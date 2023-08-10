The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games, 17th Aug, $49.99) - When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in this critically acclaimed adventure. Also included is Undead Nightmare, the groundbreaking horror story expansion that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde. Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, Red Dead Redemption also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more. Red Dead Redemption is available on Aug. 17.

Moving Out 2 (Team17, 15th Aug, $29.99) - Friends who move together, groove together in this wacky sequel to the world-famous, physics-based moving simulator, Moving Out. Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends in local* or online**multiplayer, slip into your Smooth Moves company uniform and help the residents of Packmore – and beyond – to pack up and ship out! Pre-order Moving Out 2 today, before the game launches on Aug. 15.

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Castle Full of Cats (Silesia Games, 17th Aug, $3.99) - A Castle Full of Cats is a hidden object game with a bit of a metroidvania structure: it features alternate paths, keys to be found, mysterious NPC’s… and more! Fofiño hasn’t been himself, since he found himself cursed by an evil force… He had transformed every cat in the castle into a dark (yet cute) creature! Now only Lily the calico cat can save her soulmate, and release the castle from the evil spell!

Acceptance (Ratalaika Games, 10th Aug, $5.99) - A story-driven psychological thriller about the horrific consequences of a loved one's suicide. After the tragedy of his wife's suicide, an office worker must process the horrific events surrounding the incident. Experience haunting characterizations of five stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and finally acceptance in this atmospheric 2D psychological thriller. The story focuses on the social issue of suicide and explores relationships with people who are at risk.

Ace Antigravity Combat Racing (Max Interactive Studio, 4th Aug, $19.99) - Experience the thrill of racing with the fastest antigravity racers in the entire galaxy. Welcome to Ace Antigravity combat racing, an exciting new arcade game set in the cyber wastelands of the future. Immerse yourself in the galaxy's most popular sport: high-speed racing. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping races as you reach impossible speeds in a futuristic world. Take on the challenge of an extensive single-player campaign, filled with exhilarating races that will push your skills to the limit. With precise control systems and a robust antigravity racer, equipped with multiple upgrades, you'll have the power to dominate the competition. And let's not forget the killer soundtrack that accompanies your every move, making this game the ultimate choice for anti-gravity racing enthusiasts. Get ready to dive into the fastest, most epic, and downright exciting arcade racing experience of your life.

Aery – Flow of Time (EpiXR Games, 17th Aug, $9.99) - The sun had risen over the ancient civilization's city, yet the once vibrant and lively streets were now empty and quiet, filled only with the moans of the sick. The leaders gathered in their chambers, discussing the spreading sickness and their lack of a cure. They decided to send a little bird through a portal to search for a cure in other eras and that little bird is you! Enjoy a combat-free journey through colorful worlds! Lean back and enjoy the scenery and the sensation of flying. It is a great game for relaxing and calming down after an exhausting day full of hassle

Anthology of Fear (Ultimate Games, 8th Aug, $8.99) - After months of investigations, no one has been able to locate your brother. When all hope for help is lost, you take matters into your own hands. Discover the story chapter by chapter, with each one unveiling their common tragedy. Explore embodied horrors of human consciousness and fight your way through them to find your brother. Your personal investigation leads you into an abandoned medical facility. Gradually, you discover its disturbing past, as well as what happened to people associated with it. Delve into the memories of people associated with your brother’s disappearance. Experience the unexplainable, survive the unimaginable, and put the pieces together. Avoid the dangers waiting for you on your way to the truth. Interact with your surroundings and take part in surreal experiences which may help you understand what happened.

Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2 (HAMSTER, 3rd Aug, $7.99) - "BARADUKE 2" is an action shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ) in 1988. The crablike "OCTY" were not fully eliminated from their fortress in the previous title, "BARADUKE". Rely on help from the PACCET you rescued in the last game as you complete your mission to finish off the vicious OCTY extraterrestrials!

Astro Flame: Starfighter (Sometimes You, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Upgrade the systems of your spaceship, upgrade your weapons and sweep away hordes of enemies on your way.

Ball Master Up! (Artem Kritinin, 6th Aug, $0.99) - Ball Master Up! is an addictive arcade game where you play as a small ball and compete against time and your skills. Your goal is to eat as many bubbles as possible to get the maximum score. However, be careful, you have to deal with many obstacles and dangers that will be on your way. Simultaneously simple but at the same time exciting game will not let you get bored.

