry School: Escape Room Would you like to run an idol cafe? 3 X-Force Under Attack Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (45 votes) Brotato 13 % WrestleQuest 24 % A Guidebook Of Babel 0% Action SuperCross 0% Adore 2 % Alchemy POIPOI SS 0% Arcade Archives Growl 0% Backbeat + Hexagroove Music Strategy Bundle 0% BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted 0% Brain On: Dot Physics 0% Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle 2 % Chickenoidz Super Party 0% Contraptions 3 0% Cooking Arena 0% Counter Delta 2: Eastern Crisis 0% Cricket Captain 2023 2 % Death Becomes You 0% Deltazeal 0% Farm Frenzy: Refreshed 0% Fluffy Milo 0% Flutter Away 0% GigaBash 0% Heist Force 2 % Hyper Torque Racing 0% Leafy Trails 0% Legend Bowl 7 % LOST EGG 3: The Final 2 % MistWorld the after 2 % Nova Strike 0% Puzzle Boys 0% Running Fable 0% Secret Summoner 0% Side Decide 0% Skabma - Snowfall 0% Slime Girl Smoothies 0% The Entropy Centre 2 % The Scientists' Secret - Hidden Object Game 0% Tiny Thor 13 % TRAPPED in The Kanal 2 % Ultimate General: Gettysburg 0% Unidentified Falling Objects 0% Wash Simulator - Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons 0% Windstorm Double Pack 0% Wizardry School: Escape Room 2 % Would you like to run an idol cafe? 3 0% X-Force Under Attack 0% Nothing for me this week 22 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!