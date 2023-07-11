Square Enix recently revealed its role-playing series Final Fantasy has now sold more than 180 million units worldwide. One other RPG series that seems to be doing well is Dragon Quest.
In the same Final Fantasy press release, the company has revealed this particular series has now sold more than 88 million units worldwide. This series, starting out as Dragon Warrior on the NES in 1986, was created by the famous video game designer Yuji Horii, with art by Dragon Ball legend Akira Toriyama.
The next games coming include Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai. In The Dark Prince, you'll fight battles with monsters. And The Adventure of Dai is based on anime and manga. Square Enix is also currently working on the next mainline entry, Dragon Quest XII.