Black Skylands (tinyBuild, 3rd Aug, $19.99) - Explore the dangerous world of Skylands, containing more than 20 islands, which include different biomes. Try to get to the mysterious Eternal Storm.

Bright Lights of Svetlov (Sometimes You, 11th Aug, $9.99) - Panel houses, ordinary repetitive jobs, boring household activities. Take a look at the life of the most ordinary family, and become a witness to the difficulties that it will face. - Carefully depicted atmosphere of USSR. - Linear, story-focused experience. - Do your daily routine and get to know about family members.

Chickenoidz Super Party (Redblack Spade, 8th Aug, $9.99) - Smash your opponents to smithereens, rip everything around you to shreds. Ruffle some feathers and become the ultimate winner of chicken battles! Fight against other players in fast-paced battles. This is perfect for playing with friends at your house party. Just in case, there is always an advanced AI on standby. Snack on the secret DNA formula and mutate into a frenzied burly bro. Scatter the other chickens around, unleash the ultimate massive attack ability, destroy everything within your reach - feel the power of being a gigantic freak. Knock yourself out, go through the entire available arsenal of weapons - from a squirt gun to an egg launching slingshot. Just pick up a weapon and obliterate all the other chickens! Stun 'em with a hammer, punch with a boxing glove - this is just a little sneak peek of all the special moves available in the game.

Chrome Wolf (KEMCO, 17th Aug, $14.99) - Kruz is an Imperial soldier that has uncovered a lie behind a mission to suppress the Rebel Army. Continuing the legacy of a fallen comrade, he defects from the Imperial Army and joins the independent mobile unit Chrome Wolf of the Freedom Fighters to seek revenge, atonement, justice, and ideals. . . What will the brigade of Chrome Wolf find at end of their journey? Blow your enemies away in tank battles! Jump in a tank to defeat enemies in turn-based battles and enjoy fierce cannon fights, customizing them with parts to reinforce attack capabilities and performance. You can also select the class of your characters which affect the weapons they equip, skills to learn, stats and passive abilities. Change classes to create a party that suits your style.

Cinderella: Interactive Book (Aldora, 7th Aug, $4.99) - A different way of reading stories. Immerse yourself in the books and interact with them, with this first installment you will be able to enjoy the adventure of Cinderella. Simple and attractive, with full color illustrations and available in two languages. Drink a potion and change the language, learn while enjoying one of the best classic tales in the world.

Cooking Arena (Baltoro Games, 4th Aug, $4.99) - Your journey starts with Food Truck Tycoon, a feast of fun that will have you chopping, grilling, and sizzling your way through hundreds of unique dishes. But remember, the journey of a thousand dishes just begins! As you master your culinary skills and make your food truck the talk of the town, you'll have the opportunity to step up to the plate and explore more gourmet games as DLCs. Customize your kitchen with countless upgrades and serve your delectable dishes in various settings. Keep the grills sizzling and your customers smiling as you sauté, stir, and serve your way to the top. Can you rise to the culinary challenge and become the ultimate chef in the city? So, strap on your apron, sharpen your knives, and dive into Cooking Arena. After all, life's a feast - cook it up!

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance (Sometimes You, 16th Aug, $9.99) - The story revolves around a capricious, spoiled girl named Ingrid. She steps on a loaf of bread to avoid getting her shoes dirty and tumbles all the way down to hell. The underworld is teeming with creepy creatures. Some of them want to swallow little Ingrid whole, others want to torment her with never-ending nightmares, and still others want to turn her into a charming statue to impress their neighbors. But, when it seems like Ingrid is doomed to perish in this infernal pit, she meets Molek, a talkative, sarcastic demon who has been watching her adventure with fascination. She has no choice but to trust the little demon. Who knows? He just might be the key to her redemption and a way home.

Death Becomes You (Ratalaika Games, 3rd Aug, $7.99) - Death Becomes You is a murder mystery visual novel set in a magical university. Who murdered your best friend? You find 4 suspicious students at the scene. As all of them turn on you and accuse you of the murder, how can you find the truth and prove your innocence? Untangle the reasons behind Lyra's death by building friendships with 4 of your fellow magic students. What dark motives and complicated relationships will you discover?

Detective Agency: Gray Tie 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 4th Aug, $14.99) - Skilled detective Amanda and her assistant take the case and head to France to meet with the enigmatic artist. Join the investigation as you collect clues and track suspects across multiple exotic locations. But there is more to this mystery than there appears, so trust no one and beware of traps as you take on your most challenging case yet in this mysterious hidden-object puzzler!

