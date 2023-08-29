Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is due out on Switch later this year, and since then it's been sharing some character reveals and spotlights.

The latest one features the "most fiery and aggressive" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael. If his description fits your own playstyle, then you might want to seriously consider this character as your main when this game is eventually released.

"In-your-face attitude meets in-your-face gameplay with Raphael joining Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2! Check out his rushdown playstyle"

In All-Star Brawl 2, players can look forward to multiple other "new and improved brawlers", a single-player campaign, voice acting for all the game's playable characters, and full cross-platform play support.