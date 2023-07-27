Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nickelodeon's take on the Smash Bros. formula is getting a sequel later this year on Switch. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has been officially announced by developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and publisher GameMill Entertainment.

Revealed exclusively through IGN, the promise is that there will be more of everything — more characters, more stages, more modes, and a brand new story mode campaign, where you'll be aiming to stop Vlad Plasmius (from Danny Phantom).

Characters will be getting new moves called 'Supers', which are probably a bit like Final Smashes if we had to guess. But, most importantly, SpongeBob SquarePants icon Squidward and Jimmy Neutron himself are joining the roster for this follow-up. Check out their gameplay in the trailer up top to see all of the returning faces, stages, and the newcomers. Pre-orders are due to go live tomorrow, 28th July, the official All-Star Brawl Twitter announced.