Die After Sunset (PQube, 17th Aug, $19.99) - They're changing the past. . . we have to go back! Blast into an action-packed adventure through time, where Earth is under attack by aliens. Lead the resistance against the 'Murkors' in Die After Sunset, a vibrant roguelite shooter. Experiment with different item combinations and power up through missions as you race against the clock to take on gigantic bosses! If they take you down, then don't worry - death is only the beginning! Return to the fight, levelled-up and stronger with each new run!

Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle (Draknek & Friends, 8th Aug, $74.99) - From some of the best puzzle designers in the world comes the Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle, a collection of four of the best puzzle games in the last decade. With dozens of hours of fun, this bundle is a must-have for puzzle fans. Headlining the bundle is critically beloved A Monster’s Expedition, an open world puzzle game about exploring the museum of Human Englandland. Players of all skill levels can enjoy hundreds of islands - some right in front of you, others well off the beaten track for true puzzle lovers In Cosmic Express, create pathways to navigate the galaxy’s most awkward space colony. It's cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of challenging fun across hundreds of levels. In A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, players can continue exploring the world of A Monster’s Expedition while rolling up snowballs to become snowfriends. The easiest and most accessible of the four games, this game is a delight for all ages.

Elypse (PID Games, 2nd Aug, $19.99) - A 2D action platformer with a Dark and Gloomy style - Elypse is a 2D metroidvania combining platforming and action that takes place in the depths of an infernal world. An environment fraught with traps and dangers - Discover the depths of the Abyss with a light and nimble-footed character. Dexterity and perseverance will be needed if you are to explore and escape the Abyss unscathed. Traverse the Abyss with the intuitive dash and slash system - Use a tuned and intuitive dash and slash system to face a treacherous environment and vicious foes.

Farm Frenzy: Refreshed (ChiliDog Interactive, 4th Aug, $9.99) - The time has come for the legendary game to get the second life. Farm Frenzy is back and it's for real - the world famous arcade time management sim franchise is coming to consoles for the first time as a special Refreshed Edition! Time to get your own virtual barn with plenty of livestock to take care of. Everyone's favorite casual "farming game" appears before players in a new guise to give a unique experience of the most exciting and popular economic simulator! This time, "Farm Frenzy" came out in three-dimensional space, and all this in order for you to get the maximum pleasure from the game! Trust us, you've earned the luxuries of farming daily leisure.

Female Nation Takeover - 女性国家乗っ取り計画 - 盗賊の俺が王になる - (CyberStep, 10th Aug, $19.90) - Female Nation Takeover -女性国家乗っ取り計画 - 盗賊の俺が王になる - is a novel game in which the bandit leader, Eddie, deceives the beautiful women of Rugalant in order to further his ambitions of stealing the kingdom itself. A Bishojo Game released in 2017 under the "Black Currant" brand has been reworked for the "PandaShojo" platform for players around the world to enjoy.

Idle Zoo Park (Ocean Media, 4th Aug, $9.99) - Idle Zoo is a fun game where you run a zoo that needs fresh management! Become a wealthy investor and restore zoos all around the country. You need to repair old zoos and build new ones. Place many different animals in there and let your zoo prosper. Be sure to build up places generating income in your zoo. By getting new animals, you will make the zoo more appealing and will propel yourselves to become a true zoo tycoon!

It’s Puzzles: Wild Nature (Babayka Games, 10th Aug, $8.00) - Immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world with "It's Puzzles: Wild Nature," a captivating puzzle game that will ignite your sense of adventure and challenge your problem-solving skills. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through the untamed wilderness, where breathtaking landscapes and fascinating wildlife await.

Marble It Up! Ultra (Marble It Up, 17th Aug, $29.99) - Marble It Up! Ultra is the pinnacle of marble platforming from the minds behind Marble It Up! and Marble Blast. World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, gorgeous visuals, and exhilarating multiplayer - welcome to the ultimate marble experience! A Vast Campaign Roll through an extensive single-player campaign filled with dangerous obstacles, mind-bending paths, shifting gravity, bouncy floors, and potent power-ups. Multiplayer Mayhem Embrace the five competitive and chaotic multiplayer modes. Team up to hunt gems, score goals, escape zombies, and prove your marble mettle online. Blast your way to glory! A Beautiful Collection Unlock a magnificent collection of marbles, trails, and hats! Find hidden trophies, earn medals, and play online - all while earning your next piece of marble fashion. Master Your Skills Push yourself to the next level. Hunting achievements and climbing the Global Leaderboards are sure-fire ways to become a marble master! - Read our Marble It Up! Ultra review

