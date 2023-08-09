Detective Pikachu Returns was one of the highlights of the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase, and with more information about the long-awaited sequel to the 3DS cult favourite, pre-order bonuses in Japan have also been revealed, and we're mighty jealous.

Brewing over on the official Japanese Pokémon website (via Nintendo Wire), early purchases of Detective Pikachu Returns will include an exclusive Pokémon Trading Card, which features the coffee-loving hard-boiled detective riding the back of his partner Growlithe. The art is adorable, and we really hope this card makes its way over to the West in some capacity.

Other pre-order bonuses include a 5.5cm tall figure of the titular sleuth, but what makes this extra special is that it's flocked — that means it's fluffy, furry, and utterly adorable. Two necessary bonuses, we think.

While the card will come with all physical retail pre-orders in Japan, the figure is exclusive to The Pokémon Center. Other pre-order bonuses are available from different retailers. Amazon.jp is offering up a little item case with the detective on the front, while retailer 100man volt is giving away a lovely-looking eco mug for all of your fresh cups of coffee.

Here's a little look at some of our other favourite pre-order bonuses. You can find a full list of them over on the Pokémon Japan website.

Detective Pikachu Returns launches on Switch on 6th October. We'll likely find out about more pre-order bonuses — particularly in the West — in the coming weeks.