Ultimate Team might have just been one of the most popular modes in the FIFA series, and it looks like EA is keen to carry that on in EA Sports FC 24 as it has today revealed some of the new features that we can expect from the upcoming title's team-builder mode.

There are a couple of big changes that we will see this time around to switch up the FIFA formula. Perhaps the most notable of these is that women's football is being added to the game mode, allowing you to combine players from both leagues on the same pitch. This is something that we have known about since the original reveal trailer, but today's deep dive explained that the chemistry bonus will still work exactly the same regardless of whether that player is from men's or women's leagues and that a fresh batch of icons is coming our way too.

Aside from this, we also got an explanation of the new Evolutions mechanic, where you can level up players that are already on your team and develop them into club legends — the perfect way of ensuring that your favourite players get to keep their spot in your starting 11.

Though ratings won't be the be-all and end-all in FC 24 as the video showcases the addition of PlayStyles and PlayStyles+. These new specifications apply unique skills to some of the biggest names in the game, so you will want to keep an eye out for any of them as you build your squad.

The deep dive contains many features besides these aforementioned additions including new walkouts, card designs, objectives and more, so be sure to check out the full rundown for every upcoming detail.