Mondealy (Valkyrie Initiative, 9th Aug, $11.99) - In the fantasy world of Mondealy, one beautiful night, you find yourself in an underground kingdom called Dargratt. You quickly get to know its inhabitants and even the princess herself, with whom, later on, there are many adventures to be had. You can learn many details about the characters, their relationships and the world itself. So what misfortunes may await the characters in such a magical and picturesque kingdom?

Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL (Beautiful Glitch, 4th Aug, $19.99) - "Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip" finally answers the age-old question: "What if we added survival mechanics to a beloved dating sim franchise? " Monster Roadtrip adds a twist to its predecessors Monster Prom and Monster Camp, multiplayer dating sims brimming with beautiful art and unapologetic humour. This sequel takes you on an unforgettable road trip along with fan-favourites Scott and Polly. On the way, you will stay at crummy motels, engage in dark cult rituals, help out strangers on the road and pick up more hitchhikers than Scott can count. Bump into old friends and meet plenty of new faces on your way to one of six destinations! Monster Roadtrip adds three difficulty levels to customise your road trip, and two different multiplayer modes: cooperate with other players or compete to see who the Ultimate Prank Master is! And if it's romance you're looking for, don't fret: we've got you covered! More than 15 characters are waiting for you on the road.

Moolii’s Dreamland (OKJOY, 1st Aug, $16.50) - Help Moolii on her nightmare of the forest! Use claws and bullets and dodge in the roguelite bullet-hell where all Moolii's cuttie friends become Mobs and Bosses! Collect and upgrade bullets to help Moolii!

Mouse Trap – The Board Game (Marmalade Game Studio, 7th Aug, $19.99) - Are you ready? Welcome to the cheese board of your dreams. Choose your mouse, your outfit, and GO! Strategise as you play. PICK-UP cheese, STEAL cheese, HOARD cheese, and WIN with the MOST cheese! When your friends get too bold, trigger the action contraption and watch the famous chain reaction unfold. Will it work? Hold your breath and feel the tension

Mysterious Adventure of Michael (HUNTERS, 10th Aug, $2.23) - Mysterious Adventure of Michael is a 2D side-scrolling action game. Let's explore the dream world inhabited by various creatures. Simple action to defeat enemies by jumping and stepping on them. Collect Dream Stars to conquer all stages.

Neon Blight (Freedom Games, 10th Aug, $19.99) - Welcome to the cyberpunk future of Neon Blight. As the new owner of a cyberpunk gun shop, it's your job to provide the throng of wannabe heroes with the weapons they need to succeed in the fight against the megacorporations that rule the world. Enter the world of cutthroat competition, merciless rivalry, and boundless exploration as a fixer. You provide the cyberpunks of your age with the weapons and equipment they need. Operate your very own gun store, fight through seemingly endless waves of enemies, and acquire the ultimate weapon by making your way through the Outer Border and the throng of enemies bent on keeping you away from your ultimate goal.

Organ Trail Complete Edition (The Men Who Wear Many Hats, 10th Aug, $9.99) - Organ Trail Complete Edition includes the Endless Expansion and the new Final Cut Expansion! Organ Trail is a retro zombie survival game. Travel westward in a station wagon with 4 other survivors, scavenging for supplies and fending off the undead. Packed full of zombie mechanics, themes and references this is a must have for any zombie survival fans. The Final Cut & Endless Expansions more than double the content and adds co-op play, loads of new boss fights, zombies, unlockable characters and cars, new ways to die with a radiation mechanic and the ability to choose-your-own-route.

Pipe Dream (Weakfish Studio, 10th Aug, $3.49) - This 2D platform game where we manage our little character will make you feel different from the platform games you know! In this game where we progress chapter by chapter, we are trying to reach the places requested from us by using the pipes extending from the ledges or trying to catch the keys placed in certain places. As you progress, not only the distance the pipes have to travel increases, but also the pipes are in different colors and need to be placed according to the correct color design, making your game more difficult but more enjoyable! Taste the different and varied level designs and try to progress with the right strategies! Use the right strategy to get through the levels that get more complicated as the map grows! Change your character's color as the level and pipes dictate and try to get the keys placed in certain places in the shortest way possible! Changing color palettes and atmospheres from level to level will give you a different experience in every level!

Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary Architect Battle (DEZVOLT GAMES, 11th Aug, $12.99) - Experience the harsh realities of prison life in “Prison Life Simulator Jail”! As a prisoner, maintain order, complete tasks, and accumulate enough money to bribe the policeman and escape.

Pups & Purrs Pet Shop (Aksys Games, 10th Aug, $39.99) - Welcome to your dream job! Play with, brush, and trim all the adorable pets as you find them forever homes. Tidy up, earn badges, and upgrade your space to keep both customers and animals happy.

Puzzle Boys (Nerd Games, 5th Aug, $5.99) - The goal of this puzzle is to drag the pieces to create a whole image. Then you can move on to the next level. Each time you win 3 stages, you unlock a new difficulty level.

Quantum: Recharged (Atari, 17th Aug, $9.99) - Over 40 years since its arcade debut, Quantum: Recharged warps the classic arcade title with modern flourishes that have become a staple among the Recharged series. Defeat waves of enemies using your ship to circle around them and create a punishing deadzone. By removing the traditional ability to shoot enemies, this title challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels. This Recharged release expands on the classic gameplay with a wider variety of deadly enemies and some new moves to even the odds. Accelerate to make some distance between you and a stalking Neutron and use your dodge to avoid the Quarks’ deadly laser attacks. With two modes of play, you can chase for high scores in both the endless arcade mode or 25 curated levels designed to push your reflexes to the limits.

Rainbow Skies (eastasiasoft, 11th Aug, $19.99) - Rainbow Skies is a strategy RPG presented in vibrant isometric style! Immerse yourself in a colorful world filled to the brim with murky dungeons and traditional turn-based battles. Tamable monsters and a variety of weapons, equipment and skills offer you a wide range of customization and character development possibilities. Tons of side quests, lively towns and exciting secrets to discover will keep you coming back for more! Story: It's a big day for Damion. Today is his final examination as a monster tamer, an important profession in his hometown, which is constantly threatened by monster attacks. However, after a terrible hangover, Damion completely messes things up and not only fails the examination but also destroys the monster compound. When he tries to cover up his mishap with his examiner Layne, things turn from bad to worse and through a number of unforeseen circumstances, they find themselves between the fronts of two rival superpowers.

SHINOBI NON GRATA (Flyhigh Works, 17th Aug, $14.99) - Introducing a hard core 2D ninja action game by Hyper-retro graphics. Shinobi non Grata is a 2D platform game where you play as Kaina, a descendant of the Fuuma shinobi clan, and fight against the Oboro Ittō clan who is scheming to overthrow the government by teaming up with demons. Cut down your foes using your trusty sword Murasame! When you’re in a pinch, use your Shuriken, Kusarigama and Elekiter! Fight your way through an abandoned shrine, a valley of ghosts, a ninja mansion and defeat the boss in the end.

Slime Girl Smoothies (eastasiasoft, 4th Aug, $14.99) - Enjoy a fresh blend of puzzle mechanics and character interplay as you visit Slimy’s bar, where all the lovely hostesses are slime girls with their own unique way of serving up drinks! Slime Girl Smoothies unites dating sim interaction and dialogue with puzzle elements where you act as a new floor manager at the bar, working with the girls to create wacky drink combinations and watching them entertain with their mixing skills! Every girl is passionately voiced, whether it’s Berry and her daughter Cherry or coworkers Mint and Plum! As drink orders come in, take your time making selections and getting the formula right, then enjoy the show! As you progress, you’ll talk with the girls and make new memories with them. Every few shifts, they’ll get crazier than usual and let their slime girl freak flags fly, unlocking new images to collect.

Sonar Beat (Hidden Trap, 10th Aug, $2.49) - Your most valuable ally is rhythm. Your super secret nuclear submarine is under attack and only the most intense musical defense can save it! Boost your senses and launch a counter-attack to the music to save yourself.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Humble Bundle, 10th Aug, $29.99) - In a modern fantasy world, college dropout Grace is granted the power of a Muse - power she’ll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor’s death before time runs out. You’ll decide who Grace allies with, who she can trust, and who may betray her in this beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical. Written by David Gaider comes Stray Gods - an urban fantasy tale of finding your place, taking charge of your fate, and discovering answers. Your choices will change the endings, as well as the path you take to get there. A compelling story of hope, self-discovery, and forging your path.

