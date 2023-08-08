Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Dragon Quest RPGs have become a staple of the Nintendo Switch and later this year the hybrid system will receive the spin-off Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

This game is a little bit different from traditional entries in the series. Instead of directly fighting opponents, you take on the role of an aspiring Monster Wrangler who is out for revenge. In an update, Square Enix has now officially revealed the box art for Japan, designed by series artist, character designer and legend Akira Toriyama.

It's a stunning illustration of Psaro on a throne, alongside some of his allies in the game. It's not yet confirmed if the artwork will be the same here in the West, but obviously, the logo will be the English one. You can pre-order a physical copy now from Square Enix's website for $59.99 USD or your regional equivalent.

In addition to this, some of the voice actors for the Japanese version of the game have been revealed. Here's a translation, courtesy of Noisy Pixel:

- Psaro (Japanese voice: Daisuke Ono)

- Rose (Japanese voice: Reina Ueda)

- Toilen Trubble (Japanese voice: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka)

- Fizzy (Japanese voice: Hina Suguta)

You can learn more about the characters in this new Dragon Quest spin-off in our previous coverage. In somewhat related news, Square Enix has also announced it will be ending its Dragon Quest X Online service for the Wii U and 3DS next year.