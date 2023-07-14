Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a teaser earlier this week, Electronic Arts has now shared a first look at EA Sports FC 24 running on the Nintendo Switch.

Players can look forward to Volta Football, Ultimate Team (now including women's football), player and manager career modes, Joy-Con multiplayer and it's all powered by EA's Frostbite Engine. Pre-orders are available now on the Switch eShop.

This is technically the first entry in this series since EA dropped the FIFA brand and license in May last year. Switch fans will also notice it's not another "legacy" release. Here's what else you can expect from this new game:

"Experience unrivalled authenticity in EA SPORTS FC™ 24 with the most true-to-life experience of The World’s Game featuring football’s biggest competitions, clubs and stars, with 19,000+ players across 700+ teams in over 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues."

Some of the iconic competitions featured in this package include the UEFA Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues, the Premier League, Bundesliga, LALIGA, and the CONMEBOL Libertadores. You can find out more details on the official EA Sports FC 24 website.

