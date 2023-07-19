Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following an ESRB rating for Sonic Superstars yesterday, Sega has now shared the official opening cinematic for the game.

It's another stunning 2D animation featuring Sonic and the gang, even the returning character Fang is featured. According to the official description, the music has been done by legendary composers Tee Lopes and Jun Senoue.

Adventure awaits in Sonic Superstars, coming this fall! Enjoy the game's opening animation as an early treat! pic.twitter.com/MQ6NYYvhNt July 18, 2023

As shown at the end of the trailer, fans who pre-order a physical copy now can get an "exclusive" LEGO Eggman in-game character skin, acrylic display stand, and reversible game cover.