If you've been holding out for a physical Switch version of Castle Crashers Remastered, today is your lucky day!

Developer Behemoth has finally confirmed a physical copy will be made available for $29.99 USD, with pre-orders going live online next month. It comes with a sticker pack and includes a character unlock guide as well. This also happens to be the first time Behemoth has released a physical version since the Alien Hominid HD port for GBA in 2006.

The physical edition will be first offered at PAX West within a special "show-exclusive" bundle. This same bundle will also be given away via social media.

"In addition to the game, the bundle includes a Blacksmith plushie, Castle Crashers lanyard, random character holo sticker, and a Necromancer postcard, all wrapped up in an adorably-themed donut box. The box will cost $50.00 and be sold daily throughout the show weekend, and the first 100 boxes sold will have a Castle Crashers medallion!"

