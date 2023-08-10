Marble It Up! spun onto our Switch screens back in 2018, and the updated Ultra version expands on the kaleidoscopic first release while remaining a joy to play through if you love well-rounded arcade games. It's part sequel, part update — owners of the original Marble It Up! will be happy to know that they can download Ultra for free, and Ultra fans who want to investigate the original will be able to download that for free as well.
Right off the bat, this game is bright, colorful, and packed full of synth-heavy music. Despite the myriad of neon tones immediately thrown at you, the interface here is clean and simple to navigate, presenting a wide variety of ways to play and a marble-rolling game (a "roll-playing game" according to the PR — c'mon, that's not bad!) that's easy to get into.
You get over 100 levels, six worlds, and four bonus worlds. The first level, predictably, starts things off simple, teaching you how to roll through a cheery, psychedelic marble run. The tutorial is split up into various stages in the first world, and they go by quickly. It’s a fairly standard but nice way to show the player a lot of features without it feeling overwhelming.
The feeling of the levels rolling by too quickly is somewhat of a common theme, though. While the game does offer plenty to do, it doesn’t take long to work through each world. The first and second world can be completed in roughly 20 minutes or less, with a sharp difficulty spike appearing around the third.
Despite this, the core gameplay loop is good, simple fun, with plenty of unique elements popping up from level to level, like treasure chests with collectible skins inside, speed boosts, and glowing green wings that make your marble fly. The controls are simple and feel responsive for the most part, with the only complaint being that the jump button can be a little unpredictable in places.
There's also a great bundle of online multiplayer options, with the ability to play cross-platform, either in quick matches or private rooms. Games are easy to set up, and the cross-platform matches are seamless. (There's a Weekly Challenge mode, too, although this was inaccessible to us during the review period). You vote for new maps and game modes between each round, and it includes everything from a zombie chase to a gem-collecting mode that feels like the coin-collecting games from the Mario series.
The visuals are fun and lively, and the sound design is great. The marbles sound incredibly realistic and the noise of them on ice is oddly satisfying. While the gameplay loop of this title might not be for everyone, it does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a vibrant, snappy game that offers a nice handful of content for both single players and people looking to play with friends. Super Monkey Ball fans will get a kick out of it, too.
I remember Marble Blast on the 360. A group of friends used to constantly compete on the friend leaderboards for better times. Put 100+ hours in easily. I got the 2018 game and I didn't like it as much. It's still a good game though.
I'm so excited for this!
I'm a bit disappointed in this review though, because it seems like you fully ignored what gives this game most of its fun, challenge, and longevity... the collectibles and speed run medals! That's where the game goes from good to great (based on the prequel).
Sure, you can blast through the levels if simply trying to reach the end, but that's a little like playing every grand prix track on F-Zero GX on the easiest difficulty, finishing in an hour and saying it's a short game. It's in working towards mastery that the game's true genius is exposed.
@sketchturner
Absolutely, the true joy in this game is going for all the hard to earn trophies and diamond times. Whilst simplying clearing each course is fun by itself, mastering all of them is where the real fun is, as you learn the nuances of control and how to use each course's terrain to your advantage.
Wanna talk about some dedication?
Something important for owners of the original version of Marble It Up, in case you overlooked this part in the review.
You should be eligible for a completely free update to the new version that launches next week!
I just checked the game listing on the Nintendo UK website, and was pleasantly surprised to see the 10% pre-order discount reduced to a 100% discount!
Just a shame the price of the original game went up by 10 euros as of today …
Just noticed this was free on the eshop for owners of the previous game. Awesome news!
NL always seem to find a way to compare third party games with first party nintendo stuff in their reviews. Even if the two games are nothing like each other NL will always find a way.
@Commandervide0 ?
@Commandervide0 If you mean Super Monkey Ball, that’s Sega, not nintendo.
@jfp LOL, the "greed" of the developer is the reason I never bought the first game and now they increase the price. Lovely. Marble It Up! never went beyond a brief small-time discount when it was first released many years ago.
They've got every right to value their product that high, but it's also the only reason why I never bought it. And since it never went of sale since then, it is in fact on the bottom of my 300 game Wish List, making it the game that's been the longest on there. Every other game I've ever wanted has had a significant sale.
