After plenty of rumours, GameMill Entertainment finally announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 towards the end of last month, so now — as is the case with many-a fighting game — we have entered the period of character spotlight trailers.

First up is Spongebob (obviously), a character with simple moves that is perfect for beginners and this opening spotlight trailer shows everything that is new for Bikini Bottom's brightest. Chief among these is a fresh moveset that includes a series of distinct normal attacks and three charged attacks (ground and air). We also get a look at the character's neural special, 'Bubble Blow', and side special, 'Fish Bowl Strike', which appear to be a good way to make up ground, especially given Spongebob's lacking speed — he does only have little legs, after all.

What has once again struck us while watching this character spotlight is just how nice that visual upgrade is looking. Each attack looks different enough from the others while still being packed full of detail and we appreciate how the fighters look that bit more like their cartoon counterparts — heck, the reveal sure is packed with Spongebob references.

We would expect more of these reveals to be heading our way over the coming months before the game releases later this year. GameMill specifies that "All of our characters have been completely rebuilt from the ground up", so it seems that no fighter will be safe from the spotlight treatment.