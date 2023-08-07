Dragon Quest X Online might have never left Japan, but the game has come to a whole host of different platforms since its 2012 launch on Wii including the Wii U, 3DS, Switch and mobile. Service for the game ended on the original console a few years back and now Square Enix has announced that the Wii U and 3DS are next on the list (thanks, Gematsu).

Yes, after what has already been a big year for console closures following the Wii U and 3DS eShops, Square Enix has revealed that the Nintendo classics (or not-so-classics, depending on your Wii U stance) will be losing the ability to play Dragon Quest X Online as the game will no longer be supported from 20th March 2024.

This won't affect all that many gamers outside of Japan given that the title was never officially localised, but it is yet another stark reminder that everything pre-Switch is now considered 'old' — yikes.

Of course, those who have been lucky enough to play Dragon Quest X Online will be able to continue the MMORPG journey on Switch, PC, PS4 or mobile. An offline version of the game — with the snappy title, Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline — was released in Japan back in September last year and we are still secretly hoping to hear of a Western release at some point, though our hopes are not all that high...

