The latest amiibo figures from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate range are almost here, with both Pyra and Mythra from the Xenoblade series releasing on 21st July. If you want to get your hands on them, you're in the right place.

Nintendo recently confirmed the release date alongside an announcement that Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Noah and Mio would also be getting their very own figures. A launch date for those hasn't yet been revealed, but Pyra and Mythra are already available to pre-order as we speak.

Here's where you can get hold of them (we'll add more retailers as soon as pre-orders go live):

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-Order Pyra and Mythra amiibo in the UK

The first UK pre-orders have arrived at ShopTo, with other major retailers also expected to go live in the coming weeks. If you want to secure your set early, here's a good opportunity:

Pre-Order Pyra and Mythra amiibo in the US

Pre-orders went live at GameStop and sold out extremely quickly. We'll be adding more retailers as soon as they go live with pre-orders, so keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back.

Will you be adding these new figures to your collection? Let us know with a comment below.