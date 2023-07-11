I started with DQ 11 on Switch and absolutely loved it. I downloaded 7 and 8 ahead of the eShop closure and played through 8 first as I heard that was the better of the two. I enjoyed it, but I wouldn't say it hooked me the same way as 11. The series seems to be pretty iterative, so in some ways, I feel like if I've played one I've sorta played them all. Maybe that's an unfair assessment, I dunno.

Sometime after beating 8, I did start 7 around the beginning of 2023, but I put it down in favor of other games and haven't been back. I fully intend to return to that game, my backlog is just so huge. I sunk maybe 10 or so hours into it, and although I heard the game has an incredibly long start, I didn't find what I played tedious. The more top-down camera angle, despite being more restrictive, actually helps make the game stand out to me from the other two I've beaten. I can't remember where u left off exactly; I think the last area I completed was the village with the volcano that is about to erupt. It was very reminiscent of "The Fortuneteller" episode of Avatar, so that was kinda neat.

I really want to play the DQ3 remake whenever it comes out. Hopefully by then, I'll have gotten around to completing 7. Square certainly doesn't seem to be in any hurry releasing that game. There's been lots of spin-offs, though, which makes me feel overwhelmed. I don't know if their gameplay will click with me or not as I'm not really a Pokémon fan, but I really want to try the new Monsters game and Treasures at some point. I don't know when/how I'll be able to squeeze them in, though. RPG's are just so time-consuming, and there aren't enough hours in the day.

Really good franchise, even if it can get a little monotonous at times. I wouldn't advise playing the games back-to-back; you need a good, long break from the formula. But I really enjoy what little I've played of the franchise. In many ways, it scratches that itch for a new Mario & Luigi game with the zany, cartoony enemies and humor. The gameplay is also simple enough for my brain to comprehend it. I never did finish Ni No Kuni or Xenoblade because the combat was too difficult for me. (I'm too stubborn to activate easy mode.) Dragon Quest keeps things nice and simple, and I can appreciate that very much.