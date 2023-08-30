Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In the run-up to the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 later this year, publisher GameMill Entertainment has been gradually drip-feeding us information on the new fighters that we can expect to see stepping into the ring. We have already clocked Squidward and Jimmy Newtron in the announcement trailer, but today we have learnt that teenage superhero Manny Rivera (aka El Tigre) will also be suiting up to join the upcoming family-friendly fighter.

Just in case you haven't come across this feline face before, allow us to provide a little refresher. El Tigre is the superhero star of Nickelodeon's 2007 show El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, which saw the 13-year-old protagonist taking on his family's heroic genes as the masked cat-like crime fighter. Only running for the one series, this is hardly the biggest name in NASB2's already stacked list of big names, but the reveal trailer promises that this is one fighter to watch.

Utilising some speedy mobility, El Tigre will be packing some of the paciest punches in the game and will give you the opportunity to vary up the offensive onslaught with a mix of close- and long-range attacks. You can find the character's official summary below.

El Tigre is a glass cannon rushdown character with some of the fastest attacks in the game! With excellent mobility, El Tigre can smother opponents with short range, combo-able attacks or approach from afar by extending his arms! If flashy combos and speed are your style, then harness the power of the Ancient Tiger Spirit with El Tigre in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

We have already had extended looks at the refreshed movesets for the likes of SpongeBob and TMNT's Raphael, so be sure to keep an eye out over the coming weeks for a better idea of how El Tigre might match up against his combatant competition.