Dragon Quest X Online might have never left Japan, but the game has come to a whole host of different platforms since its 2012 launch on Wii including the Wii U, 3DS, Switch and mobile. Service for the game ended on the original console a few years back and now Square Enix has announced that the Wii U and 3DS are next on the list (thanks, Gematsu).
Yes, after what has already been a big year for console closures following the Wii U and 3DS eShops, Square Enix has revealed that the Nintendo classics (or not-so-classics, depending on your Wii U stance) will be losing the ability to play Dragon Quest X Online as the game will no longer be supported from 20th March 2024.
This won't affect all that many gamers outside of Japan given that the title was never officially localised, but it is yet another stark reminder that everything pre-Switch is now considered 'old' — yikes.
Of course, those who have been lucky enough to play Dragon Quest X Online will be able to continue the MMORPG journey on Switch, PC, PS4 or mobile. An offline version of the game — with the snappy title, Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline — was released in Japan back in September last year and we are still secretly hoping to hear of a Western release at some point, though our hopes are not all that high...
Online gaming isn't for me, even with something I love as much as Dragon Quest. However, I'm glad they've made an offline version and I have high hopes for a Western release.
As a big fan of MMORPGs I have always wanted to play this and it’s a shame it never made it Westward.
Alas, we will likely never get to experience it now.
It's always a sad thing when a service comes to an end, there are always people who still play the game. It's been some time, but I still can't get over the end of the Princess Connect Eng Server by Crunchyroll. I lost so much progress, I switched to Jap version but it's just not the same when you're trying to get back up.
I'll also never forget Revived Witch and its stellar soundtrack, and a cast of great characters, too. When they dropped the last amount of currency, I got the character I always wanted, but our time together was short.
With that, Space Leaper and Mitrasphere, my phone's memory slowly starts looking like a graveyard.
I wanted this game so bad when it came out. I probably would've chosen to play the 3DS version, but it's a shame this never came out in the West. I'm not holding my breath for the Offline version to come out, but hopefully it does.
