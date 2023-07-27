Nickelodeon's take on the Smash Bros. formula is getting a sequel later this year on Switch. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has been officially announced by developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and publisher GameMill Entertainment.
Revealed exclusively through IGN, the promise is that there will be more of everything — more characters, more stages, more modes, and a brand new story mode campaign, where you'll be aiming to stop Vlad Plasmius (from Danny Phantom).
Characters will be getting new moves called 'Supers', which are probably a bit like Final Smashes if we had to guess. But, most importantly, SpongeBob SquarePants icon Squidward and Jimmy Neutron himself are joining the roster for this follow-up. Check out their gameplay in the trailer up top to see all of the returning faces, stages, and the newcomers. Pre-orders are due to go live tomorrow, 28th July, the official All-Star Brawl Twitter announced.
Are you a Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fan? Will you be picking up this sequel? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 11
I am not hopeful, after the first game. The combat felt like attacks had no real impact to them. Everything just felt overly light.
Hopefully this installment better understands that a Smash clone has to be more than just the competitive side; it needs to be a real party game with fun items too.
I’ll probably pick this up eventually, but only after the inevitable “Gold edition” that includes the inevitable DLC launches lol
Only excited to see Jimmy Neutron joining.
Still haven’t played the first game. Probably best just to jump on the sequel.
It’s about time! The first game shows a lot of promise, so I’m hoping this one improves on the original in all the right ways.
Didn't the first game finish adding DLC late last year? This seems really soon
About time Jimmy was added
@PipeGuy64Bit Now we wait for Timmy
Yes! I love the first game. It feels really good to play IMO
Never played the first one but I'm mildly interested in this.