Summer Valley Hike (Ultimate Games, 15th Aug, $4.99) - Welcome to Summer Valley Hike, a serene and picturesque adventure that invites you to embark on a tranquil journey through a breathtaking valley during the blissful days of summer. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature as you explore this vibrant world and uncover its hidden wonders. Whether you seek ancient ruins, sandy beaches, lofty watchtowers, mystical rock monuments, or cozy campsites, the valley has it all!

Sven – Completely Screwed (TREVA, 10th Aug, $19.99) - After a 16-year-long beauty sleep, the black ram is back to plough the fields with renewed energy. But not that of the senile shepherd Lars, but of his countless other sheep. Because after such a long wait, Sven has built up pressure. A lot of pressure! Discover over 25 ways to dance the horizontal tango, churn the butter and plant the parsnips. Not only Sven has needs after such a long time: The sheep are also just waiting eagerly to finally be seduced again. The longer they have not been satisfied, the more frustrated they get. So Sven is doubly motivated to knead the dough and put the bread in the oven.

The Rewinder (Gamera Games, 10th Aug, $14.99) - The Rewinder is a 2D puzzle adventure game inspired by traditional Chinese folklore. The game uses pixel art to mimic the aesthetics of Chinese ink paintings. Players will get to meet mythological figures such as the Spirit Wardens, the Ox-head and Horse-face Guardians of the Beyond, and the Tudi Gong (Keeper of the Land).

TOW TRUCK Driver Simulator 2023 (GameToTop, 12th Aug, $13.99) - Discover the thrill of being a Tow Truck Driver in the highly anticipated game — TOW TRUCK Driver Simulator 2023! Take on the role of an American tow truck driver and immerse yourself in the excitement of rescuing, parking, and saving damaged vehicles. With blocked traffic and stranded cars scattered across the modern city, it's your chance to shine as the city's hero, responding to emergencies and providing assistance before anyone even thinks of dialling 911.

Ultimate General: Gettysburg (Samustai, 4th Aug, $14.99) - Ultimate General: Gettysburg is a critically acclaimed tactical battle simulator that allows you to lead thousands of soldiers in the battle of Gettysburg as commander of either the Union or Confederate army. The game features the most accurately created map, complex morale, innovative control mechanics and smart AI. You have the freedom to use different strategies while the battle progresses. Your decisions and military performance play a crucial role in the result.

Vampire Survivors (Poncle, 17th Aug, $4.99) - Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements. Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there's no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.

Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons (DEZVOLT GAMES, 5th Aug, $14.99) - Welcome to the ultimate cleaning adventure, where cleanliness is your path to success! In Wash Simulator, you're the savvy entrepreneur, ready to conquer the world of washing and cleaning.

Wild Legion (BluSped Studio, 10th Aug, $23.99) - In the wilderness, you can use different weapons, fight with countless monsters from all directions, constantly collect materials and gold coins, buy different weapons, equipment, spells, and stack Buffs with different functions to make yourself stronger and stronger, so as to defeat the monsters coming in like a tide. Collect different materials, make grenades and bombs, build their own turrets, and form an invincible position by constantly strengthening the turrets. When you become stronger, have a final showdown with the enemy's Boss! You can customize the duration of the game, collect unlimited weapons and equipment, and build your own turret at will. This is a survivor combat and tower defense game. It has dozens of different melee and long-range weapons and a variety of spells, dozens of different equipment and buffs to strengthen its ability.

Witch’s Garden (ARES, 10th Aug, $39.99) - "Witch's Garden" is a fantasy romance adventure game created by Windmill Oasis, a renowned Japanese visual novel game maker, to commemorate their 10th anniversary as a brand. This game also became the industry's first to feature the dynamic pose system called E-mote, causing a sensation in the industry upon its announcement and receiving numerous awards at the Beautiful Girl Game Awards. "Witch's Garden" is planned, illustrated, and character-designed by the famous artist Ko-cha. The veteran scriptwriters Yasutoshi Hozumi and Eiji Takashima collaborated on the scriptwriting. Additionally, popular voice actors lend their voices to the characters, and the renowned music group Elements Garden composed the music and songs. The theme song "Witch's Garden" is sung by popular singers Hiromi Sato and Faylan, and it has become a well-known masterpiece

World Spin (SAT-BOX, 10th Aug, $5.00) - The controls are easy! Spin the world using the L Button and R Button on your Joy-Con™ to roll the ball and push the switch! How to play: Use either the L Button or the left side of the touchscreen to rotate to the left. Use either the R Button or the right side of the touch screen to rotate to the right.

