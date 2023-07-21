To celebrate the arrival of Pikmin 4 on the Switch this week, Nintendo has released a new batch of icons to its 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for the online service.

This time you'll be able to claim icons for all your favourite Pikmin, the new doggo Oatchi and more! Here's a look at the three waves that will be on offer throughout July and August.

As illustrated, the first wave is available from now until 27th July and contains a total of four icons. This will be followed by a new wave, and the last wave will be made available in August. To redeem these icons, you'll need to have My Nintendo Platinum Points and also be subscribed to the Switch Online service.