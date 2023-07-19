Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

EA last week gave Nintendo Switch fans a first look at its new series EA Sports FC 24, due out this September.

If you're still curious to know exactly how the game plays on Nintendo's aging hybrid hardware, according to EA's VP executive producer John Shepherd, it's "running great".

He mentioned this during a recent chat with IGN, while also reiterating how the Switch version will include "all the modes". The catch is there will be "a few differences" and it will be "more representative" of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gameplay than the next-generation systems, due to hardware.

The only feature that will be missing from the Switch version of the game is cross-play. Apart from this, Shepherd called the Nintendo version a "huge achievement" and noted how it's taken EA and its teams multiple years to get it working "really nicely on Switch". Nintendo has even had a look at it as well:

“We were reviewing it with Nintendo not too long ago. Everyone’s really excited about it."

EA Sports FC 24, as previously revealed, is running on EA's Frostbite Engine and will include Volta Football, Ultimate Team, player and manager career modes, and even Joy-Con multiplayer support. It launches alongside other versions of the game on 29th September 2023.