X-Force Under Attack (Cube Games, 4th Aug, $10.00) - X-Force Under Attack is the sequel to the X-Force Genesis game. In this game, the X-Force squad will fight to prevent General Lava and his troops from invading and dominating the planet Genesis

Zombie Soup (Astrolabe Games, 9th Aug, $19.99) - The Game – Your Favourite Stew, Guaranteed! So you want to know what’s in Zombie Soup? Of course the main ingredient would be some awesome top-down twin-stick shooting with a moderate amount of the cliché “damsel in distress” story, add a pinch of puzzle-solving, sprinkle some classic hack-and-slash actions, and stir with all the deadly zombies and god-knows-what creatures, resulting in a satisfyingly intense and exciting gameplay experience! The Background – In a Crooked Little Town… Welp! Ricky's graduation trip took an unexpected turn when he arrived in this town, only to discover that its inhabitants had been turned into zombies! ? ? In order to rescue Ashley, a young girl he had also just met in this unfamiliar town, Ricky strolled into (or is thrown into? ) an unexpected adventure, with the help of a mysterious talking skull named MC Skully.

What will you be downloading this week? Red Dead Redemption Moving Out 2 A Castle Full of Cats Acceptance Ace Antigravity Combat Racing Aery - Flow of Time Anthology of Fear Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2 Astro Flame: Starfighter Ball Master Up! Black Skylands Bright Lights of Svetlov Chickenoidz Super Party Chrome Wolf Cinderella: Interactive Book Cooking Arena Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance Death Becomes You Detective Agency: Gray Tie 2 Collector's Edition Die After Sunset Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle Elypse Farm Frenzy: Refreshed Female Nation Takeover -女性国家乗っ取り計画 - 盗賊の俺が王になる - Idle Zoo Park It's Puzzles: Wild Nature Marble It Up! Ultra Mondealy Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL Moolii's Dreamland Mouse Trap - The Board Game Mysterious Adventure of Michael Neon Blight Organ Trail Complete Edition Pipe Dream Pups & Purrs Pet Shop Puzzle Boys Quantum: Recharged Rainbow Skies Shinobi Non Grata Slime Girl Smoothies Sonar Beat Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Summer Valley Hike Sven - Completely Screwed The Rewinder TOW TRUCK Driver Simulator 2023 Ultimate General: Gettysburg Vampire Survivors Wash Simulator - Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons Wild Legion Witch's Garden World Spin X-Force Under Attack Zombie Soup Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (47 votes) Red Dead Redemption 43 % Moving Out 2 4 % A Castle Full of Cats 0% Acceptance 0% Ace Antigravity Combat Racing 0% Aery - Flow of Time 0% Anthology of Fear 0% Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2 0% Astro Flame: Starfighter 0% Ball Master Up! 0% Black Skylands 0% Bright Lights of Svetlov 2 % Chickenoidz Super Party 2 % Chrome Wolf 0% Cinderella: Interactive Book 0% Cooking Arena 0% Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance 0% Death Becomes You 0% Detective Agency: Gray Tie 2 Collector's Edition 0% Die After Sunset 0% Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle 2 % Elypse 0% Farm Frenzy: Refreshed 0% Female Nation Takeover -女性国家乗っ取り計画 - 盗賊の俺が王になる - 2 % Idle Zoo Park 0% It's Puzzles: Wild Nature 0% Marble It Up! Ultra 2 % Mondealy 0% Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL 0% Moolii's Dreamland 0% Mouse Trap - The Board Game 0% Mysterious Adventure of Michael 0% Neon Blight 0% Organ Trail Complete Edition 0% Pipe Dream 0% Pups & Purrs Pet Shop 0% Puzzle Boys 0% Quantum: Recharged 2 % Rainbow Skies 0% Shinobi Non Grata 0% Slime Girl Smoothies 2 % Sonar Beat 0% Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical 0% Summer Valley Hike 0% Sven - Completely Screwed 2 % The Rewinder 0% TOW TRUCK Driver Simulator 2023 0% Ultimate General: Gettysburg 0% Vampire Survivors 26 % Wash Simulator - Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons 0% Wild Legion 0% Witch's Garden 0% World Spin 0% X-Force Under Attack 0% Zombie Soup 0% Nothing for me this week 11 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!