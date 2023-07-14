After a teaser earlier this week, Electronic Arts has now shared a first look at EA Sports FC 24 running on the Nintendo Switch.
Players can look forward to Volta Football, Ultimate Team (now including women's football), player and manager career modes, Joy-Con multiplayer and it's all powered by EA's Frostbite Engine. Pre-orders are available now on the Switch eShop.
This is technically the first entry in this series since EA dropped the FIFA brand and license in May last year. Switch fans will also notice it's not another "legacy" release. Here's what else you can expect from this new game:
"Experience unrivalled authenticity in EA SPORTS FC™ 24 with the most true-to-life experience of The World’s Game featuring football’s biggest competitions, clubs and stars, with 19,000+ players across 700+ teams in over 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues."
Some of the iconic competitions featured in this package include the UEFA Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues, the Premier League, Bundesliga, LALIGA, and the CONMEBOL Libertadores. You can find out more details on the official EA Sports FC 24 website.
What are your first impressions of EA Sports FC 24 on Switch? Comment below.
Any word if this one is going beyond the Legacy *****?
@Uncle_Franklin Ofc it does, it's moving to a downscaled version of frostbite, it's a whole new game for Switch, with ultimate team mode, that's great news. It only took them 6 years. Hope it runs good
@Uncle_Franklin It has Volta, so that’s a start.
@dimi
fantastic.
I’ll probably just stick with my $6 preowned physical copy of FIFA19. It doesn’t seem to look any better than that from the trailer
Switch players are in for a big shocker 😂😂, I take back my word. Its a frostbite engine, so it's an improvement over the legacy edition we see on the switch.
I have mixed feelings about this as the game is almost 32GB in size.
If this means that we're getting the full experience plus the entirety of the game on a 32GB cartridge, then this will likely be a day one buy (I bought FIFA 18 and 19 at launch, but waited for all subsequent games to drastically drop in price).
If not, this will most likely be a hard pass from me, because I suspect that they'll pull a Take Two and dump a launcher on a 1GB cart and call it a day. I might consider it at around AU$20 like previous games (though I only ever waited for the price to drop so drastically due to them being "legacy editions"), but screw clogging up my microSD card with 30GB+ downloads for each instalment.
While the "legacy editions" retailed for AU$60, this is retailing for AU$90, however, the other console versions are retailing for AU$110, which fills me with even less confidence that this is going to have anything playable on the cartridge. What a shame. I'm happy to pay extra for 32GB/64GB cart releases if only somebody would dare bother, but with an even lower retail price than the consoles that use cheaper optical discs, they're not even giving the Switch release a fighting chance.
And if it turns out that they do resort to releasing a glorified launcher on the cartridge, then to be perfectly frank, I think I'd rather have had another "legacy edition", because at least then, I would be receiving a complete product for my money.
Probably let it cook for another season. Interested to see how the whole rebrand pans out though.
It’s really awesome that the Switch is getting a port, but I feel like the Switch is still the least appealing version of the game since it’s excluded from crossplay.
@Wilforce well that make sense tho. I’m guessing the game will run at 30 fps while the other consoles will be at 60 fps.
It only took EA 6 years but it seems to they got soccer for an almost full experience for Switch. So this is an improvement over legacy editions.
